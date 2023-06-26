Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jesiree's Chop House & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2434 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Small Plates

Tuna Tartare Caviar

$25.00

Sushi-grade fin tuna marinated in soy, chili, lime dressing, sriracha aioli, avocado, caviar.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crispy hard-rock fried calamari, fried jalapenos served with side of lemon garlic aioli.

Goat Cheese Sticks

$15.00

Fried, cherry glen goat cheese sticks, served with lemon truffle honey drizzle.

Chop House Crab Cake

$26.00

One jumbo savory crab cake served with warm tangy old bay butter sauce.

Lobster Roll

$28.00

1 Grilled Maryland Crab marinated in Jesiree’s O’bay Herb Butter Sauce. Arugula salsa Chef’s dressing.

Jesiree Steam Mussels

$18.00

Cold Bar

(6) Oysters

$16.00

Local Oysters serve with cocktail sauce and mignonette.

Oysters (12)

$27.00

Local Oysters serve with cocktail sauce and mignonette.

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp served with in-house seasoning and classic cocktail sauce.

Cold Bar Tower

$88.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

House Salad with Chicken

$16.00

House Salad with Shrimp

$22.00

House Salad with Salmon

$24.00

From the Grill

10oz Filet

$47.00

16oz Ribeye

$50.00

40oz Tomahawk

$160.00

16oz NY Strip

$45.00

Lamb Chops

$48.00

grilled to temperature and served with sundried tomato demi/glace.

22oz Cowboy Bone In Ribeye

$69.00

Roasted Turkey Wing

$22.00

Aged, rubbed turkey wings roasted and served with a natural herbed turkey Au Ju.

Wagyu Burger 8oz

$24.00

Grilled wagyu burger cooked to temperature & perfection, Beefsteak tomatoes, butterhead lettuce, onions, dill pickle, served with chop house cut fries.

Cider Brined Half Chicken

$27.00

Apple cider marinated chicken broiled and roasted for perfection blend of sweet and savory.

From the Sea

Whole Grilled Lobster

$96.00

Fresh whole LIVE lobster, grilled, basted with fresh garlic and served with clarified O’bay butter

Branzino

$27.00

Pan seared filet branzino, zesty lemon reduction sauce.

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon with cilantro lime compound butter.

Bella's Pasta

$32.00

Pan seared scallops, grilled jumbo shrimp, fresh clams, tossed in white wine, tomato garlic, basil sauce with linguini.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$38.00

Jesiree’s cheese sauce, Gruyere, Mozzarella, fresh main lobster.

Vegan

Sensational Vegan

$18.00

Falafel chickpeas, fresh herbs, tzatziki sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, harissa sauce. Pita bread.

Quinoa Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh arugula, quinoa, cumin carrots, goat cheese and walnut.

International Mafi

$18.00

Peanut Butter Sauce served with white rice and grill cabbage.

Premium Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Truffle Fries

$17.00

Caviar Mash Baked Potatoes

$26.00

Sides

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Chop House Cut Fries

$12.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Jollof Rice (Ghana)

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Butter Broccoli

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Desserts

NY Berry Cheesecake

$16.00

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Baked Alaska

$25.00Out of stock

International

Yassa (Senegal)

$24.00

Spicy Senegalese dish prepared with caramelized onions and marinated chicken

Ghana Jollof Served/W Grilled Red Snapper

$32.00

Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.

Ghana Jollof Served Chicken

$32.00

Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.

Dibi Lamb (Senegal)

$43.00

Grilled seasoned Senegalese lamb, with onions.

Ghana Jollof Served/W Deep Fried Red Snapper

$32.00

Famous Fataya

Shrimp Fataya

$15.00

Beef Fataya

$14.00

Chicken Fataya

$13.00

Vegan Fataya

$12.00

Beverage

Cocktails

Fierce

$20.00

Her

$24.00

Jesiree's Passion

$20.00

Mademoiselle

$20.00

Rose Garden

$18.00

The Break Up

$20.00

Nut Head

$18.00

Boyfriend

$60.00

Classic Girl

$20.00

That Girl

$60.00

Bella's Moscow Mule

$20.00

Classic Cocktails

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Sangria

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Old Fashion

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Dirty Martin

$18.00

Hennesy Sidecar

$20.00

French 75

$18.00

Gin & Tonic

$16.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Rum & Coke

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Blue Motorcycle

$20.00

Long Beach

$20.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Mango Juice

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mocktail

$9.00

Mango Mocktail

$9.00

Pineapple Mocktail

$9.00

Regular Mocktail

$9.00

Water

Pana Still Water

$10.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$10.00

Towers

Don Julio Reposado

$175.00

Casamigos Reposado

$175.00

Don Julio Blanco

$160.00

Casamigos Blanco

$160.00

Lobos 1707

$160.00

Tios

$105.00

Grey Goose

$105.00

CIroc

$105.00

Kettle One

$105.00

1942

$275.00

Clase Azul

$275.00

Hennesy

$150.00

Bacardi

$105.00

D'usse

$175.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2434 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Baja Tap - 2436 18th Street NW
orange starNo Reviews
2436 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roofers Union
orange star3.8 • 545
2446 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bukom Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2442 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
HILO TOKU DC Poke$Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
2439 18th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Grand Central Bar & Sportsbook
orange starNo Reviews
2447 18th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (456 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston