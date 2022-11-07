Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey-Jam Cafe - Arlington Heights

2944 W. Euclid Ave

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Popular Items

Side Bacon
Country Farmers Skillet
Tuna Meltdown Panini

Coffee / Tea

Bigelow Hot Tea

$3.35

Bottomless Coffee

$3.35

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

English Toffee Cappucino

$4.00

French Vanilla Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.75
Frozen Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Frozen Frappe

$4.75
Iced Frappe

$4.75
Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.25

Smores Frappe

$6.00

Dulce De Leche

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Snicker doodle Latte

$5.00
French Toast Frapuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Double Chocolate Frappe

$6.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Juice

Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.25

Large Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.25

Large Apple Juice

$4.25

Large Tomato Juice

$4.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Large Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.25

Other Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.15
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.15
Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.35

Soda

$3.15

Large 2% Milk

$3.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Smoothies / Shakes / Blasts

$6.00

Horchata Shake

$4.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.75
Chocolate Shake

$4.75
Vanilla Shake

$4.75
Strawberry Shake

$4.75

Wildberry Shake

$4.75
Oreo Blast

$4.75

Cinnamon Roll Frappe

$6.00

Limited Time Offers

Biscuiladas

$14.49

Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$16.49

Our signature pancakes mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with caramelized pecans and finished with cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat, an option you cannot beat!

Pumpkin Waffle

$14.49

A pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg-infused waffle topped with caramel, pecans and cinnamon butter. A waffle that’s novel.

Pumpkin French Toast

$16.09

French toast swirled with cream cheese and cinnamon, topped with caramelized pecans and drizzled with cream cheese frosting. A French Toast that boasts the most!

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet

$16.09

Crispy sweet potato waffle fries topped with sliced maple sausage, mozzarella cheese, eggs over easy and a sweet and spicy agave nectar syrup. Garnished with green onions. Hey-ho, it’s sweet potat-o

French Toast Sammy

$16.49

Our thick french toast turned sammy. Stuffed with scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, regualr bacon and avocado. Finished with a chipotle aioli and served with a sweet agave nectar syrup. Drizzle and cut, or grab and dip?

****New Shareables***

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$8.49

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.

Quart of Gourmet Soup

$11.99

Breakfast Poutine

$13.49

French fries topped with chopped bacon, our sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs sunny side up. No other side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole. No side.

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$7.49Out of stock

Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Monkey Bread

$13.79

a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.

Classics and Combos

Two Eggs Your Way

$10.49

Three Eggs Your Way

$11.49

Meat and Two Eggs

$14.49

Meat and Three Eggs

$15.49
Steak and Eggs

$22.49

Juicy, grilled skirt steak served with two eggs any style.

Country Fried Steak

$15.49

New Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.09

Grilled Salmon and Eggs

$19.49

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$14.49

Toasted English muffin, Canadian Bacon and two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$15.49

Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

Julian's Benedict

$14.79

A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.49

Toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, tomato and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise, a sprinkle of paprika and green onions.

Sope Benedict

$15.49

Classic Mexican sopes (homemade tortilla cakes) topped with slow cooked carnitas, fresh house-made corn salsa, poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise sauce, and crumbled cotija cheese.

Potato Pancake Benedict

$15.49

Two crispy potato pancakes topped with a savory sausage patty, sauteed spinach and mushrooms, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce. Garnished with green onions.

Country Benedict

$13.29

A split biscuit topped with savory sausage patties, sausage gravy and two poached eggs.

Breakfast Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.49

Freshly baked biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy with two eggs any style.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.09

A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.

Breakfast Tacos

$15.09

Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, carnitas, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with corn salsa, cotija cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.

Chipotle Egg Sandwich

$15.09

Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.

Huevos Divorciados

$15.09

The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.

Madison Egg Sandwich

$15.09

Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.09

A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.

Monte Cristo

$15.09

Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.

Potato Pancakes and Eggs

$14.09

Two potato pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two pieces of meat. Served with sour cream and apple sauce. No other side.

