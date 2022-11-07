- Home
Honey-Jam Cafe - Arlington Heights
2944 W. Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Coffee / Tea
Bigelow Hot Tea
Bottomless Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Cold Brew Coffee
English Toffee Cappucino
French Vanilla Cappucino
Latte
Mocha
Frozen Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Frozen Frappe
Iced Frappe
Peanut Butter Mocha
Smores Frappe
Dulce De Leche
Caramel Macchiato
Snicker doodle Latte
French Toast Frapuccino
Cappuccino with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Double Chocolate Frappe
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Juice
Other Beverages
Smoothies / Shakes / Blasts
Limited Time Offers
Biscuiladas
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.
Pumpkin Pancake Combo
Our signature pancakes mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with caramelized pecans and finished with cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat, an option you cannot beat!
Pumpkin Waffle
A pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg-infused waffle topped with caramel, pecans and cinnamon butter. A waffle that’s novel.
Pumpkin French Toast
French toast swirled with cream cheese and cinnamon, topped with caramelized pecans and drizzled with cream cheese frosting. A French Toast that boasts the most!
Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries topped with sliced maple sausage, mozzarella cheese, eggs over easy and a sweet and spicy agave nectar syrup. Garnished with green onions. Hey-ho, it’s sweet potat-o
French Toast Sammy
Our thick french toast turned sammy. Stuffed with scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, regualr bacon and avocado. Finished with a chipotle aioli and served with a sweet agave nectar syrup. Drizzle and cut, or grab and dip?
****New Shareables***
Loaded Fries
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Tots
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.
Quart of Gourmet Soup
Breakfast Poutine
French fries topped with chopped bacon, our sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs sunny side up. No other side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole. No side.
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Monkey Bread
a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.
Classics and Combos
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Canadian Bacon and two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Julian's Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, tomato and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.
Sope Benedict
Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise sauce, and crumbled cotija cheese.
Potato Pancake Benedict
Two crispy potato pancakes topped with a savory sausage patty, sauteed spinach and mushrooms, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce. Garnished with green onions.
Country Benedict
A split biscuit topped with savory sausage patties, sausage gravy and two poached eggs.
Breakfast Specialties
Biscuits & Gravy
Freshly baked biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs any style.
Breakfast Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
Breakfast Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with corn salsa, cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.
Chipotle Egg Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
Huevos Divorciados
The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.
Madison Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
Huevos Rancheros
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Potato Pancakes and Eggs
Two potato pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two pieces of meat. Served with sour cream and apple sauce. No other side.
Nova Lox Platter
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side
Egg and Cheeses Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. A Butterfield's favorite! *No side included*
Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs
Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.
New Avocado Toast
New Avocado Toast With Lox Salmon
Famous Egg Omelettes & Scramblers
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.
Jay's Iron Man
Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with side salsa.
Build Your Own Omelette
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Diced Ham with your choice of cheese.
Denver with Cheese
Ham, onion, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.
Supreme Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, fresh feta cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
Veggie Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Build Your Own Scrambler
Popeye Scrambler
Eggs scrambled with spinach, onion, mushrooms,bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
California Scrambler
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!
French Toast Creations
French Toast
New thick cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fesh strawberries.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana bread dipped in our signature batter and garnished with freshly sliced bananas. *Contains Nuts*
French Toast Combo
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with vanilla cream. A Butterfield's favorite!
Tres Leches French Toast
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
Heart Healthy
Veggie Hash
Breakfast Power Wrap
A healthy concoction of egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli, served in a wrap. Choice of side.
Organic Scottish Steel Cut Oatmeal
Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, or bananas for 99 cents.
Crunch Berry Oatmeal
Topped with granola, fresh blackberries, and blueberries.
Granola Breakfast
Crepes
Housemade Crepes
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
Crepe Combo
Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
West Coast Crepes
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Spinach Scrambler Crepes
Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon, and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
New Strawberry Special Crepes
Pancakes and Waffles
Honey Jam Pancakes
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Five pancakes with chocolate chips baked inside, topped with white chocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.
Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes
Five pancakes with white chocolate chips baked inside, and topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
S'Mores Pancakes
Five pancakes filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Five pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Gluten Free Pancakes
Five gluten free battered pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes
Three pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Honey Jam Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Chicken n Waffle
Our famous Honey-Jam Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
Very Berry Belgian
Topped with blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.
Waffle Combo
A Belgian Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham, or two sausage patties.
Monkey Waffle
Loaded with banana and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce.
Gluten Free Waffle
Belgian Waffle made from a gluten-free batter
Sizzlin Skillets
Build a Skillet
Country Farmers Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
The Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn and broccoli served over hash browns, Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Skillet
Roasted sweet potatoes topped with chorizo, grilled red and green peppers, onions and pepperjack cheese, green onions. Choice of toast or pancakes on the side.
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
New Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet
Buffalo Chicken Skillet
Meat & Eggs Sides
1 Egg Ala Carte
2 Eggs Ala Carte
Side Bacon
Side Ham Steak
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage Patties
Side Impossible Sausage Patties
Side New Corned Beef Hash
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Burger Patty
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Chorizo
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Scoop Chicken Salad
Side Scoop Tuna Salad
Side Steak Ala Carte
Side Veggie Patty
Side Chicken Sausage
Side smoked Salmon
Regular Sides
Side French Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Hash Browns
Side Tater Tots
Side Housemade Chips
Side Regular Grits
Side Cheese Grits
Bowl Of grits
Side Bananas
Side Berries Cup
Side Biscuits and Gravy
Side Chocolate Chips
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Cup of Gourmet Soup
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Jalapeno
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Salad
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Sweet Potatoes
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Side Potato Cakes
Side Greek Yogurt
Bread Sides
Side Baby Cakes
Side baby cakes w/topping
Side Baby Cakes
Side Baby Cakes w/ Topping
Side Crepes - 1
Side Crepes - 1 w/ Topping
Side French Toast - 1
Side French Toast - 1 w/ Topping
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Side Biscuit
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Banana Nut Bread
Side Blueberry Muffin
Side Chocolate Chip Muffin
side corn tortillas
Side Croissant
Side English Muffin
Side flour tortillas
Side Gluten Free Toast
Side Marble Rye Toast
Side Potato Cakes
Side Raisin Toast
Side Sour Dough Toast
Side Greek Toast
Side Tortillas
Side Wheat Toast
Side Crepes - 2 w/ Topping
Side Crepes - 2
Side White Toast
Topping Sides
Side 100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Cream Cheese
Side Foster Sauce
Side Guacomole
Side Hollandaise
Side Nutella
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Salad Dressing
Side Salsa
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sour Cream
Side Whipped Cream
Side Cinnamon Butter
Peanuts
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese. Add bacon Add fried egg
Impossible Veggie Burger
An impossible vegan patty grilled and. topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pesto aioli. (Cheese and bun not vegan)
Patty Melt
Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.
Hickory Burger
Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches and Wraps
BLT and Avocado Sandwich
Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.
Turkey BLT Club
Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!
Chicken Harvest Croissant
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado, and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon
Reuben Sandwich
Shaved all-natural corned beef on toasted marble rye with thousand island dressing Bavarian sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken grilled with grilled pineapple, bacon, house- made Hawaiian sauce, onion and lettuce.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
Cubano Madame
Carnitas pork, freshly shaved ham, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, mustard and mayo grilled panini style on sourdough.
Tuna Meltdown Panini
Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar, and Swiss cheeses, served with Challah bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
Vegetarian Wrap
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers and red onions, spinach, avocado, tomato, and feta cheese. Tossed in balsamic dressing.
California Chicken Wrap
Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.
Fajita Wrap
Roma Chicken Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in awarm tortilla. So cozy! Choice of side.
Soups
Salads
Chopped Cobb Salad
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Baby greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions, and candied pecans. (With balsamic vinaigrette)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & croutons. (avocado ranch dressing)