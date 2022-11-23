Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokin Fins Littleton

review star

No reviews yet

2575 W Main St,

Littleton, CO 80120

Order Again

Popular Items

California
Honey-Chipotle Salmon
Cobb Salad

Begin With - Dinner

Ahi Tower

Ahi Tower

$20.00

Sesame-Soy seasoned Ahi, Diced Avocado and Sushi Rice, topped with Cucumber/Red Pepper Relish and Cilantro Micro Greens - served with crispy wonton chips

Brussels and Cauliflower

Brussels and Cauliflower

$15.00

flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce

French Mussels and Clams

French Mussels and Clams

$20.00

PEI Mussels, Manila Clams, White Wine, Cream, Garlic, Spices with Grilled Garlic Bread

Key Lime Calamari

Key Lime Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded and flash-fried, wild-caught, domestic TownDock Calamari rings with Key Lime Aioli and lime wedge

Kickin Shrimp

Kickin Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

five (5) bacon-cheddar-chive stuffed tots, ranch, fins’ fry sauce

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds

Lobster Tater Tots

Lobster Tater Tots

$16.00

lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

pork filled and served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Tacos - Dinner

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja

Mango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

$15.00

battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo, Cotija and Key Lime Aioli - served on flour tortillas, with our Cilantro-Lime Rice

Deconstructed Chicken Curry Tacos

Deconstructed Chicken Curry Tacos

$16.00

Build your own Curry Chicken Tacos with Curry Chicken, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro micro-greens, curried-lime aioli and naan "tortillas." Served with our Cilantro-Lime Rice and lime wedge

Soup/Salad - Dinner

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, romaine, shredded carrot, red onion, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pepitas, choice of dressing

Fins' Caesar

Fins' Caesar

$7.00+

chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

soy sauce, wakame, tofu, green onion

Scratch Chowder

Scratch Chowder

$7.00+

new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; cup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Our creamy take on the classic with chunks of chicken breast, topped with black bean, corn and red pepper salsa, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar jack, diced avocado, green onion and sour cream.

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.00+

choice of soup with our house or Caesar salad; cup or bowl

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00

grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing

Sunset Salad

Sunset Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette

Baja Salad

Baja Salad

$19.00

grilled flank steak, chopped romaine, cheddar-jack, avocado, cotija, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, black bean, corn and red pepper salsa, charred lime, ranch dressing

Handhelds - Dinner

Shaved Prime

Shaved Prime

$21.00

thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

100% American Wagyu 8oz burger, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Bacon and mayo, on Toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$15.00

Crispy Deep Fried Chicken Breast, dressed with our Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, and served on toasted Brioche Bun with chipotle bacon, bread and butter pickles, red onion crispy fries

CBLTA

CBLTA

$16.00

Grilled Chimichurri marinated Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries

Fins' Features - Dinner

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

$26.00

grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetables, lime wedge

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$14.00+

lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Fish and Chips - Cod

Fish and Chips - Cod

$17.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod

Fish and Chips - Salmon

Fish and Chips - Salmon

$22.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon

Fish and Chips - Halibut

$25.00
Fins Platter

Fins Platter

$24.00

three coconut shrimp, three beer-battered shrimp, and one-piece battered cod with crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, sweet-chile and tartar sauce

Hand-Cut Aged Ribeye

Hand-Cut Aged Ribeye

$37.00

14oz premium ribeye, mountain jerk seasoning, loaded parmesan mashers, seasonal vegetables, steak sauce

Polynesian Poke Bowl

Polynesian Poke Bowl

$21.00

raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

center cut, grilled Kvoray Atlantic salmon on northwest cedar plank, seasoned with fin’s mountain-jerk and glazed with fins’ house-made barbeque sauce, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetable, charred lemon

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

$34.00

sliced, dry-rubbed, flame-grilled flank steak, argentinian chimichurri, tequila lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, grilled tomato and green onion

Sesame Crusted Ahi

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$28.00

Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi, sauteed spinach, red pepper, jicama, carrots, mushrooms, ginger, cabbage and edamame, on a fried rice puff with cucumber-red pepper relish

Miso Glazed Black Cod

Miso Glazed Black Cod

$35.00

Miso-Mirin-Sake marinated Black Cod filet, on wasabi mashers, topped with sauteed spinach. Miso-Tahini sauce

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$22.00

Vegan (soy based) Broth, Udon Noodles, spinach, carrots, edamame, cabbage, ginger, jumbo shrimp, pork dumplings, jalapeno and cilantro

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.00

Nashville Chicken Breast, our Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, Bread and topped with Butter Pickles and served on buttered, grilled Texas Toast - with Fins Mac and Cheese and Apple Slaw

Sushi - Dinner

California

California

$12.00

surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce

Vegas

Vegas

$15.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

center-cut whole ahi loin, spicy tuna mix, green onion, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, sriracha

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$17.00

tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$20.00

Avocado, Red Pepper, Jicama, Carrot, Jalapeno, and Hamachi on Sesame Soy Paper with Key-Lime Aioli and Eel Sauce. Wasabi and Pickled Ginger.

The Unicorn

The Unicorn

$20.00

ahi, salmon, avocado, yellow tail, ebi shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, jicama, red bell pepper, pink soy paper, cilantro micro greens, key lime aioli, eel sauce, sriracha

El Diablo

El Diablo

$16.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

Dragon

Dragon

$15.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

Veggie

Veggie

$15.00

Avocado, red bell pepper, jicama, carrot, toasted macadamia nuts, on sesame soy paper, key lime aioli, eel and curry sauces. Wasabi and pickled ginger.

Sides

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Basmati rice, poblano chile, green onion, and cream

Side Crispy Fries

$5.00

Side Fuji Apple Slaw

$5.00

Mixed cabbage, carrots, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, pepitas, apple vinaigrette dressing

Side Killer Bread

$2.50

Side Loaded Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with mixed cheese, bacon bits and green onion

Side Loaded Parmesan Mashers

$7.00

Fins Mashers, enriched with creamy parmesan and topped with bacon bits, mixed cheese and green onion

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi, 4 way cream, mixed cheese

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans with Ranchero Sauce (V) and Cotija Cheese

Side Smoky Fries

$6.00

Side Smothered Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with Creamy Poblano sauce

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Golden Yukon, cream, butter, garlic, onion, white pepper

Side Wasabi Mashers

$7.00

Add Protein

Add Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Add Side Seared Ahi

$10.00

Add Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Add Side Grilled Chimi Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Side Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Kid's - Food

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll

$6.00

Chicken Tenders, Teriyaki sauce, Mango chunks

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandy

$6.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Brioche, cinnamon, brown sugar, cream, cardammom, nutmeg, chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream, boubon caramel sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00
House Cheesecake

House Cheesecake

$10.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$10.00

(GF) Key Lime juice and zest, Condensed Milk, Sugar, GF Graham crust

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Berry Cobbler

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Website

Location

2575 W Main St,, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

