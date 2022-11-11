Italian Sensation - Bel Air
225 Brierhill Dr Ste D
Bel Air, MD 21015
Appetizers & Sides
Bruschetta
Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella sticks (6) fried to perfection and served with marinara
Eggplant Capeese
Slicedeggplant lightly fried and layered with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Shrimp Basket
Tender baby shrimp, lightly breaded, golden fried and bserved with fries
Buffalo Wings
Fried wings (8) served with our hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Fried Calamari
Tender fresh calamari lightly breaded golden-fried and served with a side of marinara and lemon
Side Sausage
Sliced sausage suteed in fresh marinara sauce
Side Meatballs
Meatballs (4) with marinara sauce
FRENCH FRIES
French fries
Onion Rings
Onion rings
Garlic Bread
Warm hearth baked bread with roasted bgarlic and parmesan cheese, toasted to perfection
Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders (3) served with fries
Side Broccoli
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
Side Mushrooms
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
Side Spaghetti
With marinara sauce
Italian Poppers
Side Spinach
Salads
Side Salad
Garden salad
House Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Sensation Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Fresh greens, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and olive oil
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine with, parmesan cheese, croutons, garlic, tossed in our very own caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, topped with salami, turkey, italian ham, and provolone cheese
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, salami, provolone, asiago, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, over spring mix lettuce
Pastabiities
Pasta Marinara
Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
Pasta Bolognese
Spaghetti in a home made meat sauce
Pasta Bruschetta
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil tossed with rigattoni
Pasta Aglio Olio
Fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg fettuccini in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce
Pasta Balsamica
Sauteed radicchio, fresh tomato, bell peppers and spinach, all tossed with spaghetti in a balsamic sauce
Rigatoni Belli
Sauteed portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce tossed with rigatoni
Sensation Tortellini
Sauteed prosciutto and peas in a pink cream sauce, tossed with tortrllini
Fettuccine Della Casa
Shrimp sauteed with garlic in a white wine sauce
Fettuccine Zingara
Tomatoes, kalamata olives,artichokes, portobello mushrooms and garlic, sauteed in a white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Served with spaghetti marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Served with spaghetti marinara
Grillata
Grilled sausage and roasted peppers with roma tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce
Tasha'S Favorite Pasta
Rigatoni tossed with garlic, olive oil, roasted eggplant, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roasted bpeppers and parmesan cheese
Pasta Matriciana
Bacon, sauteed onions, fresh tomatoes, in a marinara, tossed with spaghetti
Pasta Caprese
Fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, sauteed with a lite marinara sauce with rigatoni
Meat Lasagna
Pasta noodles, layered with ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Manicotti
Rolled pasta sheets (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Stuffed Shells
Large pasta shells (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli (6) tossed with marinara sauce and melted cheese
Baked Ziti
Rigatoni tossed with ricotta, parmesan, ground beef and mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Shrimp Cardinale
Shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers in a pink ccream sauce over fettuccine
BREAD
16" Pizzas
16" Napoletana Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
16" White Pizza
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
16" Baltimore Pizza
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
16" Campagnola Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
16" Barese Pizza
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
16" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
16" the Works Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
16" Spinach Stuffed Pizza
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
16" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza
Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
16" Margherita Pizza
12" Pizzas
12" Napoletana Pizza
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
12" White Pizza
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
12" Baltimore Pizza
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
12" Campagnola Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
12" Barese Pizza
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
12" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
12" The Works Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
12" Margherita Pizza
Calzones, Strombolis & Deep Dish
Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese, seerved with marinara on the side
Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara on the side
Siciliana Pizza
Deep dish pizza (16 x 12) with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pizza Slices & Gluten Free
Slice Cheese
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Slice Chicken Bruschetta
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
Slice White
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Slice Gourmet Special
Special of the day (call before)
Slice Cheesesteak Stuffed
Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
Slice Spinach Stuffed
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
GLUTEN FREE 11" Pizza
Cauliflower crust, gluten free
Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Add toppings
CHICKEN Cheesesteak Sub
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
Sens, Cheesesteak Sub
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
CHCKN SPECIAL Sensation Sub
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
Sens, Cold Cut (Italian) Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, pesto mayo and vinaigrette dressing
Pizza Cheesesteak Sub
Made with our homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Italian meatballs, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Italian sausage, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Slice eggplant, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
Prosciutto And Mozzarella Sub
Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella Caprese Sub
Grilled Veggie Hoagie Sub
Fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes topped with cheese
Cheeseburguer Sub
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo,fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
Grilled CHICKEN Sub
Ham And Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone cheese
Turkey And Cheese Sub
Turkey and provolone cheese
Special Sub of The Day
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
Pizza Sub
Pizza Sub w/pepperoni
Paninis
Frizzante Panini
Sauteed chicken strips with broccoli, chopped tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and topped with wih provolone cheese
Grilled Portobello Panini
An oversized portobellom mushroom, grilled tendred, roasted pepepers, served with fresh mooazzarrela and red onions
Al Fresco Panini
Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes and spring mix
Sierra Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey breast, pesto mayo, spring mix, red onions and imported asiago cheese
Tuscany Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast with pesto mayo, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes and red onions
Sensation Combo Panini
Ham, salami, capicolla, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, red onions and pesto mayo
Focacia Burger Panini
Hand formed ground chuck grilled and served with spring mix,tomatoes, cheese, bacon, green pepper and fried onions
Dinner Specials
Shrimp Fra-Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp, spicy ,marinara sauce, w/spaghetti
Crab Ravioli
Large crab and cheese ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce
Stuffed Eggplant
Eggplant filled w/italian cheeses, cover w/marinara and melted mozzarella and spaghetti
Gnocchi Al Pesto
Potato dumplings, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce
Rigatoni Al Pesto W/Chicken
Chicken strips, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce w/rigatoni
Gnocchi Caprese
Potato dumplings, fresh tomatoes, basil, covered w/fresh mozzarella
Fettuccine Old Bay
Baby shrimp, in an old bay cream sauce over fettuccine
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, lemon butter garlic sauce w/spaghetti
Desserts
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Where friends meet to eat real Italian food!
225 Brierhill Dr Ste D, Bel Air, MD 21015