Hidden Meanings 4-Pack

$17.99 Out of stock

DDH DIPA (8.0%) Hidden Meanings features the brand new Nectaron hop variety from New Zealand, a name inspired by the term "Nectar of the Gods." You can only imagine that this multi-dimensional hop is full of notes of mango nectar, melon candies, pineapple jarrito, and a plethora of intense drippy fruit character. Adding to the mysteries to uncover with this beer, we layered in Riwaka, another illusive hop from New Zealand that is known for its heavy oil content and bold passionfruit character. These New Zealand hops contain a lot of uncharted flavor territory, and we invite you to join us on this journey of exploration!