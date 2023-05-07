Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teseter 111

35 S Carroll St

Frederick, MD 21701

Popular Items

Epiphany Vodka

Epiphany Vodka

$24.00

Organic Wheat Vodka 750mL

Forager Gin

Forager Gin

$36.00

Organic Vapor Infused Traditional Gin 750mL

Coffee Liqueur

Coffee Liqueur

$30.00

Online Ordering

Spirits

Coffee Liqueur

Coffee Liqueur

$30.00
Epiphany Vodka

Epiphany Vodka

$24.00

Organic Wheat Vodka 750mL

Oro Vodka

Oro Vodka

$28.00

Cucumber Lime Infused Vodka aged in Anejo Tequila Barrels.

Gardeners Gin

Gardeners Gin

$38.00

Citrus forward gin aged in Madeira Casks 750mL

Forager Gin

Forager Gin

$36.00

Organic Vapor Infused Traditional Gin 750mL

Reserve Gin

Reserve Gin

$62.00

Gin Aged in Cognac Casks 750mL

White Whiskey

White Whiskey

$34.00

Traditional High Rye Maryland-Style White Whiskey 750mL

Bootjack Rye Whiskey

Bootjack Rye Whiskey

$42.00

Organic High Rye Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL)

Matchstick Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Matchstick Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$52.00

Organic Straight Bourbon Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL). Double Gold Awardee At San Francisco Spirits Competition

Blood Orange Saffron Cordial

Blood Orange Saffron Cordial

$19.00

Organic Grain Alcohol, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Blood Oranges, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Carrots, Organic Ginger, Organic Saffron (30% ABV / 375mL)

Ginger Lime Cordial

$19.00

Mixers

Continuim Coffee by Choco Sombra

Continuim Coffee by Choco Sombra

$14.00

Sustainably harvested, aged in our award-winning Cognac-Gin barrels and locally roasted by Choco Sombra.

Blood Orange Saffron - Shrub

Blood Orange Saffron - Shrub

$14.00
Blueberry Rosemary - Shrub

Blueberry Rosemary - Shrub

$14.00Out of stock
Ginger Lime - Shrub

Ginger Lime - Shrub

$14.00Out of stock
Chai Pear - Shrub

Chai Pear - Shrub

$14.00Out of stock
Cranberry Hibiscus - Shrub

Cranberry Hibiscus - Shrub

$14.00
Grapefruit Vanilla - Shrub

Grapefruit Vanilla - Shrub

$14.00
Honeydew Jalapeno - Shrub

Honeydew Jalapeno - Shrub

$14.00
Lemon Mint - Shrub

Lemon Mint - Shrub

$14.00
Peach Tamarind - Shrub

Peach Tamarind - Shrub

$14.00Out of stock
Pineapple Turmeric - Shurb

Pineapple Turmeric - Shurb

$14.00Out of stock
Traditional Bitters Gift Set

Traditional Bitters Gift Set

$20.00
Heritage Variety Pack

Heritage Variety Pack

$25.00

Merch

Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$2.00

White Enamel Frederick MD Logo Pin

2 Liter Barrel

2 Liter Barrel

$74.99

Charred White Oak aging and dispensing barrel.

5 Liter Barrel

5 Liter Barrel

$119.99

Charred White Oak aging and dispensing barrel.

30G Rye Barrel

30G Rye Barrel

$75.00

30-gallon white oak barrel. Can be refilled or used as decor.

30G Bourbon Barrel

30G Bourbon Barrel

$75.00Out of stock

30-gallon white oak barrel. Can be refilled or used as decor.

Merchandise

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$28.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Yeti 10oz

$20.00

Rocks Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Beanies

$25.00

Flannel

$55.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
McClintock Distilling uses all organic grains to produce our whiskeys which are milled in-house using our antique stone burr mill. By buying organic, we can ensure the highest quality of grains, free of pesticides and chemical additives and do our part to help support small, family-owned farms. By using heirloom grains we also have a completely different taste profile from the standard whiskeys and preserve the character and flavor for the final spirit. Every step of the process is overseen by our distillers to ensure the highest quality spirits for you.

35 S Carroll St, Frederick, MD 21701

