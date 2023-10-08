Popular Items

FOOD

Appetizers

Baba Ghanoush with Pita

$11.95

Charbroiled eggplant mixed with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic and salt and topped with EVOO. Comes with Pita bread. (Add veggies 3.95, add meat 5.95)

Cheese Rolls

$10.95

Our special cheese filling spread onto dough and fried to golden brown. (4 pc).

Cheesey Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Falafel

$9.95

Fresh ground chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, garlic, salt, herbs and spices fried golden brown. Served with tahini sauce. (6 pc)

Fried Kibbeh

$9.95

Sautéed onions, ground beef, salt, herbs and spices stuffed into kibbeh and deep fried to a golden brown. (3 pc)

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Okra

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Funion Rings

$8.95

Grape Leaves

$10.95

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley and green onions. (5 pc)

Labne & pita bread

$11.95

strained, thick middle eastern yogurt topped with dry mint. (homemade)

Lebanese Cauliflower

$10.95

Fried to a golden brown and topped with lemon and garlic served with pomegranate sauce.

Soujouk (Spicy Sausage)

$13.95

Homemade sausage using choice cut ground beef and our special Lebanese spices (served with garlic sauce).

Spicy Potatoes

$10.95

Cubed potatoes mixed with chopped cilantro, salt, minced garlic and olive oil, fried to a golden brown.

Hummus & Pita

$12.95

Wings

Bone in fried wings to a golden brown.

Wings

$9.95+

Bone in fried wings

Salads

Add chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp or falafel (Choose 1)

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Fattoush

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded red cabbage, diced bell peppers, green onion and red onion, topped with deep fried pita chips and our house dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana pepper and our homemade dressing.

Lebanese Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, lemon juice and garlic salt.

Tabouli

$14.95

Chopped mint, parsley, green onion and diced tomatoes mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice, salt and our specialty spices.

Soup

Crushed Lentil

$6.95

Lemon, carrots, garlic and our special spice blend.

Seafood Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Grilled Barramundi

$21.95

Tender white fish filet mild in flavor grilled simply with Lebanese seasoning and olive oil.

Grilled Shrimp

$22.95

GRILLED SHRIMP Marinated shrimp, seasoned with our special spice blend and charbroiled to perfection.

Salmon Fillet

$22.95

Baked salmon with fresh herbs and spices, topped with balsamic sauce.

Chicken Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Chicken Kafta entree

$17.95

Ground chicken seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.

Chicken Liver entree

$19.95

resh chicken livers, seasoned Lebanese style, onions, lemon, green and red peppers.

Chicken Shawarma entree

$17.95

Sliced chicken cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.

Chicken shish Tawook entree

$17.95

Marinated chicken cubes, seasoned with our special spice blend and charcoal roasted.

Beef & Lamb Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Arayes Pita

$18.95

Warm pita filled with minced beef seasoned with onions, garlic, tomatoes, cinnamon, chopped parsley and Lebanese spices.

Beef Shawarma entree

$19.95

Sliced beef cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.

Beef Shish Kebab entree

$23.95

Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend.

Kafta Kebab entree

$19.95

Ground lamb and beef mixture seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.

Lamb Chops

$29.95

Lebanese spiced and charbroiled to perfection. (4 pc)

Roasted Lamb

$24.95

Shredded lamb shoulder served with cucumber yogurt on the side.

Lamb Shank

$25.95

Tender bone-in shank served over our famous yellow rice with potatoes, carrots, broth .

Wraps

All wraps served on Shrak Bread. Add fries or sweet potato fries to any wrap.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.95

Authentic-style sliced beef seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions, pickles and turnips dressed with tahini sauce.

Beef Shish Kebab Wrap

$13.95

Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend with onions, tomatoes, pickles, dressed with tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.95

Authentic-style sliced chicken and pickles topped with garlic sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$13.95

Topped with hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce.

Kafta Wrap

$13.95+

Choice of ground lamb or ground chicken, seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions and pickles, dressed with tahini sauce or garlic sauce.