Nova Lox Platter

$19.49

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side

Egg and Cheeses Quesadilla

$14.09

Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. A Butterfield's favorite! *No side included*

Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs

$15.09

Corn Tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro.

New Avocado Toast

$15.49

New Avocado Toast With Lox Salmon

$19.49

Famous Egg Omelettes & Scramblers

Mexican Omelette

$15.49

Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.

Jay's Iron Man

$15.49

Egg-white omelette with mushrooms, tomato, onion and green peppers. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with side salsa.

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.09

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$15.09

Diced Ham with your choice of cheese.

Denver with Cheese

$15.09

Ham, onion, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.

Supreme Omelette

$15.49

Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$15.49

Sauteed baby spinach, fresh feta cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!

Veggie Omelette

$15.09

Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.

Date Omelette

$15.49

Cheese Omelette

$15.09

Build Your Own Scrambler

$15.09
Popeye Scrambler

$15.09

Eggs scrambled with spinach, onion, mushrooms,bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!

California Scrambler

$15.09

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese. A Butterfield's favorite!

French Toast Creations

French Toast

$13.09

New thick cut Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.49

Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fesh strawberries.

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$15.49

Banana bread dipped in our signature batter and garnished with freshly sliced bananas. *Contains Nuts*

French Toast Combo

$16.09

Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$15.49

Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with vanilla cream. A Butterfield's favorite!

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.49

French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.

Heart Healthy

Veggie Hash

$14.09

Breakfast Power Wrap

$15.49

A healthy concoction of egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli, served in a wrap. Choice of side.

Organic Scottish Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.49

Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, or bananas for 99 cents.

Crunch Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Topped with granola, fresh blackberries, and blueberries.

Granola Breakfast

$10.49
Nova Lox Platter

$19.49

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side

Crepes

Housemade Crepes

$12.09

3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.

Nutella Crepes

$14.09

Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and nutella.

Crepe Combo

$16.09

Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

West Coast Crepes

$14.49

Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

Spinach Scrambler Crepes

$14.49

Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon, and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

New Strawberry Special Crepes

$14.49

Pancakes and Waffles

Honey Jam Pancakes

$11.49

Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.49

Five pancakes with chocolate chips baked inside, topped with white chocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.

Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes

$14.49

Five pancakes with white chocolate chips baked inside, and topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

S'Mores Pancakes

$14.49

Five pancakes filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.49

Five pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$13.49

Five gluten free battered pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$9.29

Three pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Bliss Pancakes

$12.99

Honey Jam Waffle

$11.49

Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.

Chicken n Waffle

$16.49

Our famous Honey-Jam Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.

Very Berry Belgian

$15.49

Topped with blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.

Waffle Combo

$16.09

A Belgian Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham, or two sausage patties.

Monkey Waffle

$15.49

Loaded with banana and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce.

Gluten Free Waffle

$13.49

Belgian Waffle made from a gluten-free batter

Sizzlin Skillets

Build a Skillet

$15.09
Country Farmers Skillet

$15.49

Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.49

Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

The Veggie Skillet

$15.09

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn and broccoli served over hash browns, Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Skillet

$15.49

Roasted sweet potatoes topped with chorizo, grilled red and green peppers, onions and pepperjack cheese, green onions. Choice of toast or pancakes on the side.

New Mexico Skillet

$15.49

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!

New Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.09

Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet

$19.49

Buffalo Chicken Skillet

$15.49

Meat & Eggs Sides

1 Egg Ala Carte

$2.79

2 Eggs Ala Carte

$3.79

Side Bacon

$5.29

Side Ham Steak

$5.79

Side Sausage Links

$5.29

Side Sausage Patties

$5.29

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.79

Side Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.89

Side Impossible Sausage Patties

$6.79

Side New Corned Beef Hash

$5.79

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Side Burger Patty

$5.49

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Side Chorizo

$3.49

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.49

Side Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.49

Side Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.49

Side Steak Ala Carte

$14.99

Side Veggie Patty

$6.49

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.89

Side smoked Salmon

$8.49

Regular Sides

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Curly Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Hash Browns

