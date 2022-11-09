  • Home
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine 5302 South Federal Circle

No reviews yet

5302 South Federal Circle

Littleton, CO 80123

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Wontons (6pcs)
California Roll* (8pcs)
Gyoza

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.25

seaweed, tofu, scallion soy broth

Miso Clam Soup

$6.75

miso with clams

Hot and sour

$3.95

tofu, fungus,bamboo,egg

Egg Drop

$3.25

egg thick broth

House salad

$4.59

lettuce, cucumber, tomatoe, cabbage,carrots

Avocado Salad

$6.50

avocado and salad

seaweed Salad

$6.50

with spring mix and Dressing

Kani Salad*

$9.50

crab, cucumber, egg, cruch mayo

Sear Tuna Salad*

$13.50

butter tuna, salad, Japanese dressing

Kitchen Appetizers

Edamame

$4.95

Steam young soybean pods with salt

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.75

Chicken and veggie dumplings

Cream Cheese Wontons (6pcs)

$6.75

with crab, scallion, deep fried

Shumai (6pcs)

$6.75

shrimp Dumplings

Egg Roll (2pcs)

$4.50

vegetables, wrapped, deep fried

Age Tofu

$6.95

fried tofu, seaweed seasoning

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$12.95

Yellowtail collar

Seafood Dynamite

$11.95

Baked Mussels (5pcs)

$9.95
Veg Tempura Aptz

Veg Tempura Aptz

$6.95

Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

Shrimp Tempura Aptz (3pcs)

$9.50

Fried shrimp and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

Chicken Tempura aptz (2pcs)

$9.00

Fried Chicken breast strip and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

Calamari Tempura Aptz

$10.95
Takoyaki (6 pcs)

Takoyaki (6 pcs)

$6.99

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Sunomono *

$10.50

salad made with octopus, shrimp, surf clam crab, cucumber

Jalapeno Delight (4pcs)*

$13.95

triple sauce

Tuna Tartar RIng*

$12.50

spicy tuna, avocado, crunch caviar sauce

Heart Attack Aptz (deep Fried)

$11.00

Whole jalapeno stuff with spicy tuna, cream cheese, crab, deep fried drizzle with spicy mayo, eel sauce and siracha

Monkey Brain aptz (4pcs)

$10.25

spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, avocado, rolled into a rice ball deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo, siracha.

Marinated Baby Octopus

$10.95

season whole octopus on top of salad with Japanese dressing.

Rice

Side Sushi rice

$4.35

season rice with sesame seed

Side steam rice

$3.65

white rice

Side Of brown rice

$3.95

Whole Grain

Tofu Fried Rice

$10.95

egg, bean sprouts, onion

Vegetable Fried rice

$9.95

Veggies, egg, bean sprouts, onion

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

onion, egg, onion, bean sprouts

thai Fried Rice

$14.75

curry, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew, bean sprouts, onion. wok tossed.

Shrimp Fried rice

$13.50

onion egg, bean sprouts

Beef Fried Rice

$13.50

onion egg, bean sprouts

Combo Fried rice

$14.25

3 meats onion egg bean sprouts

Side Fried rice

$4.75

onion, egg, bean sprouts,

Vegetables and Tofu

D-Vegetables (dinner)

$11.95

mix veggies

D-Tempura Vegetables

$12.95

Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

D-Teriyaki Tofu

$13.95

fried tofu and veggies

D-Sesame Tofu

$13.95

deep fried tofu on crispy noodles

D-Tofu Delight

$13.95

firm tofu brown sauce veggies

Mix Veggies Panang Curry

$11.95

Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots

Tofu Panang Curry

$12.95

Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots

Veggie Green Curry

$11.95

Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos

Tofu Green Curry

$12.95

Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos

Side Steamed Veggies

$5.25

side of steam veggies with broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, onion, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper

Noodles

D-Pad thai (lime and peanut)

rice noodles egg, green onion, sprouts, sweet spicy sauce

D- Lo Mein

D- Lo Mein

soft egg wheat noodles w veggies high heat wok tossed

D-Drunken Noodles

D-Drunken Noodles

Sweet spicy flat wide rice noodles cooked with basil amd veggies

D-Yaki Soba

Thin wheat noodle w veggies

D- Yaki Udon

Thick flour noodles

Tempura Udon

$14.50

tempura broth, side of fried shrimp and veggie

Seafood Udon Soup

$16.95

veggies, clams, shrimp, crab, musscles scallops, calamari

Side Lo Mein

$4.95

Lo mein cooked with onions.

