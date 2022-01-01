Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hank’s Creekside

2800 4th St

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two oached eggs, tavern ham on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula sald or fresh fruit

Benedict Arnold

$15.00

Two poached eggs, Lox on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula sald or fresh fruit

Housemade Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs, Housemade served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula sald or fresh fruit

Eggs'n'Things

Eggs Only Plate

$10.00

Two Eggs, served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

Bacon Plate

$14.00

Two Eggs, served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

Ham Steak Plate

$14.00

Two Eggs, served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

Sirloin Patty (6 oz.) Plate

$13.00

Two Eggs, served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

Sausage Plate

$14.00

Links, Country Sausage Patty, Cajun, Linguisa, Brittish Banger, or Chicken Apple. Two Eggs,served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

C-Saug Plate

$14.00

Hot from the Griddle

Hot Cake Special

$15.00

Two hot cakes, two eggs, and three sausage liks, or four bacon

1/2 Hot Cake Special

$8.00

One hot cake, one egg, and two sausage links or two bacon

Short Stack

$7.00

Choice of two buttermilk or whole wheat hot cakes

Hot Cake

$4.00

One hot cake

French Toast

$8.00

Two slices of French toast

Cinnamon Walnut French Toast

$9.00

French Toast made with cinnamon walnut bread

Belgian Style Waffle

$6.00

Belgian style waffle

Mickey

$4.00

Hank's Specials

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Served with two eggs along with hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two eggs with pinto beans, cheese, avocado, salsa, and sour cream on corn tortillas

Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy Plate

$15.00

Two Eggs, served with a choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, arugula salad, or fresh fruit and homemade biscuit, english muffin or toast (sourdough, whole wheat, rye, or bagel.)

Joe's Special

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and spinach, scrambled with three fresh eggs with choice of hashbrowns, cottage fries, or fresh fruit and toast

Lox & Cream Cheese

$14.00

Served on a bagel with onions, lettuce, tomato, and capers on the side

Linda's Potatoes & Eggs

$14.00

Sautéed spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on top of cottage fries along with two eggs and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Sausage, scrambled eggs,cottage fries, cheddar cheese, green onions, and salsa on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Choose bacon, sausage or ham, served with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a bagel

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.00

Served with milk, butter and brown sugar on the side

Side Orders

Side Bacon

$5.00

S/Saug

$5.00

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Housemade corned beef hash

Housemade Biscuit

$2.00

Housemade biscuit

Toast or Bagel

$2.00

Toasted and served with butter

Potatoes

$4.00

Hash browns or cottage fries

Hollandaise

$1.00

Side of hollandaise

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side of sausage gravy

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Cup of fresh fruit salad

Fresh fruit and Yogurt

$5.00

Cup of fresh fruit salad with yogurt

Side Meat

$5.00

Four bacon, a ham steak, three sausage links, or a country sausage patty

Housemade Chili

$4.00

Cup of Housemade chili served with Cheddar and onions

Veggies

$6.00

Sautéed spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and tomato

Salsa

$1.00

Side of housemade salsa

Grits

$3.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Assorted Teas

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

V-8

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Coke, diet coke, pepsi, diet pepsi, dr pepper, sprite, root beer

Lemonade

$3.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

Kosher-Style corned, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce & tomato, on toasted bread. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Steve's Tuna Melt

$11.00

All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Corned Beef & Swiss

$12.00

With lettuce and tomato, grilled on request. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Turkey Breast

$11.00

With lettuce and tomato. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Ham & Swiss

$11.00

With lettuce and tomato, grilled on request. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Chicken breast with lettuce and tomato and onion, on toasted bun. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Vegatarian Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced avocado, cream cheese, tomato, and lettuce on whole wheat. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar or choice of cheese on bread of your choice. All sandwiches served on bread of your choice, accompanied by either french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, or fruit

BLT

$12.00

Garden Fresh Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach topped with bacon, sliced red onion, candied pecans, anf feta cheese. Served with blue cheese, ranch, italian, thousand island or balslamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese, on romaine with egg, tomato, cucumber and avocado. Served with blue cheese, ranch, italian, thousand island or balslamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, croutons, ceasar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tuna salad, tomato and avocado. Served with blue cheese, ranch, italian, thousand island or balslamic vinaigrette

Small Green Salad

$5.00

Romaine, cucumber, carrots, red onion, kidney beans, tomato, and pamesan. Served with blue cheese, ranch, italian, thousand island or balslamic vinaigrette

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Choice of cheddar, american, jack, swiss, pepper jack, or blue cheese, Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Blue Cheese & Mushroom

$13.00

Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Patty Melt

$12.00

On grilled rye with cheddar and grilled onion. Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Bacon Swiss Burger

$13.00

Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Chili Burger

$13.00

Open-Faced, smothered in housemade chili with cheddar and diced onion. Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Monterey Burger

$14.00

Mushroom, avocado, and jack cheese. Fresh, lean, local 6oz angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise. Choice of french fries, potato salad, small green salad, arugula salad, fruit, or chili

Specials

Two pancakes, with whipped cream and pecans on top.

Pumpkin SH STK

$10.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2800 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

