All Day Food

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Coconut Caramel Morning Bun

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

French Macaron

$3.00

1/2 Baguette

$3.00

Strawberry Guava Jam

$2.00

Raspberry Lychee Jam

$2.00

Plugra Butter

$1.00

Coffee & Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Tea & Lemonade

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Vietnamese

$4.50

Viet Coffee

$4.50

House Drip

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Dirty Matcha

$8.00

Purple Latte

$7.00

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Pot of Hot Tea

Sodas & Water

Salted Lemonade

$4.00

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$4.00

Richard's STILL Can

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Agua de Piedra Mineral Water

$8.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Shrub

$6.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Spicy Ginger Green Juice

$9.00

Green apple, celery, ginger, kale, pineapple, serrano

Liquor

Specialty Cocktails

Shady Blonde

$12.00

Red Dragon

$12.00

Da Nang Margarita

$13.00

Sakura Old Fashioned

$14.00

French Negroni

$13.00

Du Monde Martini

$14.00

Toki Highball

$13.00

ESC Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Wine

Wine Case (ESC)

Rosa, Rosé, Rosam, Vin de France Coralie and Damien Delecheneau Rosé Sparkling

$40.00

Ca Liptra Vino Rosato 'Pet-Nat'

$38.00

The Marigny Piquette 'Wine Like Beverage' 2021

$28.00

Roug'E - Clair 2021 Ledogar Rouge

$36.00

GONC Dirty Deed Pinot Noir

$39.00

Sweet Berry Wine Las Jaras

$44.00

Sassara 'Vin de Fame' Rosé

$34.00

Hild Elbling Trocken

$25.00

Petit Cochon Bronze, Jean Marie Rimbert Vin de France Rosé

$27.00

L&C Poitou Vin de Chablis 2021

$50.00

Love You Bunches Orange Wine Stolpman

$33.00

Wonderland Ranch Orange Wine

$38.00

Barrel X Peter Lauer Riesling

$29.00

Macon Villages Santini Collective

$30.00

Scaia Rosato 2022

$27.00