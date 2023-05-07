Teseter 111

Restaurant info

McClintock Distilling uses all organic grains to produce our whiskeys which are milled in-house using our antique stone burr mill. By buying organic, we can ensure the highest quality of grains, free of pesticides and chemical additives and do our part to help support small, family-owned farms. By using heirloom grains we also have a completely different taste profile from the standard whiskeys and preserve the character and flavor for the final spirit. Every step of the process is overseen by our distillers to ensure the highest quality spirits for you.

Website