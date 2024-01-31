Toast of the Town

$16.99

6% ABV We took our robust porter base and tweaked it a bit by amping up the pale chocolate malt, adding some pale roasted barley instead of our normal dose of chocolate wheat and mashing just a touch warmer. We then fermented it with a classic English yeast strain and let it condition on pounds and pounds of fresh toasted almonds. We added just a dash of Madagascar vanilla to smooth out the nooks and crannies and have what we think is one nutty and delicious treat.