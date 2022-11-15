- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
No reviews yet
2413 J St
Ste 120
Sacramento, CA 95816
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pastries
Butter Croissant
Flaky, Buttery, Melt in your Mouth! Our Classic Butter Croissant is made with European style butter from Sierra Nevada Cheese Co. Perfect paired with any of our seasonal jam. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Pain au Chocolat
Buttery croissant dough with chocolate rolled inside. Our Pain Au Chocolat is made daily with Valrhona Chocolate and grass-fed butter from Sierra Nevada Cheese. Pair with your favorite Hot Chocolate or a Café au Lait for breakfast À la française. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Fra'mani Ham & Cheese Croissandwhich
Fra'mani Ham & Swiss Cheese wrapped in buttery, flakey croissant dough. Fra'mani foods uncured smoked ham has no nitrates! It is hand-trussed and smoked in Berkeley, Ca. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Apricot Almond Croissant
Croissant baked with an almond cream and apricot jam filling, topped with crunchy almond cream and sliced almonds with a dusting of powdered sugar. Allergens: Tree Nuts (almonds), Gluten (wheat), Eggs and Dairy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
Twice baked Pain au Chocolat filled with Trufflebert Hazelnut Praline and Hazelnut Cream, topped with Hazelnut Cream and Hazelnut Chunks. Weekend's only. Allergens: Tree Nuts (hazelnuts), Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
Everything "Bagel" Croissant
Everything Bagel or Croissant? Can't decide, have both! Our classic croissant is topped with "everything bagel" seasoning and filled with Chive Cream Cheese. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' is a buttery flakey caramelized pastry with a little pocket of liquid sugar in the middle! Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cruffin
Fall has arrived! Pumpkin Cheesecake filled Cruffin rolled in Cinnamon Sugar and topped with a Graham Cracker Streusel. Organic Pumpkins from Hearty Fork Farms. Our Cruffins are seasonal and change frequently, so don't wait too long to try one! Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Egg. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Drunken Monkey Bread
What is a drunken monkey?? Well it’s croissants dough cut into little pieces with cinnamon roll filling surrounding it. After it's baked it's soaked in Bourbon toffee sauce. Yes you can have this TODAY at the Patisserie. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Viennoiserie Bread Pudding
Viennoiserie Bread soaked in a Vanilla and Orange Peel custard. Baked to perfection caramelized sugar finish. Topped with a salted caramel drizzle. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Cranberry Orange Scone
Slightly sweet cream scone flavored with orange zest and dried cranberries and topped with orange zest fosting. Allergens: Gluten (wheat) and Dairy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
Pumpkin muffin with pumpkin pie spice and roasted pecans topped with roasted pecans. Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Tree nuts and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans or peanuts.
Cinnamon Roll
Why are our cinnamon rolls so addicting? Maybe it's the Straus organic yogurt used to make them so tender or maybe that American Buttercream on top. Yum! Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Almond Cake
A fluffy marzipan cake covered in powdered sugar, our Almond Cake is so simple yet so delicious! Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Tree Nuts (almonds) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
Aged Goat Cheddar & Black Pepper Buttermilk Biscuit
Buttery and flakey with a touch of heat. Our Aged Goat Cheddar & Black Pepper Buttermilk Biscuit is perfection, any time of day. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
English Muffin
Our Pastry Chef Daniel makes amazing English muffins; our staff loves them and so we wanted to share this special treat with you! And did you know, they are vegan by default! Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Corn and Soy. May contain traces of peanuts and tree nuts.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Did you know we bake our Chocolate Chip Cookies fresh every 1-2 hours? They are the perfect balance of chewy in the middle and crunchy on the edges. Bet you can't eat just one! Our famous Chocolate Chip Cookie is made with Valrhona chocolate and grass fed, organic butter from Petaluma. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Truffle Cookie
Double Chocolate! This Truffle Cookie is made with Ginger Elizabeth's Classic Hot Chocolate Mix and grass fed, organic butter from Petaluma, smooth on the outside, chewy on the inside. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Chocolate Boxes
