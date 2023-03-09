Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Rocks

review star

No reviews yet

399 County Road A

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Food

Entrees

#1 Vegetarian Rock

$21.00

Chipotle Black Bean Patty and Beyound Meat Impossible Patty

#2 Pork Chop Porterhouse 10oz

$22.00

#3 Churasco Skirt Steak 6oz

$29.00

#4 Sirloin Steak 8oz

$29.00

#5 Filet Mignon Medallions 8oz

$37.00

#6 Rack of Lamb Lollipops

$34.00

#7 New York Strip 12oz

$33.00

#8 Pineapple Teriyaki Glazed Ham 12oz

$18.00

#9 Filet Mignon 6oz

$38.00

#10 Choice Cut Ribeye 12oz

$39.00

#11 Salmon Filet 8oz

$23.00

#12 Five Jambo Scallops

$32.00

#13 Ahi Tuna 8oz

$28.00

#14 Five Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$32.00

#15 Seafood Trio

$35.00

#16 One Lobster Tail 6oz

$39.00

#17 Two Lobster Tails 6oz

$72.00

#18 Filet Mignon 6oz & Lobster Tail 6oz

$69.00

#19 Keto Flight

$48.00

Salmon 4oz,Tuna 4oz,1 Lamb Lollipop,1 Filet Medallion,1 Scallop,1 Tiger Shrimp

#29 Beer Battered Icelandic Cod

$15.00

Half pound fresh filet, served with a dinner roll, your choice of potato and homemade coleslaw

#30 Ribeye Choice of Cut

$34.00

Steak Trio

$39.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi - 8oz

$26.00

American Kobe Baseball Sirloin Steak

$38.00

Appetizers

#22 Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Our curds are made with fresh Wisconsin Cheese and are lightly breaded

#23 Fried Sushi

$12.00

Lightly tempura-battered roll-cut sushi containing nori calrose rice surimi cream cheese avocado and seasoned rice vinegar

#24 Coctail Shrimp

$12.00

Five succulent shrimp served with coctail sauce and lemon slice

#25 Fried Chicken Wings

$15.00

Seven fried jumbo wings,plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ,Hot,Sweet Chili or Teriyaki Sauce.Served with blue cheese or ranch.

#26 Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.00

Tender rings of squid,fried in a seasoned batter, served with our signature tarter and coctail sauces

#27 Seared Ahi Tuna on Lava Rock

$13.00

Ahi Tuna Steak 4oz,served with Wasabi soy sauce and honey mustard sauce

#28 Hot Pretzels & Cheese Dip

$10.00

Pretzel bites served with a melted craft beer cheese

Blue Mussels

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Salads + Soups

House Salad

$5.00

#31 Baby Field Salad Large

$13.00

Baby field greens with dried cranberries,goat cheese, spiced pecans and white wine vinaigrette

#32 Baby Field Salad Small

$7.00

Baby field greens with dried cranberries,goat cheese, spiced pecans and white wine vinaigrette

#33 Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

Tender leaves of romaine lettuce in a creamy Caesar dressing with freshly shaved parmesan and croutons

#34 Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

Tender leaves of romaine lettuce in a creamy Caesar dressing with freshly shaved parmesan and croutons

#35 Soup of The Day

$5.00

Sub House Salad

$3.00

Sub Sm Baby Field

$5.00

Sub Sm Caesar

$5.00

Sub Soup

$3.00

Kids

#36 Corn Dog Platter

$7.00

#37 Chicken Finger Platter

$7.00

#38 Mac & Cheese Platter

$7.00

#39 Cheeseburger Slider Platter

$7.00

#40 Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$7.00

#41 Little Steak on The Rock

$15.00

#42 Little Shrimp on The Rock

$15.00

Desserts

#43 Caramel Brownie Bite Cheescake

$9.00

#44 Death by Chocolate Cake

$9.00

#45 Creme Brulee Cheescake

$9.00

#46 Nutella Mousse - Our Specialty

$6.00

#47 Hot Rocks Fudge Volcano

$16.00

Served on lava rock. Lava cake, ice cream, licorice, waffle cones, topped with fudge and sprinkles