Shish Tawook Wrap

$13.95

Charcoal roasted chicken topped with pickles and garlic sauce.

Feta cheese wrap

$13.95

Additional Sides

Cucumber Yogurt Bowl

$4.95

Fresh Cut Veggies

$4.95

Fries

$4.95

Half Lebanese Salad

$4.95

Rice

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

side of pita bread

$2.00

Vegetarian Paradise

Loubie Bzeit

$16.95

RIce, Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Served with our famous yellow rice.

Mujaddara Plate

$16.95

rice and lentils cooked with our special spices, topped with fresh veggies and cucumber yogurt sauce.

Spinach Fatayer

$12.95

SPINACH FATAYER Homemade dough, stuffed with spinach baked to a golden brown. (5 pc)

Vegetarian Sampler

$27.95

Hummus, baba ghanoush, fried cauliflower, loubie bzeit, falafel, grape leaves, and salad. Served with Pita bread.

Gyros

Add fries or sweet potato fries

Chicken Gyro

$12.95

Grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, onions and tzatziki garlic sauce.

Lamb Gyro

$12.95

Grilled lamb, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, onions and tzatziki cucumber sauce.

Tacos

Substitute lettuce wrap for 2.00

Beef Tacos

$14.95

Three soft flour tortillas with beef filet, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & fresh lime topped with cilantro lime sauce.

Falafel Tacos

$14.95

Three flour tortillas filled with falafel, hummus, turnips, tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, parsley and tahini sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

SHRIMP TACOS Three soft flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, queso fresco & Beirut sauce.

Pizza

No pizza by the slice. One size only 14”

Cheese Pizza

$17.95

A mix of 2 cheeses blended with oregano.

Habibi White Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and Italian herbs.

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.95

Topped with tomato sauce, exotic pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Veggies Lovers Pizza

$17.95

VEGGIES LOVERS Mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, and tomato sauce.

Burgers

Add fries to any burger

Chicken Burger

$13.95

Fried chicken topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, pickles, onions, tomatoes , mayo, and chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Fried Fish Burger

$13.95

Fried fish, topped with coleslaw, pickles, onions, fresh tomatoes and the Chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Lebanese Burger

$13.95

Charcoal roasted beef patty topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, mayo, pickles, onions and tomatoes. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Signature Family Platters

Combo Platter (serves 2-3)

$69.95

1 skewer of chicken tawook, lamb kafta and chicken kafta, beef shawarma and rice. Served with hummus, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Combo Platter (serves 4-5)

$159.95

2 skewers of chicken tawook, 1 skewer of beef cubes, 2 lamb kafta and 2 chicken kafta, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, full arayes pita and rice. Served with hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Deluxe Combo Platter (serves 6-8)

$189.95

2 chicken tawook, 2 skewers of chicken kafta, 2 skewers of lamb kafta, 2 skewer of beef cubes, 1 skewer of shrimp, 4 lamb chops, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, arayes pita and rice. Served with 2 hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Sauces - Extra

Tzakziki

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Habibi Green Sauce

$0.99

Ketchup

$0.99

Mustard

$0.99

Vinigrette

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

HOT sauce

$0.99

DRINKS

Cold Drinks

Ayran Yogurt

$4.95

Smoothies

Soda

Various Coke Products and Iced Tea,

Pure Life Water

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.50

Sama Fruit Juice - Carbonated

$2.50

Sama Guava Juice

$2.50

Sama Mango Juice

$2.50

Hot Drinks

American Coffee

$3.95

Cup Of Tea

$3.25

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.95

Turkish Coffee

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

2 Chicken Tenders with Fries

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$11.95

8" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

DESSERT

Desserts

Lebanese Knafeh

$7.99

Shredded phyllo dough filled with a cheese blend for a salty sweet pastry, garnished with grounded pistachios and orange blossom syrup.

Baklava (4 PC)

$7.99

Rich and sweet Middle Eastern pastry Baked with phyllo dough layers filled with chopped nuts and drizzled with honey.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Lotus Cheese Cake

$7.99

Nutella Cheese Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99Out of stock