6-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Included Chocolate Bonbons: Palet D'Or Eureka Lemon Almond Rocher Brown Butter Caramelized Milk & Coffee Raspberry Rose Geranium Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
12-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer 12-piece box of assorted Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: Palet D'Or Eureka Lemon Buttermilk Lime Olive Oil Sea Salt Caramelized Milk & Coffee Raspberry Rose Geranium Milk Chocolate Bonbons: Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Almond Rocher Brown Butter Sweet Cream Chai Crème Fraîche Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
24-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Raspberry Rose Geranium Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Peanut Butter Graham Cracker - Almond Rocher - Brown Butter - Sweet Cream Chai - Crème Fraîche - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker
Jam Collection: 12-Piece Box of Chocolates
Celebrating Northern California bounty with our limited edition Jam Collection chocolate box. Each bonbon is filled with one of our house-made artisanal jams crafted with organic fruits from local farms. Includes 2 each of the following Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates bonbon flavors: Raspberry Vanilla Shortbread Blueberry Fresh Mint Apricot Wildflower Honey Cherry Pistachio Boysenberry Oatmeal Cookie All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Raspberry Vanilla Shortbread and Boysenberry Oatmeal Cookie
Fall Collections: 12-Piece Box of Chocolates
Celebrate the changing of the seasons and cozy autumn flavors with our limited edition Fall Collection chocolate box. Includes three each of the following Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates bonbon flavors: - Pecan Pie - S'More - Roasted Caramel Apple -Pumpkin Brown Butter Allergens: All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain peanuts and/or tree nuts. Pecan Pie contains tree nuts. Roasted Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Brown Butter are gluten-free.
Macaron Boxed Collections
12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle & Apple Cobbler
Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie! Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors: - Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam. - Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream. - Snickerdoodle – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon, American Buttercream. This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Snickerdoodle and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*
12-Piece Signature Macaron Box
Our Signature Macaron box includes 2 each of our signature macarons including the new edition to our signature assortment, a seasonal Cobbler! - Apple Cobbler - Pistachio - Vietnamese Coffee Caramel - Salty Caramel - Chocolate Ganache - Almond Vanilla This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds, soy and other tree nuts and may contain traces of wheat, peanuts or soy. Gluten-free.
12-Piece Box of Macarons: Pumpkin Pie
Our favorite Fall Macaron. Twelve Pumpkin Pie Macarons filled with cinnamon buttercream and house-made roasted pumpkin jam made with organic pumpkins from Hearty Fork Farm. Only available while supplies last! Ginger Elizabeth’s macarons are skillfully crafted in small batches, resulting in a cookie of remarkable texture and flavor. Allergens: Almonds, Dairy and Gluten (wheat) and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or other tree nuts.
12-Piece Box of Macarons: Salty Caramel
Twelve Salty Caramel Macarons... Our most popular flavor. Jacobson Sea Salt Butter Caramel between Traditional macaron cookies. This product contains dairy and almonds and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-free
12-Piece Classic Macaron Box: Salty Caramel, Chocolate Ganache & Almond Vanilla
This Classic assortment of Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates macarons includes 4 each of the following: - Salty Caramel - Almond Vanilla - Chocolate Ganache This product contains dairy and almonds and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. All Flavors Gluten-Free
Hot Food
Five Farm Breakfast Sandwich
2 Scrambled Eggs, Organic Cheddar, Housemade Tomato Jam and Housemade Aioli between our English Muffin. Choose V. Miller Sausage, Smashbrown Potatoes or Both. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten (wheat), Dairy, Corn and Soy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
English Muffin
Our Pastry Chef Daniel makes amazing English muffins; our staff loves them and so we wanted to share this special treat with you! And did you know, they are vegan by default! Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Corn and Soy. May contain traces of peanuts and tree nuts.
