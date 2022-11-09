JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine 5302 South Federal Circle
5302 South Federal Circle
Littleton, CO 80123
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
seaweed, tofu, scallion soy broth
Miso Clam Soup
miso with clams
Hot and sour
tofu, fungus,bamboo,egg
Egg Drop
egg thick broth
House salad
lettuce, cucumber, tomatoe, cabbage,carrots
Avocado Salad
avocado and salad
seaweed Salad
with spring mix and Dressing
Kani Salad*
crab, cucumber, egg, cruch mayo
Sear Tuna Salad*
butter tuna, salad, Japanese dressing
Kitchen Appetizers
Edamame
Steam young soybean pods with salt
Gyoza
Chicken and veggie dumplings
Cream Cheese Wontons (6pcs)
with crab, scallion, deep fried
Shumai (6pcs)
shrimp Dumplings
Egg Roll (2pcs)
vegetables, wrapped, deep fried
Age Tofu
fried tofu, seaweed seasoning
Hamachi Kama
Yellowtail collar
Seafood Dynamite
Baked Mussels (5pcs)
Veg Tempura Aptz
Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
Shrimp Tempura Aptz (3pcs)
Fried shrimp and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
Chicken Tempura aptz (2pcs)
Fried Chicken breast strip and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
Calamari Tempura Aptz
Takoyaki (6 pcs)
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Sunomono *
salad made with octopus, shrimp, surf clam crab, cucumber
Jalapeno Delight (4pcs)*
triple sauce
Tuna Tartar RIng*
spicy tuna, avocado, crunch caviar sauce
Heart Attack Aptz (deep Fried)
Whole jalapeno stuff with spicy tuna, cream cheese, crab, deep fried drizzle with spicy mayo, eel sauce and siracha
Monkey Brain aptz (4pcs)
spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, avocado, rolled into a rice ball deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo, siracha.
Marinated Baby Octopus
season whole octopus on top of salad with Japanese dressing.
Silverware
Rice
Side Sushi rice
season rice with sesame seed
Side steam rice
white rice
Side Of brown rice
Whole Grain
Tofu Fried Rice
egg, bean sprouts, onion
Vegetable Fried rice
Veggies, egg, bean sprouts, onion
Chicken Fried Rice
onion, egg, onion, bean sprouts
thai Fried Rice
curry, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew, bean sprouts, onion. wok tossed.
Shrimp Fried rice
onion egg, bean sprouts
Beef Fried Rice
onion egg, bean sprouts
Combo Fried rice
3 meats onion egg bean sprouts
Side Fried rice
onion, egg, bean sprouts,
Vegetables and Tofu
D-Vegetables (dinner)
mix veggies
D-Tempura Vegetables
Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
D-Teriyaki Tofu
fried tofu and veggies
D-Sesame Tofu
deep fried tofu on crispy noodles
D-Tofu Delight
firm tofu brown sauce veggies
Mix Veggies Panang Curry
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
Tofu Panang Curry
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
Veggie Green Curry
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos
Tofu Green Curry
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos
Side Steamed Veggies
side of steam veggies with broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, onion, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper
Noodles
D-Pad thai (lime and peanut)
rice noodles egg, green onion, sprouts, sweet spicy sauce
D- Lo Mein
soft egg wheat noodles w veggies high heat wok tossed
D-Drunken Noodles
Sweet spicy flat wide rice noodles cooked with basil amd veggies
D-Yaki Soba
Thin wheat noodle w veggies
D- Yaki Udon
Thick flour noodles
Tempura Udon
tempura broth, side of fried shrimp and veggie
Seafood Udon Soup
veggies, clams, shrimp, crab, musscles scallops, calamari
Side Lo Mein
Lo mein cooked with onions.