Chicken

D-Sesame Chicken

$15.75

fried chicken sweet tang sauce crunchy noodles

D-Orange Chicken

$15.75

Fried chicken sweet zesty sauce crunchy noodles

D-General Tso's Chicken

$15.75

Fried chicken sweet spicy sauce crunchy noodles

D-Teriyaki Chicken

$15.75

grill chicken with veggies with sweet sauce

D-Chicken Katsu

$15.75

fried panko served with tangy katsu sauce

D-Chicken Tempura

$15.75

Fried Chicken breast strip and Fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

D-Kung Pao Chicken

$15.75

Chicken veggies peanuts spicy brown sauce

D-Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.75

fried with onion, bell pepper, carrots, pine apple

D-Basil Chicken

$15.75

mix veggies sweet spicy Thai sauce

D-Royal Chicken

$15.75

Cashew, mixed veggies, Sweet Tahi soy sauce

D-Chicken and Broccoli

$15.75

Wok tossed with carrots in savory brown sauce

D-Curry lime Chicken

$15.75

wok tossed with mix vegetables, yellow curry, fresh lime

D-Jalapeno Chicken

$15.75

Wok tossed mix vegetables and jalapenos in brown sauce

Chicken Panang Curry

$15.95

Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots

Chicken Green Curry

$15.95

Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos

D-Mongolian Chicken

$15.75

Seafood

D-Teriyaki Salmon

$18.75

Grill Sashimi grade salmon with mix veggies

D-Teriyaki Shrimp

$18.75

Grill with mixed veggies

D-Tempura Shrimp

$18.75

7 pieces of fried shrimp and fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.

D-Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.75

wok toss with veggie, peanurt,in spicy brown sauce

D-Basil Shrimp

$18.75

wok toss with veggie,in sweet, spicy, Thai sauce

D-Royal Shrimp

$18.75

wok toss cashew, veggies,

D-Garlic Butter Shrimp

$18.75

spicy and sweet, garlic butter Thai sauce toss with veggies

D-Jalapeno Shrimp

$18.75

Wok toss with jalapenos and mix veggies in spicy browns sauce

Shrimp Panang Curry

$18.75

Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots

Shrimp Green Curry

$18.75

Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos

Beef and Pork

Served with hot sour, steam rice and house salad with ginger dressing

D- Tonkatsu

$16.95

Fried breaded pork tenderloin with tangy kastsu sauce

D-Beef and Broccoli

$16.95

wok toss with carrots in savory brown sauce

D-Curry lime Beef

$16.95

Wok toss w vgggies, spicy curry, with fresh lime

D-Bell pepper Beef

$16.95

Wok toss with onion in savory brown sauce

D-Mongolian Beef

$16.95

wok toss in onion on crunch noodles in sweet, sour, spicy sauce

D-Sriracha Beef

$16.95

wok toss mushroom, carrtos, broccoli basil in sweet spicy sauce

D-Teriyaki Beef

$18.95

Grill ribeye with veggies with sweet sauce

D-Jalapeno Beef

$16.95

wok toss veggies, spicy jalapenos in brown sauce

Beef Panang Curry

$16.95

Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots

Beef Green Curry

$16.95

Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos

D- Kung Pao Beef

$16.95

Kids Menu

K1 Sesame Chicken

$9.95

Fried chicken in sweet sauce, on crispy noodles

K1 Orange Chicken

$9.95

Fried chicken in zesty sweet sauce on crispy noodles

K1 Sweet and sour Chicken

$9.95

Fried chicken,pineapple, bell pepper, onoion, carrots

K2 Chicken Teriyaki

$11.95

grill w veggies, 4pcs Cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton

K2 Beef Teriyaki

$13.95

Grill w veggies, 4pcs Cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton

K3 Chicken Tempura

$11.95

Fried chicken w veggies 4pcs cali roll, 1 cream cheese wonton

Sushi Nigiri (2pcs)(With rice)

Sea Urchin Sushi*(Uni) (2pcs)

Sea Urchin Sushi*(Uni) (2pcs)

$13.95Out of stock

Sweet, creamy, taste of the ocean with a nutty finish. 2

Japanese Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)

Japanese Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)

$8.95

Sushi with rice, Big head red snapper with firmer texture and sweeter taste than regular red snapper. Served with fresh wasabi on top.

