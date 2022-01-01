Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte GoHealth

10101 Claude Freeman Dr

Charlotte, NC 28262

Drinks/BARISTA

Juice

$1.00

Sodas/Sweet Tea

$1.00

Red Bull

$2.00

V8 Energy

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Naked Smoothies

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Latte

$1.00+

Smoothies

$2.00+

Monster Energy

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Bottled Juice

$1.50

BARISTA (Online)

Large

$2.00

Large

$2.00

Iced

$2.00

SMOOTHIES (Online)

$2 Smoothie

$2.00

$3 Smoothie

$3.00

$4 Smoothie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

