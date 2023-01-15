Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jerk IT Smoke IT

review star

No reviews yet

2060 Yellow Springs Road

Suite 104

Frederick, MD 21702

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Steak
Curry Goat
Sorrel

Starters

Chicken slowly simmer in our house made veggie stock with pumpkin, carrots, yellow yam, turnip and dumpling with the finishing touch of chicken noddle.

Escovitch Chicken Wings

$12.00

Pickled pepper. Onion. Carrot. Bell pepper. Crispy kale.

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Served with Pickled fruits. Yellow yam chips.

Cod Fish Fritters

$5.00

Perfectly fried seasoned dough with cod fish. Partially dehydrated. Complimented with a citrus avocado foam.

Curry Crab Cakes

$16.50

Jumbo crab meat with fresh Julianne carrot, red, green and gold bell pepper. Molded in herb breadcrumbs. Sautéed then completed in the fiery oven. Accompanied with mango aioli.

Chicken Soup

$6.50

Chicken slowly simmered in house-made veggie stock with dumplings, carrot, pumpkin, turnip, chayote and yellow yam. Finished with chicken noodles. The best thing for the cold weather.

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Pepper Shrimp

$15.50

Head-on shrimp sautéed in unsalted butter with triple bell pepper, onion, scallion, time and scotch bonnet pepper. Paired with grilled festival.

Beef Patty and Coco Bread

$5.25

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Add Chicken, Shrimp, or Salmon for an upcharge of $12

Fried Wings

$12.00

Entrees

Ackee and Codfish

$18.50

Jamaica's national dish. Blanched codfish and ackee slowly cooked and sautéed with herbs and spices. Served with Boiled ground provision.

Braised Oxtail

$29.00

Beef oxtail marinated in house-made rub and freshly blended herbs for 24 hours. Sauteed then slowly braised for 4 hours. Paired with Rice and peas and Roasted vegetables.

Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Chicken washed with lemon, salt, and vinegar, then marinated in jerk seasoning and pimento leaves for twenty four hours. Jerked(slow cooked) for three. Paired with our famous Rice and peas and Roasted vegetables. One of my favorites. ONE LOVE.

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Chicken marinated with fresh herbs, spices, and Jamaican curry powder. Slowly braised to perfection. Finished with carrot, bell pepper and potatoes. Paired with Basmati rice and Roasted vegetables.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

Fresh cut chicken marinated in fresh herbs and buttermilk. Then breaded and fried to perfection. Paired with our house-made red velvet waffle and cranberry chutney.

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Steak

$22.50

Steak is perfectly seasoned. Timely marked on the grill, finished with butter, thyme and garlic. Paired with Herb roasted potatoes and grilled broccoli rabe.

Curry Goat

$21.00

Goat washed and meticulously cut into perfect cubes then seasoned with fresh herbs, curry and spices. Slowly cooked to perfection. Paired with Rice & peas and Roasted vegetables.

Cajun Salmon

$20.50

Herb Roasted Potatoes. Roasted vegetables. Citrus reduction.

Escovitch Fish

$23.00

This street dish is truly an amazing one. Seasoned with spices and pepper then fried to perfection. Paired with Pickled vegetables and Fried dumplings.

Brown Stew Fish

$23.00

Fish seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. Cooked in simmering in fish stock with tomatoes, scallion, carrot and fresh okra. Paired with Roasted vegetables and Basmati rice. Everything proper after eating this dish.

Stem Fish

$23.00

Rasta Pasta

$22.50

Shrimp is washed and drained then marinated in jerk seasoning sautéed' in olive oil and butter. Mixed with corn, snow peas and bell peppers. Deglazed with white wine, then added fettuccine. Topped with fresh spinach and pepper flakes.

Caesar Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Add Chicken, Shrimp, or Salmon for an upcharge of $12

Large Soup

$12.00

Jerk Turkey Burgers

$14.50

Freshly ground turkey seasoned with fresh cut herbs, jerk seasoning, and bbq sauce then charred to perfection. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, cranberry gelee, and avocado. Choice of sharp cheddar or smoke blue cheese on a brioche. Served with House cut fries.

Jerk Pork

$17.50

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$18.00

Stew Peas

$18.00

Sides

Festival

$1.25

Fried Dumplings

$1.25

Fried Plantains

$3.75

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$6.25

House Cut Fries

$5.25

Mac and Cheese

$5.25

Rice and Peas

$6.25

Roasted Vegetables

$7.25

Basmati Rice

$4.25

Seasonal vegetables

$7.25

Coco bread

$2.25

Beef patty

$3.25

Callaloo

$7.25

Red Velet Waffle

$8.00

Dessert

Rum Cake

$10.00

Jamaica's most famous dessert, otherwise known as fruit cake. Dried fruits soak in rum, for days, weeks, and months then infused in cake batter. Served with grape nut ice cream and vanilla anglaise.

Coconut Cake

$4.50

This is one cake that take me back to my childhood. Made from fresh grated coconut, vanilla, nutmeg and ginger. Guinness ice cream is a perfect compliment.

Sweet Potato Pudding

$7.50

This is a must have dessert! Grated sweet potato and squeezed coconut milk incorporated with brown sugar, vanilla bean, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger powder. Paired with rum raisin ice cream.

Drinks

Ting

$3.50

Cola Champagne

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Sorrel

$6.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Ginger Soda

$3.00

Island Vibes Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Island Vibes Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Island Vibes Sorrel Ginger

$3.50

Island Vibes Mango Carrot

$3.50

Island Vibes Guava Pineapple

$3.50

Island Vibes Tropical Island Punch

$3.50

Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$4.00

Trang Back

$5.50

Medium Plates

Ackee and Cofish ( Medium)

$15.50

Braised Oxtail

$23.00

Jerk Chicken(medium)

$12.00

Brown Stew Chicken(medium)

$11.00

Curry Chicken(medium)

$11.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken(medium)

$11.00

Curry Goat(medium)

$18.00

Jerk Pork(medium)

$14.50

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$14.00

Stew Peas(medium)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Caribbean American restaurant with the finest and freshest ingredients! Succulent dishes like The pimento wood jerk chicken, marinated oxtail saute' then slowly braised . Curry chicken, Cajun Salmon, BBQ Rib and a lot more. Remember food is our Passion. If we don’t maker well trained team committed maintain and execute nothing short of a culinary exprience it, we don’t serve it.

Location

2060 Yellow Springs Road, Suite 104, Frederick, MD 21702

Directions

