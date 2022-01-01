Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hannosuke

3760 S Centinela Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90066

11. Original Plate Set

TENDON

1. Original Tendon Set

$13.98

2. Original Tendon

$12.98

3. Edomae Tendon Set

$19.48

4. Edomae Tendon

$18.48

5. Shrimp Tendon Set

$14.98

6. Shrimp Tendon

$13.98

7. Chicken Tendon Set

$13.98

8. Chicken Tendon

$12.98

9. Unagi Ebi Tendon Set

$16.98

10. Unagi Ebi Tendon

$15.98

Spicy Chicken Tendon Set

$14.98

Spicy Chicken Tendon

$13.98

PLATE

11. Original Plate Set

$14.48

12. Original Plate

$13.48

13. Edomae Plate Set

$19.98

14. Edomae Plate

$18.98

15. Shrimp Plate Set

$15.48

16. Shrimp Plate

$14.48

17. Chicken Plate Set

$14.48

18. Chicken Plate

$13.48

19. Kids Tendon set

$7.98

20. Tempura Soba

$13.98+

21. Small Tendon and Soba

$12.98+

22. Assorted Tempura

$9.50

Spicy Chicken Plate Set

$16.48

Spicy Chicken Plate

$15.48

SIDE (EXTRA)

23. Boiled Gyoza

$3.98+

24. Mochi Ice Tempura

$4.50

25. Shrimp

$1.75

26. Soft boiled egg

$1.50

27. Anago

$9.00

28. White Fish

$2.50

29. Chicken

$2.50

30. Kakiake

$3.00

31. Seaweed

$0.50

32. Broccoli

$1.25

33. Pumpkin

$1.25

34. Shishito pepper

$0.50

35. Soba (Hot/Cold)

$7.00+

36. Miso Soup

$2.00

37. Rice

$2.50

Unagi

$8.00

Spicy Chicken

$3.00

DRINKS

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Bringing freshly fried Tempura to you daily

Location

3760 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