Tuna Sushi (Maguro)*(2pcs)

$5.99

2pcs, light, red tuna

Fatty Tuna Sushi (Toro)*(2pcs)

$15.95

belly cut, very oily, intense flavor, with fresh wasbi on top

Seared Tuna Sushi (Tataki)*(2pcs)

$5.99

Sear tuna in garlic butter on soy sauce

Albacore Tuna sushi (Bincho)* (2pcs)

$5.25

Salmon Sushi (Sake)* (2pcs)

$5.99

Smoked Salmon sushi *(2pcs)

$5.99

Yellowtail Sushi(Hamchi)* (2pcs)

$5.99

Super white Tuna Sushi*(2pcs)

$5.25

Striped Bass Sushi* (2pcs)

$5.25

Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)

$4.99

Snow crab Sushi (2pcs)

$7.75

Crab Sushi (kani) (2pcs)

$4.35

Sweet Raw Shrimp sushi*(Amaebi) (2pcs)

$8.25

Cooked shrimp sushi(ebi) (2pcs)

$4.25

Orange Smelt Egg sushi* (Masago) (2pcs)

$4.35

Red Fish Egg Sushi* (tobiko) (2pcs)

$4.55

Wasabi Fish Egg Sushi* (Wasbi Tobikio) (2pcs)

$4.55

Black Caviar Sushi* (Black Tobikio) (2pcs)

$4.55

Salmon Egg sushi* (Ikura) (2pcs)

$5.75
Fresh Water Eel Sushi (unagi) (2pcs)

Fresh Water Eel Sushi (unagi) (2pcs)

$5.99

Sweet cooked toasted eel

Mackerel Sushi* (Saba) (2pcs)

$5.25

Squid Sushi* (Ika) (2pcs)

$4.50

Egg Sushi(Tamago) (2pcs)

$3.95

Tofu Skin sushi (inari) (2pcs)

$3.95

Sweet tofu skin

Octopus Sushi* (Tako) (2pcs)

$5.50

Scallop Sushi* (Kaibahira) (2pcs)

$6.99

Spicy Scallop Sushi*(2pcs)

$6.75

Surf Clam Sushi* (2pcs)

$4.25

Kanpachi Sushi* (2pcs)

$6.95Out of stock

Mild, Sweet Flavor, buttery, no fishiness.

Shima Aji Sushi* (2pcs)

$8.25Out of stock

lightly buttery delicate, firm texture, with a sweet note finish

Sashimi (NO Rice) (2 pieces)

Sea Urchin*(Uni) (2pcs)

$13.95Out of stock

Japanese Red Snapper* (2pcs)

$8.95

Sashimi, No rice. Big head red snapper with firmer texture and sweeter taste than regular red snapper. Served with fresh wasabi on top.

Tuna (Maguro)* (2pcs)

$5.99

2pcs, light, red tuna

Fatty Tuna (Toro)* (2pcs)

$15.95

belly cut, very oily, intense flavor, with fresh wasabi on top

Seared Tuna (Tataki)*(2pcs)

$5.99

Sear tuna in garlic butter on soy sauce

Albacore Tuna (Bincho)* (2pcs)

$5.25

Salmon (Sake)* (2pcs)

$5.99

Smoked Salmon*(2pcs)

$5.99

Yellowtail (Hamchi)* (2pcs)

$5.99

Super white Tuna*(2pcs)

$5.25

Striped Bass* (2pcs)

$5.25

Red Snapper* (2pcs)

$4.99

Snow crab (2pcs)

$7.75

Crab (kani) (2pcs)

$4.35

Sweet Raw Shrimp*(Amaebi) (2pcs)

$8.25

Cooked shrimp (ebi) (2pcs)

$4.25

Orange Smelt Egg* (Masago) (2pcs)

$4.35

Red Fish Egg* (tobiko) (2pcs)

$4.55

Wasabi Fish Egg* (Wasbi Tobikio) (2pcs)