Chocolate Bars
Coffee, Hazelnut & Brown Sugar Chocolate Bar
A classic 40% blend of cocoa beans contributes to this milk chocolate with pronounced cocoa character. Brown sugar candied hazelnuts and small-batch roasted coffee compliment this well-rounded chocolate with malt and vanilla notes. Made with Camellia Coffee Roasters coffee and Valrhona 40% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (hazelnuts) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-free
43% Madagascar Couverture Chocolate Bar
This single origin 43% chocolate bar made with beans from Madagascar veers towards the darker side of milk chocolate. Rich in buttery caramel traits, with balanced acidity. The higher percentage of cocoa brings fruit flavors forward while tempering the sweetness often associated with milk chocolate. The nuanced flavors and velvety mouthfeel make this a truly memorable milk chocolate. Made with 43% Madagascar Valrhona couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Candied Coconut & Makrut Lime Chocolate Bar
This custom single-origin 43% chocolate from Madagascar is blended to have a higher amount of cocoa than traditional milk chocolate. Toasted coconut and Makrut lime pair perfectly with the delicate acidity and soft caramel notes of this beautiful chocolate. Made with organic Makrut lime leaves and Valrhona 43% Madagascar couverture chocolate 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Soybeans and Coconut. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Peanut, Whildflower Honey & Graham Cracker Chocolate Bar
This single origin 46% chocolate from the Dominican Republic has a pleasant, surprising tanginess. Dragéed peanuts and graham cracker made with wildflower honey and red fife wheat provide a crunchy contrast to this dark milk chocolate. Made with organic red fife wheat, wildflower honey and Valrhona 46% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (wheat), Peanuts and Soybeans. May contain traces of eggs and tree nuts.
Caramelized Oat, Pecan & California Bing Cherry Chocolate Bar
A balanced 56% blend of cocoa beans defines this exemplary chocolate with balanced acidity and dried fruit notes. Caramelized oats, dried California Bing cherries, toasted pecans and a touch of cinnamon enhance the nutty overtones of this chocolate. Made with dried Bing cherries, pecans and Valrhona 56% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (pecans) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and other tree nuts.Gluten-free
69% Madagascar Couverture Chocolate Bar
This single origin 69% chocolate bar made with beans from Madagascar offers a classic and distinctive dark chocolate profile. Sourced from rare Criollo and Trinitario beans, the bright flavors of ripe red fruit are complimented by undertones of sweet roasted nuts. A full body and bright acidity combine to provide a smooth mouthfeel and exceptional eating experience. Made with 69% Madagascar Valrhona couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Cocoa Nib Brittle & Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
A custom single-origin 69% chocolate from Madagascar provides a distinct red fruit profile with hints of roasted nuts. Cocoa nib brittle punctuated with Fleur de Sel sea salt lends a sweet and salty crunch to this remarkable dark chocolate. Made with Fluer de Sel sea salt and Valrhona 69% couverture chocolate and cocoa nibs. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Vanilla Bean Toffee & Roasted Almond Chocolate Bar
This single origin 72% chocolate from Venezuela delights with a bold bittersweet chocolate flavor and undertones of honey and chestnut. Vanilla bean toffee and roasted almonds lends a crunch to this exceptional dark chocolate. Made with organic almonds and Valrhona 72% Venezuela couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (almonds) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Jam
Strawberry Meyer Lemon Jam
Quintessential California! Our Strawberry Meyer Lemon Artisanal Jam is made with organic Meyer Lemons from Good Humus Farm and organic Strawberries from Rodriguez Brothers Ranch. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Meyer Lemon Vanilla Bean Marmalade Jelly
HI! It’s Ginger!! I don’t like big chunks of rind in traditional marmalade, so I made up something I call marmalade jelly. We blend the rind of the citrus, so you get the texture of a jelly plus some bits of flavorful rind. Made with Meyer Lemons from Good Humus Farm blended with Vanilla Beans. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Apricot Orange Blossom Jam
