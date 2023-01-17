Rice Paper Scottsdale 7366 East Shea Blvd. Unit 111

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice Paper Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

7366 East Shea Blvd. Unit 111

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Order Again

Crispy Roll

Buddha Crispy Roll

$9.95

Chicken Crispy Roll

$9.95

Pork Crispy Roll

$9.95

Fresh Spring Roll

3s Company SR

$11.75

Bruce Lee SR

$10.95

Buddha SR

$7.95

Chicken SR

$6.95

Double Trouble SR

$10.95

Enlighten Me SR

$8.50

Filet Mignon SR

$9.50

Firecracker Shrimp SR

$9.95

Pacific Trio SR

$12.50

Phat Buddha SR

$8.95

Pork SR

$6.95

Saigon SR

$8.50

Shrimp SR

$7.95

Spicy Asian SR

$10.95

Spider SR

$9.95

Sunshine SR

$7.95

Surf N Turf SR

$10.95

Traditional SR

$7.95

Tuna SR

$9.95

Entrees

Braised Pork

$19.00

Crispy Rice

$22.00

Lemon Grass Chicken

$20.00

Popular Duo

$25.00

Shaking Beef

$26.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Saigon Salad

$17.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Salad

$18.00

Shared Bites

Crispy Tofu

$11.95

Firecracker Shrimp Shared Bites

$14.95

Garlic Noodles

$11.95

Lobster Puffs

$14.95

Spicy Edamame

$9.50

Vietnamese Wings

$14.95

Sides

Seasoned Garlic Fries

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Small Beef Broth

$4.00

Large Beef Broth

$6.00

Small Vegetable Broth

$4.00

Large Vegetable Broth

$6.00

Pho

Small Pho Chay [Vegetarian]

$14.50

Small Pho Ga [Chicken]

$14.50

Small Pho Tai [Sliced Eye Round Steak]

$15.50

Small Pho Tom [Shrimp]

$16.75

Small Pho Dac Biet

$16.75

Small Pho Mignon

$16.75

Small Pho Surf And Turf

$18.75

Large Pho Chay [Vegetarian]

$17.50

Large Pho Ga [Chicken]

$17.50

Large Pho Tai [Sliced Eye Round Steak]

$18.50

Large Pho Tom [Shrimp]

$20.75

Large Pho Dac Biet

$20.75

Large Pho Mignon

$20.75

Large Pho Surf And Turf

$22.75

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Braised Pork [Heo Ko]

$17.95

Grilled Chicken [Ga Nuong]

$15.95

Grilled Pork [Heo Nuong]

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp [Tom Nuong]

$17.95

Spicy Tempura Shrimp [Tom Chien Don]

$17.95

Tofu And Shitake [Chay]

$15.95

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Ginger Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95

Club Soda

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7366 East Shea Blvd. Unit 111, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

