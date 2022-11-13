Restaurant header imageView gallery

il Capo Pizzeria

No reviews yet

7366 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Cheese Pie
Pepperoni Pie
18" BYO

Pizza

Bianco

Bianco

$15.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & garlic oil

Capricciosa

$15.00+

Cotto-ham, black olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce

Diavolo

Diavolo

$17.00+

Hot sopressata, sausage, Calabrian chilis, ricotta, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce & drizzle of Calabrian chili honey

Fig & Prosciutto

Fig & Prosciutto

$16.00+

Fig Jam and garlic oil base topped with Hand-pulled mozzarella, goat cheese, crispy Prosciutto, and sliced figs

Funghi

$15.00+

Cremini mushrooms, gorgonzola, mozzarella, garlic & truffle oil

Il Capo Pizza

$16.00+

House-pulled mozzarella, fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, balsamic reduction, tomato sauce & evoo

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00+

San marzano tomato sauce, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil & evoo

Meatball Provolone

$16.00+

Sliced meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmesan & evoo

NY Cheese Pie

NY Cheese Pie

$14.00+

San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano

Pepperoni Pie

$15.00+

Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni

Pesto Pizza

$16.00+

Basil pesto sauce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic reduction drizzle & pecorino romano

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00+

Provolone,gorgonzola, pecorino romano, mozzarella & garlic oil

Quattro Stagioni

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, 1⁄4 mushroom, 1⁄4 sausage, 1⁄4 kalamata olives &artichoke hearts & 1⁄4 pepperoni

Spinach Artichoke

$16.00+

Sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, ricotta &provolone

The Boss

The Boss

$17.00+

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella &tomato sauce

Vegetarino

$16.00+

Roasted bell peppers, artichoke hearts, black olives, onions, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & evoo

Build Your Own

18" BYO

$27.00

Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella

12" BYO

$17.00

Tomato sauce & mozzarella plus any three toppings of your choice

Grandma's Pie

$26.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

$20.00Out of stock

12" GF Crust

$20.00

Small Plates

Arancini

$10.95

Bolognese & mozzarella filled risotto croquettes fried, served with marinara

Cauliflower Wings

$12.95

Tempura battered with buffalo sauce & either ranch or gorgonzola dressing

Crispy Ribs

$10.95

Tender St. Louis style pork ribs with bbq sauce & a balsamic reduction drizzle

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fried calamari, two shrimp, zucchini, artichoke hearts & side of marinara

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Roasted garlic, evoo, parsley, parmesan & sea salt, served with a side of marinara

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Baked pizza dough, chopped garlic oil & parsley, served with a side of marinara

Meatballs

$9.95

Homemade ground beef & pork meatballs in marinara

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Soft Loaf of Bread with a side of Butter

Bread Evoo Vin

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Apples & Arugula

$11.00

Organic baby arugula, sliced apples, shaved pecorino romano, walnuts & honey-shallot vinaigrette

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Organic baby arugula, golden & red roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, honey-shallot vinaigrette, balsamic reduction & sea salt

Caprese

$12.00

Fiore di latte mozzarella, grape tomatoes, baby arugula, basil pesto, balsamic reduction mixed olives & sea salt

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine hearts, house made croutons, pecorino romano & garlic-parmesan dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, ricotta salata, walnuts, golden raisins, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet corn, red onions & basil vinaigrette

Poached Pear

$12.00

Mixed greens, cinnamon-vanilla poached pears, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans & honey shallot vinaigrette

Sm Ceasar

$5.50

Sm Mixed Greens

$5.50

San Marzano Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Tomato Cream based soup

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, and cherry tomatoes

Minestrone

$7.00

Pasta

Creamy Gnocchi

$18.95

Ricotta & Potato dumpling in a creamy gorgonzola sauce with mushrooms

Fettucini Carbonara

$17.95

Crispy pancetta & green peas in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.95

Ricotta & Potato dumpling in a Beef & Pork Bolognese Sauce

Lasagna

$17.95

Beef & pork bolognese layered with mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan

Lobster Ravioli

$22.95

Served in a creamy pink sauce with sautéed shrimp & red bell peppers

Lupara

$18.95

Rigatoni pasta, ground sausage, cremini mushrooms, pepperoncino powder in a tomato cream sauce with shaved pecorino romano