Chicken
D-Sesame Chicken
fried chicken sweet tang sauce crunchy noodles
D-Orange Chicken
Fried chicken sweet zesty sauce crunchy noodles
D-General Tso's Chicken
Fried chicken sweet spicy sauce crunchy noodles
D-Teriyaki Chicken
grill chicken with veggies with sweet sauce
D-Chicken Katsu
fried panko served with tangy katsu sauce
D-Chicken Tempura
Fried Chicken breast strip and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
D-Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken veggies peanuts spicy brown sauce
D-Sweet and Sour Chicken
fried with onion, bell pepper, carrots, pine apple
D-Basil Chicken
mix veggies sweet spicy Thai sauce
D-Royal Chicken
Cashew, mixed veggies, Sweet Tahi soy sauce
D-Chicken and Broccoli
Wok tossed with carrots in savory brown sauce
D-Curry lime Chicken
wok tossed with mix vegetables, yellow curry, fresh lime
D-Jalapeno Chicken
Wok tossed mix vegetables and jalapenos in brown sauce
Chicken Panang Curry
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
Chicken Green Curry
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos
D-Mongolian Chicken
Seafood
D-Teriyaki Salmon
Grill Sashimi grade salmon with mix veggies
D-Teriyaki Shrimp
Grill with mixed veggies
D-Tempura Shrimp
7 pieces of fried shrimp and fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.
D-Kung Pao Shrimp
wok toss with veggie, peanurt,in spicy brown sauce
D-Basil Shrimp
wok toss with veggie,in sweet, spicy, Thai sauce
D-Royal Shrimp
wok toss cashew, veggies,
D-Garlic Butter Shrimp
spicy and sweet, garlic butter Thai sauce toss with veggies
D-Jalapeno Shrimp
Wok toss with jalapenos and mix veggies in spicy browns sauce
Shrimp Panang Curry
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
Shrimp Green Curry
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos
Beef and Pork
D- Tonkatsu
Fried breaded pork tenderloin with tangy kastsu sauce
D-Beef and Broccoli
wok toss with carrots in savory brown sauce
D-Curry lime Beef
Wok toss w vgggies, spicy curry, with fresh lime
D-Bell pepper Beef
Wok toss with onion in savory brown sauce
D-Mongolian Beef
wok toss in onion on crunch noodles in sweet, sour, spicy sauce
D-Sriracha Beef
wok toss mushroom, carrtos, broccoli basil in sweet spicy sauce
D-Teriyaki Beef
Grill ribeye with veggies with sweet sauce
D-Jalapeno Beef
wok toss veggies, spicy jalapenos in brown sauce
Beef Panang Curry
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
Beef Green Curry
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos
D- Kung Pao Beef
Kids Menu
K1 Sesame Chicken
Fried chicken in sweet sauce, on crispy noodles
K1 Orange Chicken
Fried chicken in zesty sweet sauce on crispy noodles
K1 Sweet and sour Chicken
Fried chicken,pineapple, bell pepper, onoion, carrots
K2 Chicken Teriyaki
grill w veggies, 4pcs Cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton
K2 Beef Teriyaki
Grill w veggies, 4pcs Cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton
K3 Chicken Tempura
Fried chicken w veggies 4pcs cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton
Sushi Nigiri (2pcs)(With rice)
Sea Urchin Sushi*(Uni) (2pcs)
Sweet, creamy, taste of the ocean with a nutty finish. 2
Japanese Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)
Sushi with rice, Big head red snapper with firmer texture and sweeter taste than regular red snapper. Served with fresh wasabi on top.
Tuna Sushi (Maguro)*(2pcs)
2pcs, light, red tuna
Fatty Tuna Sushi (Toro)*(2pcs)
belly cut, very oily, intense flavor, with fresh wasbi on top
Seared Tuna Sushi (Tataki)*(2pcs)
Sear tuna in garlic butter on soy sauce
Albacore Tuna sushi (Bincho)* (2pcs)
Salmon Sushi (Sake)* (2pcs)
Smoked Salmon sushi *(2pcs)
Yellowtail Sushi(Hamchi)* (2pcs)
Super white Tuna Sushi*(2pcs)
Striped Bass Sushi* (2pcs)
Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)
Snow crab Sushi (2pcs)
Crab Sushi (kani) (2pcs)
Sweet Raw Shrimp sushi*(Amaebi) (2pcs)
Cooked shrimp sushi(ebi) (2pcs)
Orange Smelt Egg sushi* (Masago) (2pcs)
Red Fish Egg Sushi* (tobiko) (2pcs)
Wasabi Fish Egg Sushi* (Wasbi Tobikio) (2pcs)
Black Caviar Sushi* (Black Tobikio) (2pcs)
Salmon Egg sushi* (Ikura) (2pcs)
Fresh Water Eel Sushi (unagi) (2pcs)
Sweet cooked toasted eel
Mackerel Sushi* (Saba) (2pcs)
Squid Sushi* (Ika) (2pcs)
Egg Sushi(Tamago) (2pcs)
Tofu Skin sushi (inari) (2pcs)
Sweet tofu skin
Octopus Sushi* (Tako) (2pcs)
Scallop Sushi* (Kaibahira) (2pcs)
Spicy Scallop Sushi*(2pcs)
Surf Clam Sushi* (2pcs)
Kanpachi Sushi* (2pcs)
Mild, Sweet Flavor, buttery, no fishiness.
