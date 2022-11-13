il Capo Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info
Il Capo Pizzeria is a family owned pizzeria in North Scottsdale featuring wood fired Neopolitan style pizza and authentic New York style pizza. In addition to the two styles of pizza, Il Capo offers hand made pasta, gelato, antipasti, house made desserts, craft beer, boutique wine and specialty cocktails. Il Capo uses only the finest ingredients either imported from Italy or locally grown.
Location
7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale