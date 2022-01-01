A map showing the location of Joya Organic Kitchen San DiegoView gallery

Joya Organic Kitchen San Diego

review star

No reviews yet

10275 Science Center Drive

Unit 150

San Diego, CA 92121

Early Bird

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Maple Almond Granola, Banana, Shredded Coconut, Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Red Potato Hash, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with House Made Salsa

Think Tank Bowl

$16.00

Red Potato Hash, Egg Whites, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Mushroom, Wilted Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Feta - Add Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough Toast with Avocado Smash, Cherry Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Feta, Champagne Vinagrette

Side Avo

$3.00

Side breakfast potatoes

$3.00

Side 1 egg

$1.50

Cheesy Eggwich

$12.00

soft scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, chives, caramelized onion, spicy aioli, sesame bun

Light Plates

Side of Fries

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$13.00

Basil Pesto, Sourdough Grilled Cheese

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Grana Padano, Garlic Bread Crumb, Ceassar's Dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Joya Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, shaved fennel and radish, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, toasted pistachio, champagne vinagrette

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Maple Almond Granola, Banana, Shredded Coconut, Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Harissa Marinated Chicken Thighs, Cucumber, Feta, Cherry Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Brown Rice, Pepper Romesco

Big Eye Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Brown Rice, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Confit Garlic Ponzu, Spicy Aioli

"Green Goddess" Market Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa and Brown Rice, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Vegetables, Sesame Crusted Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Goddess

Keto Shrimp Curry Bowl

$22.00

fair trade shrimp, cauliflower rice, wilted spinach, grilled asparagus, broccolini, roasted mushroom, toasted cashews, yellow curry, cilantro

Salmon Sucio Bowl

$24.00

atlantic salmon, steamed quinoa, roasted vegetables, sweet & sour glaze, cilantro

Wraps and Sandwiches

Tuna Conserva Sandwhich

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Alfalfa Sprouts, Beefsteak Tomato, Crispy Shallot, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sourdough Bread

Smoked Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Bacon, Provolone, Herb Aioli, Wheat Tortilla

Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Confit Garlic Hummus, Spinach, Shredded Beats, Red Onion, Avocado, Crispy Sweet Potato, Cilantro

Herb Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack, Herb Aioli, Ciabatta

Grilled Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Queso Cotija, Housemade Salsa

On the Grind Burger

$17.00

Sharp Cheddar, Beef Steak Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Seeded Bun

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Marinated Sirloin, Caramelized Onion, French Fries, Cheddar, Avocado, House Made Salsa

Impossible Smash Burger

$17.00

Garlic Veganaise, Romaine, Beefsteak Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Provolone, Sourdough Bun

Cold Pressed Tractor Juices

Mandarin Cardamom

$6.00

Stonefruit

$6.00

Berry Patch

$6.00

Hibiscus

$6.00

Soda

Fountain Coke

$3.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.50

Fountain Sprite

$3.50

Fountain Ginger Ale

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10275 Science Center Drive, Unit 150, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