Shima Aji Sushi* (2pcs)
lightly buttery delicate, firm texture, with a sweet note finish
Sashimi (NO Rice) (2 pieces)
Sea Urchin*(Uni) (2pcs)
Japanese Red Snapper* (2pcs)
Sashimi, No rice. Big head red snapper with firmer texture and sweeter taste than regular red snapper. Served with fresh wasabi on top.
Tuna (Maguro)* (2pcs)
2pcs, light, red tuna
Fatty Tuna (Toro)* (2pcs)
belly cut, very oily, intense flavor, with fresh wasabi on top
Seared Tuna (Tataki)*(2pcs)
Sear tuna in garlic butter on soy sauce
Albacore Tuna (Bincho)* (2pcs)
Salmon (Sake)* (2pcs)
Smoked Salmon*(2pcs)
Yellowtail (Hamchi)* (2pcs)
Super white Tuna*(2pcs)
Striped Bass* (2pcs)
Red Snapper* (2pcs)
Snow crab (2pcs)
Crab (kani) (2pcs)
Sweet Raw Shrimp*(Amaebi) (2pcs)
Cooked shrimp (ebi) (2pcs)
Orange Smelt Egg* (Masago) (2pcs)
Red Fish Egg* (tobiko) (2pcs)
Wasabi Fish Egg* (Wasbi Tobikio) (2pcs)
Black Caviar* (Black Tobikio) (2pcs)
Salmon Egg* (Ikura) (2pcs)
Fresh Water Eel(unagi) (2pcs)
Mackerel* (Saba) (2pcs)
Squid* (Ika) (2pcs)
Egg (Tamago) (2pcs)
Tofu Skin (inari) (2pcs)
Sweet tofu skin
Octopus* (Tako) (2pcs)
Scallop* (Kaibahira) (2pcs)
Spicy Scallop*(2pcs)
Surf Clam* (2pcs)
Quail Egg York* (2pcs)
Kanpachi* (2pcs)
Baby Yellowtail, Sweet Flavor, Buttery, No Fishiness.
Shima Aji* (2pcs)
Lightly buttery, delicate, firm texture, sweet note finish
Vegetable Rolls
Asparagus Roll (6pcs)
Avocado Roll (6pcs)
Cucumber Roll (6pcs)
AC Roll (avocado &cucumber) (8pcs)
Fried Sweet Potato Roll (8pcs)
Eel sauce
Joy Roll (8pcs)
Sweet tofu skin, cream cheese, top avocado
Vegetable Tempura Roll (5pcs)
Fried asparafus, sweet potato, broccoli, zucchini. eel sauce
Oshinko Roll (6pcs)
pickled Radish
Kampyo Roll (6pcs)
Pickled Japanese squash
Vegetable Mixed Roll (5pcs)
Avacado, cucumber, asparagus, kaiware, kampyo, oshinko. lettuce
Regular Rolls
Tuna Roll* (6pcs)
Salmon Roll* (6pcs)
Yellowtail Roll* (6pcs)
Scallion
Spicy Tuna Roll* (8pcs)
with cucumber inside.
Spicy Salmon Roll* (8pcs)
with cucumber inside.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll* (8pcs)
with cucumber inside.
