Fit Café Breakfast & Lunch

Smoothies

Mocha Madness

$11.00

Coconut Raspberry

$10.00

Vegan P, B &amp; J

$10.00

Very Berry Blast

$10.00

Strawberry Sunrise

$10.00

Green Monkey

$12.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Bulking Maniac

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Illy Brewed Coffee 12 oz.

$3.00

Illy Brewed Coffee 12 oz. Decaf

$3.00

Illy Bulletproof Coffee w/ MCT Oil and Ghee 12oz $5

$5.00

Illy Nitro Cold Brew 8oz.

$6.00

Illy Canned Latte $6

$6.00

Illy Canned cold Brew

$6.00

Illy Canned Macchiato

$6.00

Brewed Iced Tea 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Cup

$0.25

Vanilla syrup shot

$0.50

Hazelnut syrup shot

$0.50

Caramel syrup shot

$0.50

Illy Espresso

$5.00

Illy Cappuccino

$6.00

Illy Latte

$6.00

Illy Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Illy Macchiato

$4.50

Illy Americano

$4.50

Extra Espresso shot

$2.00

Coffee Refill

$1.50

Zevia Cola

$4.00

Zevia Root Beer

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

La Croix Sparkling Soda

$4.00

Supplements & Add Ons

Naked Creatine

$1.00

Naked BCAA’s

$1.00

Naked Glutamine

$1.00

Naked Collagen

$2.00

Naked Casein Protein

$5.00

Mangos

$2.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Raspberries

$1.00

Wow Butter

$2.00

Granola

$1.00

Shaved Coconut

$1.00

Nescafe packet

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

yogurt

$2.00

Whey Protein (2scoops)

$4.00

Pea Protein (2scoops)

$4.00

Pre/Fit/Recovery

Prodigy Pre Workout Drink 20oz

$4.00

Prodigy Orange Mango Greens 20oz.

$5.00

Naked Blueberry Lemonade Recovery Packets 20oz.

$4.00

Energy/Recovery Drinks

1 st Phorm Cherry Lime

$6.00

1 st Phorm Citrus Blast

$6.00

Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Guava

$6.00

Celsius Sparkling BCAA Blood Orange Lemonade

$6.00

Celsius Watermelon Berry

$6.00

C4 Blood Orange Yuzu

$6.00

C4 Peach Mango

$6.00

Fit Aid Zero Citrus Medley

$6.00

Fit Aid Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Bio Steel White Freeze

$6.00

Bio Steel Rainbow Twist

$6.00

O2 Hydration Recovery Grapefruit Ginger

$6.00

O2 Hydration Recovery Lemon Lime

$6.00

O2 Hydration Recovery Mango Sorbet

$6.00

BREAKFAST

Fit Café Seasonal Granola

$6.00

Power Yogurt

$8.00

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Blueberry Protein Muffins

$6.00

Fava Toast

$8.00

Quiche

$10.00

Spinach/ Feta Croissant

$7.00

Butter Croissant

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Scone

$6.00

POWER LUNCH

Kale Superfood Salad

$9.00

Protein Pasta Salad

$9.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Watermelon Caprese Salad

$10.00

Vegetable Farro

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast 6oz.

$6.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Mozzarella Wrap

$10.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Fit Meals

Turmeric Glazed Chicken

$12.00

Blackened Mahi

$14.00

Braised Beef

$14.00

Turmeric Chicken

$12.00

Tuscan Cauliflower

$10.00

Snack / Bars

Hippeas Puffs

$4.00

Veggie Straws

$4.00

Stacys Pita Chips

$4.00

Kind Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Kind Peanut Butter

$5.00

RX Bar Blueberry

$5.00

RX Bar Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Think Peanut Butter

$4.00

Think Chocolate

$4.00

Beverages

Adult Beverages

Frozen Pina Colada

$11.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Truly Mixed Berry

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Palladio Bianco

$11.00

Verbo Rose

$11.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Capri Sun

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Zevia Cola

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Celcius

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Dole Pineapple Whip

$5.00

Dole Pomegranate Whip

$5.00

Dole Twist Whip

$5.00

Cup charge

$0.25