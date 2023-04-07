Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mandarin Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

722 Village Court

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Food

Small Plates

Crispy Tofu

$14.00

garlic, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, zucchini, jalapeno

Samosas

$15.00

potatoes, onion, turmeric, minced chicken, massaman curry broth, cucumber relish

Chicken Wings

$16.00

tamarind chili sauce, sticky rice

Pork Skewers

$16.00

grilled marinated pork, tamarind chili sauce, sticky rice

Vietnamese Crepe

$16.00

chicken, prawns, egg, coconut milk, bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, basil, romaine lettuce, mint

Calamari

$16.00

tossed with plum sauce, sesame, crispy onion, cilantro

Shrimp Crackers

$3.00

Soups&Salads

Hot&Sour Soup

$10.00

eggs, bamboo shoot, tofu, wood ear mushrooms

Wonton Soup

$20.00

chinese style bbq pork, pork bone broth, bok choy, infused crispy garlic oil

Mandarin Salad

$15.00

arugula, romaine lettuce, avocado, apple, cashew nuts, parmesan, honey miso vinaigrette

Prawns&Lychee Salad

$16.00

shallots, cilantro, sriracha aioli, dill, cherry tomatoes

Ribeye Salad

$19.00

arugula, mint, white onion, cilantro, roasted rice powder, thai chili flakes

Land & Sea

Kung Pow Chicken&Prawns

$22.00

onion, zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, chili, jalapeno, peanuts

Salt&Pepper Prawns

$22.00

onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, jalapeno, zucchini

Sea Bass In Banana Leave

$24.00

fillet sea bass, jungle curry paste, assorted mixed vegetables in black bean sauce

Scallops Eggplant

$24.00

japanese eggplant, chili, garlic, thai basil, jalapeno

Massaman Curry

$20.00

potatoes, shallot, onion, bell pepper, cucumber relish

Kung Pow Ribeye

$25.00

onion, zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, chili, jalapeno, peanuts

Noodles & Rice

Singapore Noodle

$20.00

stir-fried rice noodle, prawns, tofu, egg, bean sprout, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, mushrooms, garlic, curry powder

Mee Koreng

$18.00

stir-fried wide rice noodle, chicken, tofu, egg, black soy sauce, bean sprout, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, mushrooms

Mandarin Fried Rice

$18.00

chinese style bbq pork, egg, onion, bell pepper, zucchini , mushrooms, garlic, black soy sauce

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Vegetables

Morning Glory

$13.00

fresh morning glory(water spinach), chili, garlic, jalapeno

Baby Bok Choy

$13.00

garlic, oyster sauce

Green Bean

$14.00

french green beans, chili paste

Eggplant

$14.00

tofu, thai basil, garlic, chili, jalapeno

Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Matcha Cheese Cake

$10.00

Mandarin Sorbet

$10.00

B-Day Ice Cream (Rum Raisin)

NA Beverages

Regular Iced Tea (Refills)

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$5.00

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

7UP (Refills)

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lychee Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Please inform our staff of any food related allergies before ordering **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Location

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