Meatball Monday

$9.99

Orecchiette

$19.95

Hand-made "little ears" pasta cooked al dente with fennel sausage, broccolini & roasted tomatoes in a garlic broth

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.95

Creamy pink vodka sauce with shallots

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.95

Two homemade meatballs with San Marzano tomato sauce & parmesan

Entrees

Pesto Salmon

$22.95

Wild caught salmon over mushroom pea risotto & a side of seasonal vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce

Chicken Picatta

$18.95

Pounded chicken breast sautéed in a white wine & lemon-caper sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Thin chicken breast sauteed in a creamy sweet marsala wine sauce with cremini mushrooms served over fettuccini

Handheld Specialities

Stromboli

$11.95

Sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella rolled in dough with toasted sesame seeds & a side of marinara

Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan with a side of marinara

Meatball Hero

$14.95

Meatball, mozzarella, tomato sauce on a toasted baguette

Eggplant Parmesan Hero

$13.95

Breaded & fried, mozzarella, tomato sauce on a toasted baguette

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$15.95

Breaded with mozzarella & tomato sauce on a toasted baguette

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Angela's NY Cheesecake

$7.95

Homemade cheesecake topped with a strawberry compote

Cannoli 2 large

$6.95

Cannoli 4 mini

$6.95

Dipped one side with chocolate chips & the other side with pistachios. Your

Lemon Bar

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Traditional, made in-house

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Sides

Sautéed Broccolini

$5.00

Saffron Risotto

$6.00

Side of Penne

$6.00

Side of Spaghetti

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Gorgonzola Sauce

$5.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Ricotta salata

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$5.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Vodka Sauce

$3.00

4oz Bolognese Sauce

$2.00

Catering Salads

Caesar Half Tray

$36.00

Caprese Half Tray

$39.00

Mixed Greens Half Tray

$36.00

Apple & Arugula Half Tray

$39.00

Chopped Salad Half Tray

$39.00

Roasted Beets Half Tray

$39.00

Poached Pear Half Tray

$39.00

Caesar Full Tray

$68.00

Caprese Full Tray

$74.00

Mixed Greens Full Tray

$68.00

Catering Appetizers

Meatball Half Tray

$50.00

Garlic Knots Half Tray

$30.00

Meatball Full Tray

$96.00

Garlic Knots Full Tray

$56.00

Catering Pasta & Entrees

Chicken Picatta Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Parmesan Half Tray

$65.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Half Tray

$65.00

Baked Lasagna Half Tray

$75.00

Pasta Marinara Half Tray

$40.00

Pasta Bolognese Half Tray

$50.00

Baked Ziti Half Tray

$35.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Half Tray

$65.00

Penne Alla Vodka Half Tray

$65.00

Eggplant Parmsan Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Marsala Half Tray

$65.00

Creamy Gnocchi Half Tray

$75.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Tray

$126.00

Chicken Piccata Full Tray

$126.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Full Tray

$126.00

Baked Lasagna Full Tray

$146.00

Pasta Marinara Full Tray

$76.00

Pasta Bolognese Full Tray

$96.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$70.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Full Tray

$126.00

Penne Alla Vodka Full Tray

$126.00

Eggplant Parmesan Full Tray

$126.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$126.00

Pizzas

(5) 18 " Cheese Pizza Bundle

$90.00

(5) 18" Pepperoni Pizza Bundle

$100.00

(5) 18" BYO Pizza Bundle

$110.00

Catering Sandwiches

Party Size Stromboli

$65.00

Party Size Philly Cheesesteak

$55.00

Party Size Caprese Sandwich

$55.00

Party Size Meatball Hero

$55.00

Party Size Eggplant Parmesan

$55.00

Party Size Chicken Parmesan

$55.00

Catering Desserts

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00

Tiramisu Half Tray

$55.00

Tiramisu Full Tray

$106.00

Mini Cannoli (minimum order of 20)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

Il Capo Pizzeria is a family owned pizzeria in North Scottsdale featuring wood fired Neopolitan style pizza and authentic New York style pizza. In addition to the two styles of pizza, Il Capo offers hand made pasta, gelato, antipasti, house made desserts, craft beer, boutique wine and specialty cocktails. Il Capo uses only the finest ingredients either imported from Italy or locally grown.

Website

Location

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

