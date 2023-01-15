Jerk IT Smoke IT
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Caribbean American restaurant with the finest and freshest ingredients! Succulent dishes like The pimento wood jerk chicken, marinated oxtail saute' then slowly braised . Curry chicken, Cajun Salmon, BBQ Rib and a lot more. Remember food is our Passion. If we don’t maker well trained team committed maintain and execute nothing short of a culinary exprience it, we don’t serve it.
Location
2060 Yellow Springs Road, Suite 104, Frederick, MD 21702
