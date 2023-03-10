- Home
Havana's Cuban Cuisine
8600 Griffin Road
Cooper City, FL 33328
Dinner
Appetizers
Croquetas Caseras
delicious handmade ham croquettes
Mariquitas
hand cut plantain chips served with garlic mojo sauce
Yuca Frita
golden fried cassava served with a dipping cilantro sauce
Empanadas de Carnes
Argentine style homemade meat turnovers
Empanadas de Pollo
Argentine style homemade chicken turnovers
Empanadas Mixta (Carne/Pollo)
Argentine style homemade turnovers
Salchicha Parrillera
a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage
Tostones Rellenos de Camaron
green plantains filled with shrimp in our tasty creole sauce
Calamari Frito
buttermilk battered fried calamari served with our tasty creole dipping sauce
Tamal Preparado Vaca Frita
a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage
Tamal Preparado Lechon Asado
a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage
Tamal Cubano
Chorizo Argentino
Argentinian Style Sausage
Jalea
Soup
Salad
Beef
Churrasco - Entrana
hand cut angus beef skirt steak trimmed Argentinian style
Rabo Encendido
a Cuban oxtail stew
Bistec de Palomilla
hand cut angus beef sirlion steak trimmed Cuban style & flat grilled to perfection
Vaca Frita
beef flank steak pulled & flat grilled with garlic & onions
Ropa Vieja
a true Cuban classic
Bistec Empanizado
hand breaded Cuban style sirlion steak
Milanesa de Carne
hand breaded Cuban style sirlion steak topped with ham, tomato sauce & melted mozzarela
Surf & Turf
Pork
Chicken
Medio Pollo Dueshuesado a la Parrilla
boneless half chicken char-grilled to perfection
Pechuga de Pollo a la plancha
grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with grilled onions
Pechuga de Pollo al Champignon
grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with our delicious mushroom sauce
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada
hand breaded boneless breast of chicken
Milanesa de Pollo
hand breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with ham, tomato sauce & melted mozzarela
Chicarron de Pollo
Seafood
Havana's Filet
today's catch sauteed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, white wine & capers
Filete a la Florentina
today's catch flat grilled and served on a bed of sauteed spinach with garlic
Filete de Pescado en Salsa Verde
today's catch flat grilled & topped with jumbo shrimps & served with our delicious parsley cream sauce
Filete de Pescado a la Plancha
today's catch flat grilled to perfection
Camarones al Ajillo
shrimp scampi
Camarones Enchilados
jumbo shrimp sauteed in our tasty creole sauce
Pargo Entero Frito
fresh whole snapper marinated & deep fried to perfection
Enchilado de Pescado
Enchilado de Pescado con Camarones
Mar y Tierra
Mexican
Cheese Quesadilla
soft flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
soft flour tortilla filled with breast of chicken & Mexican cheese
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
soft flour tortilla filled with skirt steak & Mexican cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
soft flour tortilla filled with shrimp & Mexican cheese
Pork Quesadilla
soft flour tortilla filled with pulled pork & Mexican cheese
Side Orders
Arroz Blanco
white rice
Arroz Integral
brown rice
Moros
mixed black bean soup
Platanos Maduros
sweet plantains
Brocoli Hervido
steamed brocoli
Brocoli Sauteed
sauteed brocoli
Frijol Negro
black beans
Yuca con Mojo
cassava with mojo sauce
Tostones
fried green plantains
Papas Fritas
hand cut french fries
Side Salad
side salad
Cebolla Cocida
grilled onions
Sauteed Spinach
sauteed spinach
Salsa de Hongos
mushroom sauce
Sour Cream
sour cream
Chimichurri Small
chimichurri small
Chimichurri Large
chimichurri large
Guacamole Small
guacamole
Guacamole Large
guacamole large
Pico de Gallo Small
pico de gallo small
Pico de Gallo Large
pico de gallo large
Mojo Sauce
mojo sauce
Bottle of Hot Sauce
bottle of hot sauce
Creole Sauce
creole sauce
Sandwiches
Cubano
sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed cuban bread
Media Noche
sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed sweet roll
Croquta Preparada
ham croquettes, sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed cuban bread
Pan con Bistec
traditional Cuban steak sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread
Pan con Lechon
Cuban pulled pork sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread
Sandwich Pechuga de Pollo
chicken breast sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread
Dessert
Beverages
NA Beverage
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Materva
Jupina
Fanta Orange
Jugo Natural
Natural Juice
Agua Panna
Pelegrino
Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Milk