$4.55

Black Caviar* (Black Tobikio) (2pcs)

$4.55

Salmon Egg* (Ikura) (2pcs)

$5.75

Fresh Water Eel(unagi) (2pcs)

$5.99

Mackerel* (Saba) (2pcs)

$5.25

Squid* (Ika) (2pcs)

$4.50

Egg (Tamago) (2pcs)

$3.95

Tofu Skin (inari) (2pcs)

$3.95

Sweet tofu skin

Octopus* (Tako) (2pcs)

$5.50

Scallop* (Kaibahira) (2pcs)

$6.99

Spicy Scallop*(2pcs)

$6.75

Surf Clam* (2pcs)

$4.25

Quail Egg York* (2pcs)

$2.99

Kanpachi* (2pcs)

$6.95Out of stock

Baby Yellowtail, Sweet Flavor, Buttery, No Fishiness.

Shima Aji* (2pcs)

$8.25Out of stock

Lightly buttery, delicate, firm texture, sweet note finish

Vegetable Rolls

Asparagus Roll (6pcs)

$5.00

Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$4.25

Cucumber Roll (6pcs)

$4.25

AC Roll (avocado &cucumber) (8pcs)

$4.25

Fried Sweet Potato Roll (8pcs)

$5.35

Eel sauce

Joy Roll (8pcs)

$9.50

Sweet tofu skin, cream cheese, top avocado

Vegetable Tempura Roll (5pcs)

$7.99

Fried asparafus, sweet potato, broccoli, zucchini. eel sauce

Oshinko Roll (6pcs)

$4.25

pickled Radish

Kampyo Roll (6pcs)

$4.25

Pickled Japanese squash

Vegetable Mixed Roll (5pcs)

$7.25

Avacado, cucumber, asparagus, kaiware, kampyo, oshinko. lettuce

Regular Rolls

Tuna Roll* (6pcs)

$6.50

Salmon Roll* (6pcs)

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll* (6pcs)

$6.50

Scallion

Spicy Tuna Roll* (8pcs)

$7.75

with cucumber inside.

Spicy Salmon Roll* (8pcs)

$7.75

with cucumber inside.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll* (8pcs)

$7.75

with cucumber inside.

Combo Roll* (5 pcs)

$11.50

Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, spicy white fish, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, sriracha

California Roll* (8pcs)

$6.75

Mixed crab, cucumber, avocado, masago

Alaska Roll* (8pcs)

$7.75

Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Salmon Skin Roll* (5pcs)

$6.75

cucumber, avocado, kaiware, lettuce, eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll* (8pcs)

$7.25

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Boston Roll (5pcs)

$6.75

Steam shrimp, lettuce, avocado, kaiware, cucumber, mayo

Unagi Roll (8pcs)

$7.85

Eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pcs)

$8.25

avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll (5pcs)

$7.75

avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce

Spider Roll (5pcs)

$10.75

Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll (5pcs)

$11.25

deep fried,yellowtail, eel, crab, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll* (8pcs)

$10.75

fish egg, crunch, scallion

Trio Roll* (8pcs)

$10.50

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail, crunch fish egg, spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll* (8pcs)

$12.95

Califronia roll, top tuna, salmon, white fish, steam shrimp, avocado

Volcano Roll* (8pcs)

$12.95

Califronia roll, top salmon, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll (5pcs)

$10.25

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Special Roll

Spiderman Roll* (8pcs)

$14.99

Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, eel sauce, mango sauce

Van Roll* (8pcs)

$13.99

Eel, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, crunch, cucumber, soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sear Tuna Roll* (8pcs)

$13.99

Spicy tuna, crunch,top sear tuna, avocado, garlic butter, japnaese dressing

Angel Roll* (8pcs)

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, top spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Black Dragon Roll (8pcs)

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mixed crab, top eel, avocado, eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll (8pcs)

$11.99

Eel, crab, cucumber top avocado, eel sauce

spicy 2 in 1 roll* (8pcs)

$13.99

Yellowtail, Jalapeno, scallion, top spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, crunch, spicy mayo

Green Roll* (8pcs)

$11.99

Seared tuna, jalapeno, asparagus, top honey wasabi, wasabi caviar

Forest Roll* (8pcs)

