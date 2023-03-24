Pappas - Bel Air
1225 Churchville Road
Bel Air, MD 21014
Appetizers
Crab Mac & Cheese
A blend of creamy cheese baked with pasta and lump crab meat, served with tricolor tortilla chips
Mini Crab Cakes
Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version of
Seafood Sampler
(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce
Crab Dip
Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bary, served with warm pita bread
Spinach & Cheese Pie
Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown
Pappas Wings
Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of Sauce
Quesadilla
Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Markos Grilled Octopus
A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce
Crab Pretzel
A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top
Chicken Tenders
chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Our traditional chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce
Pork Potstickers
Tender pork potstickers werved with a sweet and spicy Tso sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheeses
Tuna Tar Tar
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning
Mussels
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning
Fried Mozzarella
4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping
Salads
Caprese
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Caesar Salad
Romaine with croutons, parmesan in creamy caesar
Greek Salad
A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with pepperoncinis, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Spring mix with tender grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Southwestern Salad
Boneless fried chicken breast served over mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheeses, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortillas
Wedge Salad
A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and bleu cheese crumbles
Lo Mein Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens tossed with lo mein noodles, julienne peppers, walnuts, onions, carrots with blackened, rare Ahi tuna and sweet-chili cilantro vinaigrette
Garden Salad
A mix of iceberg, romaine and arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers
Small Garden
Small Caesar
Small Greek
Small Wedge
Seafood Entrees
Single Crab Cake Platter
World Famous 8oz Crab Cake with choice of two sides
Double Crab Cake Platter
Two of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cakes with choice of two sides
Triple Crab Cake Platter
Three of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cakes with choice of two sides
Stuffed Shrimp
Three jumbo shrimp, butterflied, seasoned and stuffed with our lump crab imperial
Rockfish
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet with choice of two sides
Stuffed Rockfish
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet stuffed with Imperial Crab with choice of two sides
Orange Roughy
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter with choice of two sides
Stuffed Orange Roughy
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter, stuffed with imperial crab with choice of two sides
Bay & Turf
16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon
Crab Imperial
Colossal lump crab meat blended in our secret recipe, finished with Imperial sauce and backed until golden brown, with choice of two sides
Seafood Platter
The perfect combination prepared to your liking! Crab cake, two scallops, orange roughy filet, two shrimp, and two fried oysters
New York Christopher
Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial
Salmon
fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled or broiled to perfection with choice of two sides
Broiled Scallops
Sea scallops broiled with delicious herbed lemon-butter with choice of two sides
Chicken Chesapeake
House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides
Land Entrees
Rib Eye
16oz melt in your mouth steak, cooked to perfection. Served untrimmed to lock in natural flavors and juices
Filet Mignon
8oz of the best quality Black Angus filet. This steak will melt in your mouth
New York Strip Steak
14oz strip loin grilled to your liking with choice of two sides
Grilled Pork Chops
Two of the most tender chops, rubbed with our Montreal spice rub and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides
Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of fall off the bone tender pork ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
Yia Yia's Favorite
4 oz filet mignon with 3 jumbo shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and herbs with choice of two sides
Lamb Chops
Full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides
Chicken Francaise
Chicken breast lightly floured, dipped in egg and sauteed in a wine, lemon butter sauce with choice of two sides
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken, pan-fried until crisp, topped with house marinara sauce, finished with melted mozzarella cheese, served wtih choice of two sides
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in a Marsala wine sauce, with choice of two sides
Pastas
Fruitti Di Mare Fra Diablo
shrimp, tender scallops, and colossal crab meat sauteed in a homemade spicy marinara with red pepper flakes, served with garlic bread and one side
Shrimp a la Vodka
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, spring onions and garlic tossed with a creamy rose sauce with a touch of vodka, served with garlic bread and one side
Penne Louisiana
Blackened chicken and shrimp, with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce with a touch of fresh tomato over penne with garlic bread and choice of one side
Chicken a la Pappas
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed chicken breast and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side
Shrimp a la Pappas
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed jumbo shrimp and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side
Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce finished with parmesan cheese served with garlic bread and one side
Linguini & Meatballs
Homemade marinara, linguini, and meatballs, served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Build your own Pasta
Pasta the way you want it, served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Platters
Thanksgiving Turkey Platter
Homemade, oven roasted and hand-cut turkey breast, served with walnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
Shrimp Salad Platter
Creamy shrimp salad served with choice of two sides
Hot Roast Beef Platter
Roast beef cooked in au jus, served over white bread with choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
Fried Shrimp Platter
Eight panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried until golden and crispy, served with choice of two sides
Fish & Chips Platter
Beer battered cod served with choice of two sides
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our crab cake served on a fresh brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoe, and french fries
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise
Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses
Seafood Club
The best of both worlds! Our creamy shrimp salad on the bottom and 4oz of our famous crab cake on top, served club style with lettuce and stomato stacked between three slices of white toast or open faced
Cheesesteak
8oz of sliced rib-eye topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese
Roast Beef Melt
Thinly sliced Angus Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions and a combination of Swiss and cheddar cheese, served on sliced, buttery, whole wheat toast
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and spread with bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef or sliced turkey piled high on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced, grilled chicken breast, creamy Caesar dressing and crispy romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeses on a flour tortilla spread with creamy ranch dressing
Turkey Club
Homemade, oven roasted turkey, hand sliced and served club style, stacked on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection then tossed in our spicky buffalo sauce and served on a toasted bun
NY Strip Sandwich
8oz strip steak grilled and served open face on your choice of bread
Turkey Rachel
BLT
Burgers
Cheeseburger
8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato
BBQ Texas Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring
Bacon-Bleu Burger
Blackened and topped with crispy bacon strips and bleu cheese crumbles
Beyond Burger
Beyond delicious plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef!
California Burger
topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, grilled onion and pepper jack cheese
Cheesy Crab Burger
Smothered in creamy crab dip and shredded cheeses
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Complete with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders served with choice of one side
Kids Pasta with Meatsauce
Side pasta served wtih choice of one side
Kids Burger
4oz hamburger served with choice of one side
Kids Cheeseburger
4oz cheeseburger served with choice of one side
Kids Ribs
1/2 rack of ribs served with choice of one side
Kids Fried Shrimp
4 panko fried shrimp and choice of one side
Kids Mini Crabcakes
3 mini crabcakes and choice of one side
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog, served wtih choice of one side
Kids Mac-n-Cheese
Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese served with tortilla chips and one side
Kids Mac-n-Cheese w/ Chopped Hot Dog
Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese w/ a chopped up hot dog served with tortilla chips and one side
Kids Turkey Platter
Fresh turkey breast, sliced and covered in gravy. Served with choice of one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pasta with Meatballs
Dessert
Sides
Catering
Ala Carte
Avocado
Burger
Chicken
Egg
Fried Oysters
Guacamole
Imperial Sauce
Jalapenos
Fried Jalapenos
Mini Crab Cake
Scallop
Shrimp Salad Pint
Shrimp Salad Quart
Salmon
Ahi Tuna
Brioche Bun
Pepperoncinis
(1) Meatball
(4) Meatballs
Pita Bread
Dinner Roll (2)
6oz Scoop Shrimp Salad
Anchovies
Raw Imperial Crabmeat
Fried Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp
Plain Pretzel
Crab Cake Only
Garlic Bread 2 Pieces
Dinner Rolls To Go (2)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Pappas' newest location coming soon! Home of the world famous crab cakes, more information to follow...
1225 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014