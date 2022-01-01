Centennial Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
After a round of golf, or a game of tennis, enjoy a bite to eat at the Centennial Grill, located adjacent to the pro shop at Littleton Golf and Tennis Club. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s the perfect place to celebrate your golf score or your victory on the court. Weekly menu specials and full service bar.
5800 South Federal Blvd, Littleton, CO 80123