$4.99

Side Tater Tots

$4.99

Side Housemade Chips

$4.99

Side Regular Grits

$4.49

Side Cheese Grits

$4.79

Bowl Of grits

$5.49

Side Bananas

$3.49

Side Berries Cup

$3.49

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$7.29

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.49

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Side Cup of Gourmet Soup

$4.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.09

Side Jalapeno

$2.49

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.09

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.49

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.49

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$5.79

Side Potato Cakes

$4.29

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.49

Bread Sides

Side Baby Cakes

$4.99

Side baby cakes w/topping

$4.99

Side Baby Cakes

$5.09

Side Baby Cakes w/ Topping

$5.09

Side Crepes - 1

$3.49

Side Crepes - 1 w/ Topping

$3.49

Side French Toast - 1

$5.49

Side French Toast - 1 w/ Topping

$5.49

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.09

Side Biscuit

$2.49

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$7.29

Side Banana Nut Bread

$3.49

Side Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Side Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.49

side corn tortillas

$2.49

Side Croissant

$2.99

Side English Muffin

$2.49

Side flour tortillas

$2.49

Side Gluten Free Toast

$3.49

Side Marble Rye Toast

$2.49

Side Potato Cakes

$4.29

Side Raisin Toast

$2.49

Side Sour Dough Toast

$2.49

Side Greek Toast

$2.49

Side Tortillas

$2.49

Side Wheat Toast

$2.49

Side Crepes - 2 w/ Topping

$6.99

Side Crepes - 2

$6.99

Side White Toast

$2.49

Topping Sides

Side 100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.69

Side Applesauce

$3.49

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Foster Sauce

$1.79

Side Guacomole

$2.49

Side Hollandaise

$1.49

Side Nutella

$1.49

Side Peanut Butter

$1.49

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Side Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Cinnamon Butter

$1.00Out of stock

Peanuts

$1.49

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.49

An 8 oz. prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese. Add bacon Add fried egg

Impossible Veggie Burger

$16.09

An impossible vegan patty grilled and. topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pesto aioli. (Cheese and bun not vegan)

Patty Melt

$15.49

Prime grilled hamburger patty with American cheese and grilled red onions on grilled rye.

Hickory Burger

$16.09

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches and Wraps

BLT and Avocado Sandwich

$15.49

Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.

Turkey BLT Club

$15.49

Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!

Chicken Harvest Croissant

$15.09

Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$15.09

Fresh grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado, and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon

Reuben Sandwich

$15.09

Shaved all-natural corned beef on toasted marble rye with thousand island dressing Bavarian sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.49

Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Grilled chicken grilled with grilled pineapple, bacon, house- made Hawaiian sauce, onion and lettuce.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.09

Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.

Cubano Madame

$15.49

Carnitas pork, freshly shaved ham, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, mustard and mayo grilled panini style on sourdough.

Tuna Meltdown Panini

$14.49

Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar, and Swiss cheeses, served with Challah bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.09

Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.

Vegetarian Wrap

$13.49

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers and red onions, spinach, avocado, tomato, and feta cheese. Tossed in balsamic dressing.

California Chicken Wrap

$15.09

Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.

Fajita Wrap

$15.09
Roma Chicken Wrap

$15.49

Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in awarm tortilla. So cozy! Choice of side.

Soups

Cup of Gourmet Soup

$5.09

Bowl of Gourmet Soup

$6.09

Half Sandwich with Soup

$13.49

Half Salad with Soup

$13.49

Salads

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.49

Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad

$14.49

A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$14.49

Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$14.49

Baby greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions, and candied pecans. (With balsamic vinaigrette)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & croutons. (avocado ranch dressing)

Kids Menu

The Junior

$6.09

1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dollar pancakes

The Superhero

$7.69

2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hash browns.

Ninja Toast Stix

$6.09

Our gourmet French toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.