Combo Roll* (5 pcs)
Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, spicy white fish, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, sriracha
California Roll* (8pcs)
Mixed crab, cucumber, avocado, masago
Alaska Roll* (8pcs)
Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
Salmon Skin Roll* (5pcs)
cucumber, avocado, kaiware, lettuce, eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll* (8pcs)
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Boston Roll (5pcs)
Steam shrimp, lettuce, avocado, kaiware, cucumber, mayo
Unagi Roll (8pcs)
Eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pcs)
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
Chicken Tempura Roll (5pcs)
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
Spider Roll (5pcs)
Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll (5pcs)
deep fried,yellowtail, eel, crab, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll* (8pcs)
fish egg, crunch, scallion
Trio Roll* (8pcs)
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail, crunch fish egg, spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll* (8pcs)
Califronia roll, top tuna, salmon, white fish, steam shrimp, avocado
Volcano Roll* (8pcs)
Califronia roll, top salmon, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce
Salmon Tempura Roll (5pcs)
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Special Roll
Spiderman Roll* (8pcs)
Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, eel sauce, mango sauce
Van Roll* (8pcs)
Eel, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, crunch, cucumber, soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sear Tuna Roll* (8pcs)
Spicy tuna, crunch,top sear tuna, avocado, garlic butter, japnaese dressing
Angel Roll* (8pcs)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, top spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Black Dragon Roll (8pcs)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mixed crab, top eel, avocado, eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll (8pcs)
Eel, crab, cucumber top avocado, eel sauce
spicy 2 in 1 roll* (8pcs)
Yellowtail, Jalapeno, scallion, top spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, crunch, spicy mayo
Green Roll* (8pcs)
Seared tuna, jalapeno, asparagus, top honey wasabi, wasabi caviar
Forest Roll* (8pcs)
Spicy scallop, crunch, top eel, avocado, eel sauce
Rainbow Naruto Roll* (6pcs)
No rice, tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, crab, avocado, kaiware, cucumber wrap, yuzu, ponzu, dreesing sauce,fish eggs
Mountain Roll* (8pcs)
Shrimp tempura, yellowtail, cucumber, top avocado, mix crab,fish egg, spicy mayo, eel sacuce onion
Yummy Roll* (8pcs)
spicy tuna, crab, avocado, top tuna, avocado, mayo, torch, eel sauce, sriracha, scallion,
Jade Roll* (8pcs)
Whole Lobster tail steam, spicy mix crab, avocado, super white tuna, honey wasabi, jalapeno, siracha
Lobster Tempura Roll* (8pcs)
Whole fried lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fish egg, scallion
Friend Roll (8pcs)
shrimp tempura, cucumber, top avocado, snow crab, eel sauce
Golden Roll (8pcs)
Mixed Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon and sweet ripe mango sauce.
Monkey brain Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cream cheese, avocado, crab, wrapped with rice and seaweed. Deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo, siracha on top.
Fish Tempura Roll (8pcs)
Fired fish, with cabbage, crab, jalapeno, avocado, top spicy mayo, eel sauce, siracha
Heart Attack Roll (8pcs)
Sushi Bar Entree
Sushi Regular*
Chef's Choice 8pcs assorted sushi & California roll
Sashimi Regular*
Chef's choice of 15 pcs assorted fish, steam rice on side
Sushi & Sashimi Combo*
Chef's choice of 5 pcs sushi, 10 pcs sashimi & Tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi for 2*
Chef's Choice of 8 pcs sushi, 14 pcs sashimi, California roll, Spicy tuna roll
Chirashi*
chef's choice of sashimi over sushi rice
Dessert
Ice cream (2 scoops)
yummy cold creamy ice cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Sweet rice flour dough infused with ice cream flavor
Sesame Balls (6pcs)
Fried glutinous rice with sweet red bean paste
Cheese cake
Creamy cheese cake
Chocolate Cake
Dense chocolate cake
Tiramisu
Classic rich expresso cream mousse
Fried Bananas
tempura fried
Sides and sauces
crispy noodles
bag crispy noodles
Spicy Mayo (2 oz)
Eel sauce (2 oz)
Siracha (2 oz)
Hot Oil (2 oz)
Sushi Ginger
Ginger Dressing
Fresh Wasabi (1.5 oz)
Honey wasabi 2 Oz
Soy sauce container (2 oz)
5 packet soy sauce
5 packet hot mustard
5 packet duck sauce
Sweet sour sauce
Teriyaki sauce
Katsu sauce (2oz)
Jalapeno delight sauce (2oz)
Ponzu Sauce (2oz)
Side of fresh jalapeno
Fountain drinks
Hot Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Sushi and Asian Fusion restaurant.
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton, CO 80123