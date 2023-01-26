Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gris Gris To Go Go

review star

No reviews yet

1804 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pre-Order Catering

Gumbo

$9.00+

Chef Eric Cook's award winning Paroisse de Vermillion-inspired Gumbo with Louisiana Popcorn Rice

Chicken and Dumplings

$20.00

Hand Pulled Chicken, Fresh Herbs and Homemade Dumplings

Red Beans with Andouille Sausage and Rice

$7.00+

Camellia Red Beans, Andouille Sausage, and Louisiana Popcorn Rice

Baked Macaroni Pie with Red Gravy

$32.00+

Saint John's famous baked macaroni topped with a traditional New Orleans-style red gravy. Half Pan Serves 6-8, Full Pan Serves 12-16.

Smothered Turkey Necks

$14.00+

Slow Braised in Brown Gravy and Caramelized Onions with Homemade Potato Salad

Sticky Bun Bread Pudding

$40.00+

Cinnamon Bread Pudding with Salted Caramel and Vanilla Icing. Half Pan Serves 6-8, Full Pan Serves 12-16.

Pie Mama's Peanut Butter Pie

$40.00

Oreo Crust, Whipped Peanut Butter, Chocolate Ganache, and Crushed Peanuts

Pie Mama's Lemon Ice Box Pie

$40.00

Buttery Sweet Graham Cracker Crust Filled with a Luscious Lemon Filling

Pie Mama's King Cake Pie

$40.00

Flaky Cinnamon Roll Pie Crust with Creamy Cheesecake, Topped with Purple, Green, and Gold Sanding Sugar

Pre-Order Platters

The Ball Package

$200.00

Perfect for a Mardi Gras Ball! Serves 8-10, Cold Fried Chicken, 20 Finger Sandwiches, Quart of Pasta Salad, Veggie Crudité with Choice of Dip, Assorted Chips, and a Cookie Tray

The Parade Package

$65.00

Perfect for the Route! Serves 5-7 people, Cold Fried Chicken, 14 Finger Sandwiches, Quart of Pasta Salad, and Assorted Chips.

Tea Sandwich Platter

$50.00+

Choose from Options to Build an Assortment of Tea Sandwiches

Fruit Platter

$35.00

An Assortment of Fresh Fruit, Serves 6

Vegetable Platter

$30.00

An Assortment of Vegetable Crudites, Serves 6

Charcuterie Boards

Baby Shark (Small Board)

$35.00

Choice of Cheese x2, Choice of Meat x1, Accoutrement, Serves 4-6 People

Bull Shark (Medium Board)

$55.00

Choice of Cheese x3, Choice of Meat x2, Accoutrement, Serves 7-10 People

Hammerhead (Large Board)

$75.00

Choice of Cheese x4, Choice of Meat x3, Accoutrement, Serves 11-15 People

Great White (Extra Large Board)

$95.00

Choice of Cheese x4, Choice of Meat x4, Accoutrement, Serves 16-20 People

Sweet Boards

Chocolate Board

$55.00

Assortment of Chef-Curated Chocolate Treats, Serves 8

Gummy Board

$35.00

Assortment of Chef-Curated Gummy Candies, Serves 8

Mixed Candy Board

$45.00

Assortment of Chef-Curated Chocolate, Gummy, and Misc. Sweets, Serves 8

Baked Goods Boards

Cookie Board

$20.00

16 Fresh Baked Cookies, Serves 8

Brownie Board

$35.00

12 Death by Chocolate Brownies, Serves 8

Mixed Cookie and Brownie Board

$28.00

8 Cookies and 8 Death by Chocolate Brownies, Serves 8

Whole Sandwiches

Ham and Pimento Cheese PoBoy

$12.00

Slow Smoked Pit Ham, House-Made Pimento Cheese, and Fresh Arugula on French Bread

Turkey and Brie Sandwich

$13.00

Fire Braised Turkey Breast, Triple Cream Brie, and Red Wine Poached Pear, with Fresh Arugula on Whole Wheat Bread

Heavenly Chicken Salad

$11.00

Blackened Chicken, Dried Cherry, Fresh Herbs, and Toasted Pecans with Butter Lettuce on Croissant

Daily Vegan Sandwich and Salad Combo

$11.00

Chef's Daily Vegan Selection with Gris Gris House Salad

Large Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with Black Pepper Caesar Dressing

Pickled Green Apple and Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Pickled Granny Smith Apple, New Roads Pecans on Mixed Greens with Crumbled Goat Cheese and Honey-Shallot Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Red Onion, and Grape Tomatoes on Romaine Lettuce with House Made Ranch

Side Salads

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$6.00+

Fried Potatoes, Holy Trinity, and Deviled Egg Dressing

Marinated Caprese Pasta Salad

$8.00+

Mozzarella Marbles, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto, Aged Sherry Vinegar, and Olive Oil, with Cavatappi Pasta

Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad

$6.00+

English Cucumber & Grape tomato with Feta cheese, lemon, and fresh thyme.

Sides and Sauces

Black Eyed Pea Hummus

$8.00+

Black Eyed Peas, Tahini, Rosemary, Citrus and Olive oil

Caesar Dressing

$8.00+

Gris-Gris famous Garlic and Black Pepper Caesar Dressing

Pimento Cheese

$8.00+

Southern Style Pimento Cheese Spread

House-Made Ranch

$6.00+

Gris-Gris' Secret Recipe

Zapps Regular

$2.00

Zapps Voodoo

$2.00

Baked Macaroni Pie (Slice)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab. Go. Celebrate.

Location

1804 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Carreta
orange starNo Reviews
1814 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Union Ramen Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1837 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Mojo Coffee House - Magazine
orange star4.4 • 1,329
1500 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St
orange starNo Reviews
1772 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
The Commissary - Market
orange starNo Reviews
634 Orange Street, Suite C New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
The Commissary - Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
634 Orange Street, Suite A New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston