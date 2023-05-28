Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ima – Corktown

review star

No reviews yet

2015 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI 48216

Smoothies/Juices/Wellness Shots

Smoothies

Cool Blue Smoothie

$9.00

blueberry, mango, ginger, mint, apple juice

Michi Peachy Smoothie

$9.00

peach, banana, sweet cherry, oat milk, lime

Berry Basil Smoothie

$9.00

blackberry, strawberry, raspberry, Thai basil, date, apple, lime

Fresh & Green Smoothie

$9.00

avocado, spinach, cucumber, banana, cantaloupe, apple, lime

Belle Island Smoothie

$9.00

mango, strawberry, banana, pineapple, lime, ginger

Berry Chocolate Smoothie

$9.00

banana, strawberry, oat milk, cocoa powder, agave

Juices

Pear Hibiscus Juice

$9.00

pear, apple, beet, ginger, hibiscus, sumac

Orange Beta Juice

$9.00

orange, carrot, apple, cantaloupe

Gold Rush Juice

$9.00

pineapple, apple, turmeric

Go Green Juice

$9.00

apple, honeydew, celery, spinach, parsley, basil

WTRMLN Juice

$9.00

watermelon, hibiscus, lime

Sun Splash Juice

$9.00

pineapple, cantaloupe, ginger, turmeric

Wellness Shots

Stay Golden Wellness Shot

$5.00

turmeric, ginger, lemon, agave

Garden Boost Wellness Shot

$5.00

cucmber, kale, spinach, celery, pineapple, coconut H2O

Coffees & Teas

Teas

Golden Yunnan

$4.00

Hibiscus Berry

$4.00

Jasmine Green

$4.00

Moroccan Mint

$4.00

New York Breakfast

$4.00

Organic Chamomile

$4.00

Organic Mao Feng

$4.00

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$4.00

Iced Oolong

$4.00

Hot Coffee

12oz. Brewed Coffee

$4.00

16oz. Brewed Coffee

$6.00

12oz. Decaf Coffee

$4.00

16oz. Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Cold Coffee

12oz Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

House Coffees

Cloud 9 HOT

$7.00

cream, green cardamom, cinnamon, fresh mint

Cloud 9 ICED

$7.00

cream, green cardamom, cinnamon, fresh mint

Vietnamese Coffee HOT

$7.00

dark roast blend, sweetened condensed milk, cane sugar

Vietnamese Coffee ICED

$7.00

dark roast blend, sweetened condensed milk, cane sugar

Group Coffee

Groove Juice for a Group

$30.00

Groove Juice DECAF for a Group

$30.00

Food

Small Bites

Bruleed Pink Grapefruit

$5.00

1/2 fresh grapefruit, caramelized sugar

Power Bites 3ea.

$5.00

date, goji berry, oats, chia, date syrup, sea salt

Edamame Hummus and Fresh Veggie Cup

$7.00

Toasts

Avocado Crunch Toast

$10.00

ripe avocado, edamame hummus, spiced pepitas, basil, cumin-lime salt

Cinnamon BB

$8.00

Ceylon cinnamon, brown butter, sea salt, tempura crisps

Nutty Buddy Toast

$8.00

Nutella, banana, strawberry, almond, dark chocolate, cocoa nibs, sea salt

Power Bowls

Served with fresh berries, banana, toasted almonds & goji berries

Vegan Vanilla Custard Bowl

$10.00

Vegan Chia Pudding Bowl

$10.00

Vegan Overnight Oats Bowl

$10.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Salads

Crisp Cucumber Salad

$8.00

crisp cucumber, shiso pickled onion, tomato, shiso vinegar, citrus vinaigrette, toasted cumin

Garden Greens Salad

greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, jicama pickle, citrus vinaigrette

Power Salad

$13.00

greens, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, jicama pickle, golden quinoa, goji berry, spiced pepitas, citrus vinaigrette

Savory Soba Crepe Wraps

Served with edamame hummus, vegan slaw, shiso pickled onions, shaved carrot, crispy greens, basil, citrus vinaigrette

Garden Veggie Wrap

$13.00

avocado, jicama, spiced pepitas

Sesame Tofu Wrap

$13.00

marinated tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Citrus Chicken Wrap

$13.00

sliced chicken breast, lemon

Sweet Soba Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$8.00

toasted haczelnut spread, strawberry, banana, dark chocolate sauce, almonds, sea salt

Tahitian Berry Crepe

$8.00

vegan vanilla custard, strawberry, blueberry, agave, mint, basil

Sweets

Frozen Yogurt

Vegan Vanilla Pudding with Fruit and Berries

$10.00

Fresh Fruit and Berries

$8.00

Mimis Bistro Brownies

$8.00

NA BEVS

Soda Pop and Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Aqua Panna Water

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Lime

$4.00

Fruitbelt Tart Cherry

$4.00

Sprecher Orange Soda

$4.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Aura bora

$4.00

Casmara Club Alta

$5.00

Casmara Club Como

$5.00

N/A Adult Beverages

Gruvi Golden Lager

$4.00

Phony Negroni

$7.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Gruvi Drysecco

$8.00

Gruvi Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Untitled Art American Gold N/A

$5.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA N/A

$5.00

Bottled and Sparkling Teas

Just Iced Tea Peach

$4.00

Just Iced Tea Hibiscus Berry

$4.00

Just Iced Tea Honey Green

$4.00

Rishi Schisandra Berry

$5.00

Rishi Dandelion Ginger

$5.00

Rishi Black Lemon

$5.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate Enlightenmint

$5.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$5.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate Tropical

$5.00

Dram Black Tea and Cardamom

$5.00

Kombucha, Prebiotic and CBD Sodas

Dram Lemongrass CBD

$8.00

Dram Gingergrass CBD

$8.00

Unitled Art Grapefruit CBD

$8.00

Untitled Art Strawberry CBD

$8.00

Untitled Art Lemon Lime CBD`

$8.00

OH HI Hemp Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Walker Brothers Cuc Melon Kombucha

$7.00

Walker Borothers Blueberry Jas Kombucha

$7.00

Olipop Vintage Cola

$6.00

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$6.00

Adult Beverages

Wine

Easy Wine Rose

$10.00

Easy Wine Red

$10.00

Easy Wine White

$10.00

Domaine Chandon

$13.00

Teruzzi Vernaccia

$25.00

Chateau Moncontour Vouvray

$25.00

Bieler Rose

$25.00

Sokol Evolution Pinot Noir

$25.00

Trenel Beaujolais

$25.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$15.00

Panda Cup Junmai

$9.00

Nihon

$10.00

Hakutsuru Draft

$15.00

Beer, Cider and Seltzer

Modelo

$5.00

Hamms

$3.00

Crankin Foamers

$5.00

Party Forward Hazy IPA

$5.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$5.00

Freedom of S(peach)