Our Apricot Orange Blossom Jam is made with organic apricots from Good Humus Farm and a touch of orange blossom water. A perfect combination. This item is made in a facility that uses peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Plum Elderflower Jam
Our Plum Elderflower Jam is made with organic plums from Mt. Moriah Farms combined with a hint of elderflower. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Raspberry Rose Jam
Raspberry Rose a Signature Ginger Elizabeth combination. Our Raspberry Rose Jam is made with Saeturn Farms organic Raspberries combined with Rose Water. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Tomato Jam
A little sweet a little savory. Our Tomato Jam is made with Heirloom tomatoes from Yeung Farms. A perfect addition to a charcuterie or try some on your favorite sandwich. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan and Gluten-Free
Confections
Oaxacan Spice Syrup
The secret to the popular Oaxacan Spice Hot Chocolate served in our boutiques! Our Oaxacan Spice Syrup has a balanced infusion of vanilla beans, chilies, cinnamon and fresh ginger which makes a wonderful addition to a cup of hot chocolate. Try it in warm apple cider and cocktails too! 5.25 fl oz. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan and Gluten-Free
Fleur del Sel Caramel Sauce
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates’ Caramel Sauce is made by hand in very small batches to ensure perfect caramelization. The result is a rich, dark and buttery caramel made with pure cane sugar and local butter. The Fleur de Sel, sea salt hand-harvested off the coast of Brittany, brightens and accentuates this smooth, creamy caramel. 7oz. This product contains dairy and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Fudge Sauce
Ginger enjoys this Chocolate Fudge Sauce on waffles, ice cream and crêpes; as a chocolate sauce for desserts; as chocolate fondue; and to make chocolate milk. House-Made with Valrhona couverture bittersweet chocolate. 7oz. This product contains dairy and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds
We roast our almonds and candy them by hand resulting in a thin, crispy caramelized shell. They are then coated with bittersweet chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder. A magical combination. Made with organic almonds from Bremner Farms in Chico, CA and Valrhona couverture chocolate. 4 oz. This product contains milk, almonds and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Classic Hot Chocolate Tin
Creamy, rich and comforting. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's classic hot chocolate at home with this fabulous mix. Made with Valrhona 53% couverture chocolate, our hot chocolate mix produces a silky smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor. Pair with the Oaxacan Spice Syrup for a spicy twist and don't forget the marshmallows! 12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings This product contains milk and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow
Delicate, airy and speckled with vanilla beans, Ginger Elizabeth's marshmallow is the perfect topping for a cup of hot chocolate! 10 precut marshmallow cubes. Allergens: Eggs, Gelatin. Gluten-free
Home Line
The Macaron Cookbook
Drawing on 15 years of experience, Ginger Elizabeth guides you through the art and craft of making macarons in her debut cookbook. Featuring Classic, Jam, Holiday and Fun Macaron recipes along with tips on perfecting homemade buttercreams, jams and of course "these perfect air puffs" the macaron cookie. Happy Baking!
Ginger Elizabeth Pink Ceramic Mug
Ginger Elizabeth has partnered with Echerie Ceramics to create our Pink Ginger Elizabeth mug, 100% handmade from the potters wheel to the firing kiln. At a generous 12 ounces its the perfect size for a morning joe or evening hot chocolate
Ginger Elizabeth Tea Towel
Our Ginger Elizabeth flour sack tea towels are a great all around handy towel for the home. Generous in size and they get softer with each wash. Makes a great gift on it's own or paired with our jams! -100% Natural Cotton - 28" x 33" -Machine Wash, Tumble Dry -Silk Screened in Sacramento, CA -Printed with Earth Friendly Inks
Ginger Elizabeth Embroidered Denim Apron
You asked, we delivered. Ginger Elizabeth Denim Aprons are now Available! - 100% Cotton Denim with Rosette Straps and Waist Tie - Embroidered G Logo - Antique Brass Hardware - One Size Fits All - Adjustable Neck Strap - Double Pen Chest Pocket - Two Double Reinforced Lap Pockets - How to love your apron: Machine Wash Cold. Hang Dry or Tumble Dry Low. Low Iron as Needed.
