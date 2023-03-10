Restaurant header imageView gallery

Havana's Cuban Cuisine

8600 Griffin Road

Cooper City, FL 33328

Dinner

Appetizers

Cuban Style Tamale
Croquetas Caseras

$5.99

delicious handmade ham croquettes

Mariquitas

$5.99

hand cut plantain chips served with garlic mojo sauce

Yuca Frita

$5.99

golden fried cassava served with a dipping cilantro sauce

Empanadas de Carnes

$9.99

Argentine style homemade meat turnovers

Empanadas de Pollo

$8.99

Argentine style homemade chicken turnovers

Empanadas Mixta (Carne/Pollo)

$9.99

Argentine style homemade turnovers

Salchicha Parrillera

$9.99

a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage

Tostones Rellenos de Camaron

$13.99

green plantains filled with shrimp in our tasty creole sauce

Calamari Frito

$13.99

buttermilk battered fried calamari served with our tasty creole dipping sauce

Tamal Preparado Vaca Frita

$12.99

a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage

Tamal Preparado Lechon Asado

$9.99

a very tasty grilled thin Argentine style sausage

Tamal Cubano

$4.99

Chorizo Argentino

$8.99

Argentinian Style Sausage

Jalea

$24.99

Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$6.99

Cuban style chicken noodle soup

Sopa de Frijoles Negros

$6.99

vegetarian Cuban black bean soup

Salad

Ensalada Caesar

$10.99

our signature caesar salad

Ensalada Caesar Pollo

$13.99

our signature chicken caesar salad

Ensalada Caesar Churrasco

$24.99

our signature skirt steak caesar salad

Ensalada Caesar Camaron

$19.99

our signature shrimp caesar salad

Ensalada Mixta

$8.99

mixed salad

Beef

Churrasco - Entrana

$34.99

hand cut angus beef skirt steak trimmed Argentinian style

Rabo Encendido

$27.99

a Cuban oxtail stew

Bistec de Palomilla

$17.99

hand cut angus beef sirlion steak trimmed Cuban style & flat grilled to perfection

Vaca Frita

$17.99

beef flank steak pulled & flat grilled with garlic & onions

Ropa Vieja

$16.99

a true Cuban classic

Bistec Empanizado

$19.99

hand breaded Cuban style sirlion steak

Milanesa de Carne

$21.99

hand breaded Cuban style sirlion steak topped with ham, tomato sauce & melted mozzarela

Surf & Turf

$39.99

Pork

Lechon Asado

$14.99

pulled oven roasted pork grilled with onions & garlic mojo sauce

Masas de Cerdo

$15.99

tender pork chunks served on a bed of guacamole

Chuletas de Puerco

$14.99

flat grilled bone in pork chops topped with grilled onions

Chicken

Medio Pollo Dueshuesado a la Parrilla

$20.99

boneless half chicken char-grilled to perfection

Pechuga de Pollo a la plancha

$17.99

grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with grilled onions

Pechuga de Pollo al Champignon

$20.99

grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with our delicious mushroom sauce

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$18.99

hand breaded boneless breast of chicken

Milanesa de Pollo

$20.99

hand breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with ham, tomato sauce & melted mozzarela

Chicarron de Pollo

$14.99

Seafood

Our Fish Chunks sauteed with Shrimp in our delicious creole sauce.

Havana's Filet

$23.99

today's catch sauteed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, white wine & capers

Filete a la Florentina

$24.99

today's catch flat grilled and served on a bed of sauteed spinach with garlic

Filete de Pescado en Salsa Verde

$25.99

today's catch flat grilled & topped with jumbo shrimps & served with our delicious parsley cream sauce

Filete de Pescado a la Plancha

$21.99

today's catch flat grilled to perfection

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.99

shrimp scampi

Camarones Enchilados

$19.99

jumbo shrimp sauteed in our tasty creole sauce

Pargo Entero Frito

$35.00

fresh whole snapper marinated & deep fried to perfection

Enchilado de Pescado

$24.99

Enchilado de Pescado con Camarones

$29.99

Mar y Tierra

$39.99

Mexican

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

soft flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

soft flour tortilla filled with breast of chicken & Mexican cheese

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$23.99

soft flour tortilla filled with skirt steak & Mexican cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.99

soft flour tortilla filled with shrimp & Mexican cheese

Pork Quesadilla

$12.99

soft flour tortilla filled with pulled pork & Mexican cheese

Side Orders

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

white rice

Arroz Integral

$2.99

brown rice

Moros

$2.99

mixed black bean soup

Platanos Maduros

$2.99

sweet plantains

Brocoli Hervido

$5.99

steamed brocoli

Brocoli Sauteed

$5.99

sauteed brocoli

Frijol Negro

$2.99

black beans

Yuca con Mojo

$4.99

cassava with mojo sauce

Tostones

$5.99

fried green plantains

Papas Fritas

$5.99

hand cut french fries

Side Salad

$1.99

side salad

Cebolla Cocida

$2.99

grilled onions

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

sauteed spinach

Salsa de Hongos

$4.99

mushroom sauce

Sour Cream

$1.99

sour cream

Chimichurri Small

$1.99

chimichurri small

Chimichurri Large

$4.99

chimichurri large

Guacamole Small

$2.99

guacamole

Guacamole Large

$4.99

guacamole large

Pico de Gallo Small

$1.99

pico de gallo small

Pico de Gallo Large

$4.99

pico de gallo large

Mojo Sauce

$2.99

mojo sauce

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$4.99

bottle of hot sauce

Creole Sauce

$2.99

creole sauce

Sandwiches

Cubano

$9.99

sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed cuban bread

Media Noche

$9.99

sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed sweet roll

Croquta Preparada

$10.99

ham croquettes, sweet ham, roasted pork, cheese and pickles & served on pressed cuban bread

Pan con Bistec

$13.99

traditional Cuban steak sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread

Pan con Lechon

$9.99

Cuban pulled pork sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread

Sandwich Pechuga de Pollo

$12.99

chicken breast sandwich served with grilled onions & served on Cuban bread

Dessert

Flan Casero

$4.99

our signature flan

Flan de Coco

$5.99

our signature coconut flan

Tres Leches

$5.99

traditional three milks cake

Kids Menu

Kids Palomilla

$9.99

Kids Pechuga de Pollo

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Beverages

NA Beverage

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coca Cola

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

$2.99

Coke Zero

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite

Materva

$2.99

Materva

Jupina

$2.99

Jupina

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fanta Orange

Jugo Natural

$4.99

Natural Juice

Agua Panna

$2.99

Agua Panna

Pelegrino

$2.99

Pelegrino

Ice Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

Apple Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

Milk

$2.99

Milk

Coffee

Cafe Cubano

$2.99

Cuban Coffee

Cortadito

$2.99

Cortadito

Cafe con Leche

$3.49

Cafe Latte

Wine

Red Bottle Wine

$29.99

Red Bottle Wine

White Bottle Wine

$29.99

White Bottle Wine

Rose Bottle Wine

$29.99

Rose Bottle Wine