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$6.00

Shacksbury Yuzu

$6.00

Shacksbury Dry

$8.00

Old Shuck

$5.00

Canned Cocktails

Ima Peach Press

$7.00

Two Off The First

$7.00

Market

Grab and Go Summertown Food

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Pear

$1.00

Candy and Dried Fruit Snacks

Rind Coconut Melon

$6.50

Joolies Dates

$8.00

Endangered Species Grizzly

$4.00

Endangered Species Almond and Salt

$4.00

Endangered Species Oat Milk Rice Crisps

$4.00

Panda Licorice Strwaberry

$6.00

Panda Licorice Black

$6.00

Made in Nature Apricots

$6.00

Ginger People Ginger

$4.00

Yum Earth Chewys

$4.00

Justin's Dark Choc0late Cashew Cups

$3.00

Hu Gems Almond

$3.00

Hu Gems Salt

$3.00

Tazzy Lollipops

$7.00

Granola and Energy Bars

Blue Dino Bar Banana

$3.00

Lupii Bar Almond Butter

$3.00

Pickles

Oh Snap Kosher Dill

$3.00

Oh Snap Pickle Bites

$3.00

Oh Snap Peas

$3.00

Divina Feta Olives

$9.50

Tillen Asparagus Pickled

$12.00

Tillen Carrot Pickled

$12.00

Real Dill Habanero Horseradish

$16.00

Real Dill Caraway Garlic Dills

$16.00

Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix

$16.00

Chips & Salty Snacks

Live Love Popcorn Cinnamon

$6.00

Live Love Popcorn Truffle Salt

$6.00

Rhythm Kale Chips

$6.50

Blue Diamond Almonds Smoke

$2.00

Uglies Kettle BBQ

$6.00

Uglies Kettle Salt and Vin

$6.00

Biena Tex Mex

$7.50

Good Crisp Sour Cream

$6.00

Good Crisp White Cheddar

$6.00

Vegan Rob's Cauliflower

$5.00

Everybody Eat Cheeseles Thins

$6.00

Aunt Nees Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Crackers

Crunchmaster Multi Grain

$5.00

Dare Breton

$5.00

Dips and Condiments

Desert Pepper Corn and Blk Bn Salsa

$8.00

Desert Pepper Mild Salsa

$8.00

Melindas Green Asian

$8.00

Melindas Thai

$8.00

Melindas Honey Mustard

$8.00

Melindas XXXTRA Hot

$6.00

Graza Olive Oil

$25.00

Marshmallow FLUFF

$5.00

Real Dill Rimming Spice

$9.00

Real Dill Green Chili Hot Sauce

$12.00

Aunt Nees Salsa

$6.00

Ice Cream Treats

Jenis Lemon Blueberry Pint

$10.00

Jenis Green Mint Chip Pint

$10.00

Jenis Birthday Cake Pint

$10.00

So Delicious Vanilla Coconut

$7.00

Sharons Sorbet Raspberry

$7.00

So Delicious Smores Oatmilk

$7.00

My Mochi Mango

$2.00

My Mochi Smores

$2.00

FATBOY 6 Pack

$8.00

Cookies and Sweet Snacks

Milk Bar Cinnamon Cookies

$8.00

Milk Bar Confetti Cookies

$8.00

Catalina Crunch Mint Cookie Sandwich

$9.00

Catalina Crunch Chocolate Vanilla

$3.00

Daelmans Stroopwafels

$2.50

Ritter Sport Cornflake

$4.50

Biscoff Cookie Snack Pack

$4.00

Enjoy Life

$8.00

Mimis GF Brownie

$6.00

Mimis GF Peanut Butter Brownie

$6.00

Mimis Brownie

$6.00

Mimis Peanut Butter Brownie

$6.00

Baby Food

Happy Baby Apple Guava Beet

$4.00

Peter Rabbit Pumpkin Carrot Apple

$4.00

Pets

Brutus Broth Dog Treats Ckn

$8.00

Cured Meats and Cheeses

Scout Tuna in Olive Oil

$11.00

Scout Tuna Chili Crisp

$8.00

Chomps Original Beef Stick

$3.00

Chomps Jalapeno Beef Stick

$3.00

Chomps Italian Beef Stick

$3.00

Stryve Biltong

$9.00

Eat The Change Mush Jerky

$7.00

Creminelli Fine Meats Salami and Provolone

$5.50

Yogurts and Cereals

Catalina Crutch Cereal Fruity

$4.00

Ellenos Yogurt Marionberry

$4.00

Ellenos Yogurt Vanilla

$4.00

So Delicious Coconut Raspberry

$3.00

So Delicious Vanilla

$3.00

Paper Products

World Centric Plates

$7.00

Health and Beauty

Alba Sunscreen SPF 30

$15.00

Everyone Hand Soap

$6.00

Everyone Hand Sanitizer

$4.00

Mongo Kiss Lip Balm

$6.00

Bagged Coffee

Groove Juice 12oz Bag

$18.00

Summertown Merch.

Summertown Cookbook

$15.00

Summertown T-Shirt Adult

$25.00

Summertown T Shirt Youth

$20.00
Ima – Corktown image
Ima – Corktown image
Main pic

