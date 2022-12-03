Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ima Izakaya 2100 Michigan Ave

2100 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI 48216

Miso Butter Yaki Udon
Shrimp and Scallion Dumplings
Spicy Tori Udon

Apps

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans in pods tossed in sesame oil and house seasoning. Soy Allergy.

Green Salad

$7.00+

Market greens, cucumber, radish and carrot tossed in ginger-sesame dressing.

Chilled Cucumber

$6.00

Miso cucumber, miso-ginger sauce sesame and lemon.

Spicy Tuna Dip

$15.00

Spicy ground Ahi tuna, radish, cucumber, sesame crisps, lemon

Chilled Udon

$15.00

Chilled udon, sesame-ginger dressing, cucumber, carrot, radish, nori, micro cilantro, orange zest, lemon

Shrimp and Scallion Dumplings

$10.00

Pan fried dumplings with chili-black vinegar sauce, lemon

Veggie Dumplings

$10.00

Pan-fried. Mushroom and tofu with chili-black vinegar sauce, lemon

Karaage Chicken Bites

$10.00

Battered chicken thigh pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon

Karaage Tofu Bites

$10.00

Battered tofu pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon

Tofu Katsu

$13.00

Panko crusted fried tofu cutlet with maggi onions, snowy cabbage, pickled ginger, katsu sauce, and lemon.

Chicken Katsu

$13.00

Panko crusted fried chicken cutlet with maggi onions, snowy cabbage, picked ginger, katsu sauce, and lemon

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Blistered peppers, tamari, chili-lime sea salt.

Sake Steamed Clams

$15.00

Clams steamed in sake-miso broth with ginger, garlic and scallions.

Spicy Sauteed Bok Choi

$8.00

Bok choy pan sautéed with sake and chili crisps.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Squid battered and fried with chili-line sauce, togarashi and lemon.

Udon Soup

Yuzu Miso Udon

$17.00

Porchini broth with shiro miso and yuzu. Served with soft boiled egg, scallions, wakame, crispy garlic and shallots, nori, and chili threads.

Ginger Tori Udon

$17.00

Rich chicken bone broth, fresh grated ginger. Served with soft boiled egg, scallions, wakame, crispy garlic and shallots, nori, and chili threads.

Spicy Tori Udon

$17.00

Rich chicken bone broth with house spice blend, toasted chili oil. Served with soft boiled egg, scallions, wakame, crispy garlic and shallots, nori, and chili threads.

Forest Udon

$17.00

Aromatic mushroom and vegetable dashi broth, smoked mushrooms. Served with soft boiled egg, scallions, wakame, crispy garlic and shallots, nori, and chili threads.

Golden Dashi Udon

$17.00

Light and smoky dashi broth, tempura crisps, kamaboko fishcake. Served with soft boiled egg, scallions, wakame, crispy garlic and shallots, nori, and chili threads.

Yaki Udon

Miso Butter Yaki Udon

$15.00

Yuzu, butter and miso sauce. Pan fried noodles. Served with market greens, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy garlic and shallot, nori, chili threads, and lemon.

Teri-yaki

$15.00

Red peppers, ginger-garlic teriyaki sauce. Pan fried noodles. Served with market greens, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy garlic and shallot, nori, chili threads, and lemon.

Spicy Kimchi Yaki

$15.00

Kimchi & chili butter sauce. Pan fried noodles. Served with market greens, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy garlic and shallot, nori, chili threads, and lemon.

Rice Bowls

Unagi Don

$18.00

Barbecue eel, avocado, Japanese barbecue glaze. Served with cucumber pickles, scallion, radish, wakame slaw, pickled ginger, and nori.

Salmon Don

$18.00

Smoked salmon, ginger teriyaki glaze. Served with cucumber pickles, scallion, radish, wakame slaw, pickled ginger, and nori.

Spicy Tuna Don

$17.00

Spicy ground tuna, yuzu ponzu sauce. Served with cucumber pickles, scallion, radish, wakame slaw, pickled ginger, and nori.

Golden Curry Don

$15.00

Rich Japanese curry, market veggies, pickled ginger. Served with scallion, crispy garlic and shallot.

Eggplant Don

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, avocado, white kimchi, scallion, sesame seeds, radish, Japanese barbecue glaze.

Pork Belly Don

$17.00

Barbeque glazed pork belly over rice, kimchi. Served with cucumber pickles, scallion, radish, wakame slaw, pickled ginger, and nori.

Fried Egg Boombap

$16.00

Fried egg over rice, kimchi, spicy pepito sauce. Served with cucumber pickles, scallion, radish, wakame slaw, pickled ginger, and nori.

Pho

Vegan Pho

$16.00

Sesame roasted tofu .Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Chili shrimp. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.

Chicken Pho

$16.00

Charshu braised chicken. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.

Beef Pho

$16.00

Roasted beef short rib. Vegan pho broth served with rice noodles, market greens, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno, Thai basil, lime, and roasted chili oil.

Dessert

Coconut Tofu Custard

$7.00

Blueberry, lemon, cocoa crisps, mint over tofu-coconut custard.

Iced Milk Cake

$9.00

Strawberry, vanilla cream, sesame praline, Thai basil, over lemon olive oil cake.

Cake & Custard

Sweet Cream Cake

$9.00

Coconut Tofu Custard

$7.00

Mochi

Mango Mochi

$3.00

Strawberry Mochi

$3.00

Green Tea Mochi

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Japanese izakaya in the historic Corktown neighborhood. Serving noodles, rice bowls, robata grilled skewers, dumplings and other appetizers. Full-service bar offering a curated list of sake, beer, wine, cocktails and assorted non-alcoholic beverages. Full lunch and dinner service available at the bar, indoor dining room and 4-season outdoor patio.

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Directions