$14.99

Spicy scallop, crunch, top eel, avocado, eel sauce

Rainbow Naruto Roll* (6pcs)

$14.50

No rice, tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, crab, avocado, kaiware, cucumber wrap, yuzu, ponzu, dreesing sauce,fish eggs

Mountain Roll* (8pcs)

$14.75

Shrimp tempura, yellowtail, cucumber, top avocado, mix crab,fish egg, spicy mayo, eel sacuce onion

Yummy Roll* (8pcs)

$14.99

spicy tuna, crab, avocado, top tuna, avocado, mayo, torch, eel sauce, sriracha, scallion,

Jade Roll* (8pcs)

$18.95

Whole Lobster tail steam, spicy mix crab, avocado, super white tuna, honey wasabi, jalapeno, siracha

Lobster Tempura Roll* (8pcs)

$17.95

Whole fried lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fish egg, scallion

Friend Roll (8pcs)

$15.25

shrimp tempura, cucumber, top avocado, snow crab, eel sauce

Golden Roll (8pcs)

$12.95

Mixed Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon and sweet ripe mango sauce.

Monkey brain Roll

$15.50

Spicy Tuna, Cream cheese, avocado, crab, wrapped with rice and seaweed. Deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo, siracha on top.

Fish Tempura Roll (8pcs)

$13.95

Fired fish, with cabbage, crab, jalapeno, avocado, top spicy mayo, eel sauce, siracha

Heart Attack Roll (8pcs)

$15.50

Sushi Bar Entree

Served with Miso soup, House salad, Sushi Ginger, Wasabi, Low sodium soy sauce.

Sushi Regular*

$20.99

Chef's Choice 8pcs assorted sushi & California roll

Sashimi Regular*

$29.95

Chef's choice of 15 pcs assorted fish, steam rice on side

Sushi & Sashimi Combo*

$31.50

Chef's choice of 5 pcs sushi, 10 pcs sashimi & Tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi for 2*

$48.95

Chef's Choice of 8 pcs sushi, 14 pcs sashimi, California roll, Spicy tuna roll

Chirashi*

$20.95

chef's choice of sashimi over sushi rice

Dessert

Ice cream (2 scoops)

$4.25

yummy cold creamy ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.75

Sweet rice flour dough infused with ice cream flavor

Sesame Balls (6pcs)

$4.75

Fried glutinous rice with sweet red bean paste

Cheese cake

$4.95

Creamy cheese cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Dense chocolate cake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Classic rich expresso cream mousse

Fried Bananas

$5.75

tempura fried

Sides and sauces

crispy noodles

$1.69

bag crispy noodles

Spicy Mayo (2 oz)

$1.15

Eel sauce (2 oz)

$1.09

Siracha (2 oz)

$0.99

Hot Oil (2 oz)

$1.05

Sushi Ginger

Ginger Dressing

Fresh Wasabi (1.5 oz)

$1.99

Honey wasabi 2 Oz

$1.75

Soy sauce container (2 oz)

$0.79

5 packet soy sauce

$0.99

5 packet hot mustard

$0.99

5 packet duck sauce

$0.99

Sweet sour sauce

Teriyaki sauce

Katsu sauce (2oz)

$1.05

Jalapeno delight sauce (2oz)

$3.50

Ponzu Sauce (2oz)

$1.09

Side of fresh jalapeno

$1.25

Fountain drinks

Soda of 16 oz fountain drinks except for the 2 Liters

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountai Dew

$2.99

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Half lemonade and Ice tea

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Club soda

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Cherry Pepsi (Roy Roger)

$3.95

Tonic

$2.75

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50

2- Liter Sierra Mist

$4.50

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$3.25

Roasted Brown rice tea

$3.25

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25

Maui Mango

$3.25

Immunity: Mango and pineapple Herbal Tea

Other

Orange Juice

$3.99

PineApple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Japanese Soda strawberry

$3.99

Japanese Soda orginal

$3.99

Japanese Soda Melon

$3.99

Mango Ice tea

$3.99

Peach Ice Tea

$3.99

Pellegrino

$5.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

VOSS bottle water (500ml)

$2.25
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Sushi and Asian Fusion restaurant.

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton, CO 80123