Beignets + Mousse

$7.00

Fluffy & Flaky French Pastries Topped with powdered sugar. Served with our signature Nutella mousse.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Enhancers

Onions

$2.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

One Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$5.00

One Jumbo Scallop

$5.00

One Fillet Medallion 2oz

$8.00

One Lamb Lollipop 2oz

$8.00

Salmon 4oz

$8.00

Tuna 4oz

$8.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Cold Water Lobster Tail with Entrée 6oz

$30.00

Sides

Baby bakers

$3.00

Potato Wedges

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Carrots

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Bar

Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00+

Pina Colada

$8.00

Tropical Breeze

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Italian Cream

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Lava Flow

$10.00

Hawaii 10

$10.00

Shipwrecked

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

ScrewDriver

$7.00

Pink Squirrel

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Wisconsin Apple

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Egg nog (seasonal)

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Wisconsin Dells Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00 N/A

$5.00

Leinenkugal's (seasonal)

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00+

Wine

Red Diamond Cabernet

$7.00

Benzinger Cabernet

$7.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$7.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$7.00

Benzinger Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL Red Diamond Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Benzinger Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Roth Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Red Diamond Merlot

$25.00

BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Benzinger Pinot Noir

$30.00

Chardonnay Chateau Ste Michelle

$7.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$9.00

Cupcake Moscato Di Asti

$7.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$7.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay Chateau Ste Michelle

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$32.00

BTL Cupcake Moscato Di Asti

$25.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$25.00

BTL Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Cavit Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$30.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

House Sweet Riesling

$5.00

House Moscato

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Pinot Noir

$5.00

Signature Drinks

Green Palapa

$12.00

Chief Lapu Lapu

$12.00

Chi Chi Colada

$12.00

Waka Waka

$12.00

Tiki Punch

$12.00

Me So Breezy

$12.00

Liquid Vacay

$12.00

Bite Me

$12.00

Volcanic Punch

$12.00

Waka Waka Mug

$25.00

Tiki Punch Mug

$25.00

Bite Me Mug

$25.00

Me So Breezy Mug

$25.00

Green Palapa Mug

$25.00

Chi Chi Colada Mug

$25.00

Chief Lapu Lapu Mug

$25.00

Liquid Vacay Mug

$25.00

Volcanic Punch Mug Big

$65.00

Volcanic Punch Mug Small

$45.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.00

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Pina Colada Lemonade

$6.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.00

Milk Shake

Ice Cream Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Watermelon Milkshake

$6.00

Pinot Colada Milkshake

$6.00

Mango Milkshake

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Starry

$3.50+

Pepsi

$3.50+

Pink Lemonade

$3.50+

Mountain Dew

$3.50+

Cherry Pepsi

$3.50+

Crush

$3.50+

Diet Pepsi

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Fruit Punch

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Tonic

$3.50

RedBull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Milk

$3.50+

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.00+

Pineapple Juice

$4.00+

Retail

Gift Shop

Unicorn Glass

$20.00

Seahorse Glass

$20.00

Tiki Egg Glass

$15.00

Ceramic Mouth

$20.00

Tiki Shot

$8.00

Hot Rocks Pint Glass

$10.00

Tiki Bowes

$30.00

Clearance

$10.00

Santa Glass

$15.00

Mini-Man

$10.00

Hook Keychain

$10.00

Tiki Necklace

$10.00

Shark Bracelet

$6.00

Necklace Pikachu

$10.00

Charm Necklace

$15.00

Charm Bracelet

$10.00

Shark Necklace

$6.00

Totem Necklace

$8.00

Gold Necklace

$25.00

Silver Necklace

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Tiki Keychain

$6.00

Tiki Pin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Easygoing Tiki-style spot with lava stones used to cook-your-own seafood, steak & lobster.

Website

Location

399 County Road A, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

