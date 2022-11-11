Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italian Sensation - Bel Air

review star

No reviews yet

225 Brierhill Dr Ste D

Bel Air, MD 21015

Popular Items

16" Napoletana Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
FRENCH FRIES

Appetizers & Sides

Bruschetta

$6.99

Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fresh mozzarella sticks (6) fried to perfection and served with marinara

Eggplant Capeese

$9.99

Slicedeggplant lightly fried and layered with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Tender baby shrimp, lightly breaded, golden fried and bserved with fries

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Fried wings (8) served with our hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Tender fresh calamari lightly breaded golden-fried and served with a side of marinara and lemon

Side Sausage

$7.99

Sliced sausage suteed in fresh marinara sauce

Side Meatballs

$7.99

Meatballs (4) with marinara sauce

FRENCH FRIES

$4.49

French fries

Onion Rings

$5.99

Onion rings

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Warm hearth baked bread with roasted bgarlic and parmesan cheese, toasted to perfection

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Chicken tenders (3) served with fries

Side Broccoli

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic butter sauce

Side Mushrooms

$6.99

Sauteed in garlic butter sauce

Side Spaghetti

$6.99

With marinara sauce

Italian Poppers

$5.99

Side Spinach

$6.99

Soup

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Call and ask for availability

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden salad

House Salad

$4.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Sensation Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine with, parmesan cheese, croutons, garlic, tossed in our very own caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, topped with salami, turkey, italian ham, and provolone cheese

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Prosciutto, salami, provolone, asiago, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, over spring mix lettuce

Pastabiities

Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Pasta Bolognese

$13.99

Spaghetti in a home made meat sauce

Pasta Bruschetta

$11.99

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil tossed with rigattoni

Pasta Aglio Olio

$10.99

Fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Egg fettuccini in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Pasta Balsamica

$13.99

Sauteed radicchio, fresh tomato, bell peppers and spinach, all tossed with spaghetti in a balsamic sauce

Rigatoni Belli

$13.99

Sauteed portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce tossed with rigatoni

Sensation Tortellini

$15.99

Sauteed prosciutto and peas in a pink cream sauce, tossed with tortrllini

Fettuccine Della Casa

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with garlic in a white wine sauce

Fettuccine Zingara

$13.99

Tomatoes, kalamata olives,artichokes, portobello mushrooms and garlic, sauteed in a white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$15.99

Served with spaghetti marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$14.99

Served with spaghetti marinara

Grillata

$14.99

Grilled sausage and roasted peppers with roma tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce

Tasha'S Favorite Pasta

$14.99

Rigatoni tossed with garlic, olive oil, roasted eggplant, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roasted bpeppers and parmesan cheese

Pasta Matriciana

$13.99

Bacon, sauteed onions, fresh tomatoes, in a marinara, tossed with spaghetti

Pasta Caprese

$14.99

Fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, sauteed with a lite marinara sauce with rigatoni

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Pasta noodles, layered with ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Manicotti

$13.99

Rolled pasta sheets (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Large pasta shells (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Jumbo cheese ravioli (6) tossed with marinara sauce and melted cheese

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Rigatoni tossed with ricotta, parmesan, ground beef and mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Shrimp Cardinale

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers in a pink ccream sauce over fettuccine

BREAD

$1.50

16" Pizzas

16" Napoletana Pizza

$15.99

Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes

16" White Pizza

$19.99

Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

16" Baltimore Pizza

$25.99

Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese

16" Campagnola Pizza

$19.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

16" Barese Pizza

$19.99

Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon

16" Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

16" the Works Pizza

$24.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives

16" Spinach Stuffed Pizza

$25.99

Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side

16" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza

$25.99

Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side

16" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

12" Pizzas

12" Napoletana Pizza

$13.99

Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes

12" White Pizza

$17.99

Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

12" Baltimore Pizza

$22.99

Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese

12" Campagnola Pizza

$17.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

12" Barese Pizza

$17.99

Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon

12" Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

12" The Works Pizza

$22.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives

12" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Calzones, Strombolis & Deep Dish

Calzone

$8.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Veggie Stromboli

$8.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese, seerved with marinara on the side

Meat Stromboli

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara on the side

Siciliana Pizza

$16.99

Deep dish pizza (16 x 12) with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Slices & Gluten Free

Slice Cheese

$2.99

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Slice Chicken Bruschetta

$3.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes

Slice White

$3.99

Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Slice Gourmet Special

$3.99

Special of the day (call before)

Slice Cheesesteak Stuffed

$4.99

Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side

Slice Spinach Stuffed

$4.99

Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side

GLUTEN FREE 11" Pizza

$15.99

Cauliflower crust, gluten free

Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Add toppings

CHICKEN Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese

Sens, Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon

CHCKN SPECIAL Sensation Sub

$9.99

Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon

Sens, Cold Cut (Italian) Sub

$9.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, pesto mayo and vinaigrette dressing

Pizza Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Made with our homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Italian meatballs, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Italian sausage, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Slice eggplant, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce

Prosciutto And Mozzarella Sub

$9.99

Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese

Mozzarella Caprese Sub

$9.99

Grilled Veggie Hoagie Sub

$9.99

Fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes topped with cheese

Cheeseburguer Sub

$9.99

Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo,fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese

Grilled CHICKEN Sub

$9.99

Ham And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham and provolone cheese

Turkey And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Turkey and provolone cheese

Special Sub of The Day

$9.99

Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Pizza Sub w/pepperoni

$9.99

Paninis

Frizzante Panini

$9.99

Sauteed chicken strips with broccoli, chopped tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and topped with wih provolone cheese

Grilled Portobello Panini

$9.99

An oversized portobellom mushroom, grilled tendred, roasted pepepers, served with fresh mooazzarrela and red onions

Al Fresco Panini

$9.99

Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes and spring mix

Sierra Turkey Panini

$9.99

Smoked turkey breast, pesto mayo, spring mix, red onions and imported asiago cheese

Tuscany Chicken Panini

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with pesto mayo, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes and red onions

Sensation Combo Panini

$9.99

Ham, salami, capicolla, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, red onions and pesto mayo

Focacia Burger Panini

$9.99

Hand formed ground chuck grilled and served with spring mix,tomatoes, cheese, bacon, green pepper and fried onions

Dinner Specials

Shrimp Fra-Diavolo

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, spicy ,marinara sauce, w/spaghetti

Crab Ravioli

$19.95

Large crab and cheese ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce

Stuffed Eggplant

$16.95

Eggplant filled w/italian cheeses, cover w/marinara and melted mozzarella and spaghetti

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$17.95

Potato dumplings, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce

Rigatoni Al Pesto W/Chicken

$17.95

Chicken strips, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce w/rigatoni

Gnocchi Caprese

$17.95

Potato dumplings, fresh tomatoes, basil, covered w/fresh mozzarella

Fettuccine Old Bay

$19.95

Baby shrimp, in an old bay cream sauce over fettuccine

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, lemon butter garlic sauce w/spaghetti

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.50

Cannoli shell filled with cannoli cream

Tiramisu

$4.99

Tiramisu cup

Cheesecake

$4.99

New York cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Chocolate cake

Whole Ny Cheesecake

$40.00

Whole New York Cheesecake (12 slices)

Whole Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Whole Chocolate Cake (14 slices)

Dressings

House

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

French

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Lite Italian

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Fountain / bottles / juice / milk / water

2 Lt. Soda

$3.99

2 Liter bottles

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso coffee

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Where friends meet to eat real Italian food!

225 Brierhill Dr Ste D, Bel Air, MD 21015