Ginger Elizabeth Pink Market Tote
Our Ginger Elizabeth Pink Market Tote is generously sized for trips to your local famer's market or a picnic in the park. - 100% Cotton Canvas - 15" w x 16" h - Structured Bottom - Folds Flat - Silk Screened in Sacramento, CA - Printed with Earth Friendly Inks
Ginger Elizabeth Grey Crew Neck Sweatshirt (STAFF ONLY)
Candles
Baking Spice Soy Candle
Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice! Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates partnered with local Candle craftswoman Tami Fucci of Nudie Bar Soap Co. to create our hand-poured Baking Spice Soy Candle. Fragrance Notes: Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, Pumpkin, Warm Vanilla, Orange, Apple, Pear, Pineapple, and Cherries. 100% Soy Wax Ground Clove Sprinlke 100% Cotton Wicks Reusable, Lidded Tin Container in Black Vegan & Phthalate Free Burn Time: 20 hours Net Wt. 8 oz Hand Poured by Nudie Bar Soap Co. Made in Sacramento, CA
Raspberry Rose Bonbon Soy Candle
Ginger Elizabeth partnered with local Candle craftswoman Tami Fucci of Nudie Bar Soap Co. to create this delectable hand-poured Raspberry Rose Bonbon Soy Candle. The perfect balance of floral and chocolate notes. Fragrance: Sun Ripened Raspberries, Ylang Ylang, Fresh Cut Roses, Geranium, Vanilla Bean, Mocha, and Dark Chocolate. - Hand poured 100% organic soy wax - Natural Fragrance & Essential Oils - 100% Cotton Wicks - Reusable, Lidded Tin Container in White - Vegan & Phthalate Free - Burn Time: 20 hours - Net Wt. 8 oz - Hand Poured by Nudie Bar Soap Co. - Made in Sacramento, CA
Lavender Chocolate Macaron Soy Candle
Ginger Elizabeth partnered with local Candle craftswoman Tami Fucci of Nudie Bar Soap Co. to create this scrumptious hand-poured Lavender Chocolate Macaron Soy Candle. Smells so good you'll want to eat it! Fragrance Notes : Fresh Lavender, Mocha, Dark Chocolate, Almonds & Cake - 100% Soy Wax - 100% Cotton Wicks - Reusable, Lidded Tin Container in Copper - Vegan & Phthalate Free - Burn Time: 20 hours - Net Wt. 8 oz - Hand Poured by Nudie Bar Soap Co. - Made in Sacramento, CA
Soaps
Pumpkin Spice Latte Soap
Our Pumpkin Spice Latte Soap Bar has everything you love about this favorite fall drink! Perfect for gifting. Limited time only! Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of chocolate inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and may vary slightly in color, size and pattern.
Oaxacan Mocha Scrub Soap
The Oaxacan Mocha Scrub Bar combines coffee and cocoa nibs to give a great scrub with a hint of spice from the cinnamon and black pepper. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of bonbon inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and vary slightly in color, size and pattern. 4oz, 113g
Rose Hot Chocolate Soap Bar
Our Rose Hot Chocolate Soap bar perfectly balances floral essential oils with a hint of cocoa. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of chocolate inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and may vary slightly in color, size and pattern. 4oz, 113g
Eureka Lemon Bonbon Soap
Our Eureka Lemon Bonbon Soap combines juicy tangy lemon with rich chocolate and a hint of cedar that makes the citrus linger. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of bonbon inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and vary slightly in color, size and pattern. 4oz, 113g
Grapefruit Fennel Pollen Bonbon Soap
Our Grapefruit Fennel Pollen Bonbon Soap brings the quintessential combination of fennel and grapefruit together with rich chocolate. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of bonbon inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and vary slightly in color, size and pattern. 4oz
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Inspired by California, Ginger Elizabeth offers an array of chocolate confections and chocolate pastries at her Sacramento and San Francisco chocolateries. Visit the boutiques for bonbons, macarons, ice cream & more.
2413 J St, Ste 120, Sacramento, CA 95816