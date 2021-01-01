  • Home
Black Haus Tavern - Littleton 2439 West Main Street

No reviews yet

2439 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Food

Soups

Chef Soup

$8.00+

rotating flavor (not as pictured)

Potato Leek

$8.00+

rye croutons and leek oil (V)

Starters

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

Fried Cauliflower served with sriracha aioli and sesame seeds (GF, vegan w/ no aioli)

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Pan roasted sprouts served with tasso ham, marcona almonds, apple cider glaze (GF, vegan - no ham)

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Blistered peppers served with shoestring potatoes, cotija cheese aioli and ponzu sauce (GF, no nuts, vegan-no aioli)

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Ahi tuna seared rare served with charred avocado, caramelized onion, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds (GF, no nuts)

Thai Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce served over a fried rice cake with cilantro, sesame seeds, and a sweet soy sauce (GF)

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Raw salmon tossed with ponzu sauce, bok choy kimchi, sesame seeds, mango, wasabi micro greens, tortilla chips (GF)

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Fried pickles served with confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)

Burrata

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, black sea salt, herb Texas Toast (v, GF-no toast)

Hummus

$12.00

house-made hummus topped with chimichurri, served with potato chips, carrots, and celery (GF, Vegan)

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Shells in a smoked cheddar sauce topped with bacon, caramelized onions, arugula oil and microgreens

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Fries tossed in a garlic and herb mix (GF, V)

Fries

$6.00

Served with choice of fries

Salads

Black+Haus Salad Large

$14.00

Our house salad made with avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, and maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)

Black+Haus Salad Small

$7.00

Our house salad made with avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, and maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)

Strawberry Beet Salad

$14.00

Spinach salad with strawberries, crumbled blue cheese, toasted pistachio, rye croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (GF-no croutons, V)

Tuna Mango Salad

$19.00

Blackened tuna and spinach salad with mango, cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, sesame seeds, rice wine (GF)

Shrimp Louis Salad

$18.00

Shrimp, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, pickled radish & onion, spiced bacon, herbed croutons, 1000 Island

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled and chopped chicken breast, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled egg, herb croutons, spiced bacon, ranch dressing (GF-no croutons)

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Grilled and chopped chicken breast with romaine, spinach, pickled red onion & radish, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chili tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and cumin lime dressing (GF)

Grilled Steak Salad

$19.00

sliced tenderloin, butter lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic confit aioli, marcona almonds (GF)

Side Salad

$6.00

Handhelds

Banh Mi

$16.00

roasted pork, bok choy kimchi, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish & onion, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sweet soy sauce, toasted french roll

Black+Haus Burger

$18.00

blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries (no nuts)

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

blackened cod with cabbage, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, cilantro (GF)

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Carnitas served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema, corn tortillas, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese or crema)

Cheeseburger

$16.00

*cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$17.00

herb chicken breast, burrata cheese, tomato, spinach, basil, balsamic glaze, toasted brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

House made Chicken salad with dried cranberries served on a toasted brioche bun

Cuban

$17.00

pulled pork, tasso ham, swiss cheese, pickles, stone ground mustard aioli, toasted french roll, served with fries

Hamburger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Burger Patty, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Marbled Rye Bread

Portabello Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Portobello with burrata cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, chimichurri, toasted brioche bun, served with fries (v)

Reuben

$17.00

house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, marbled rye

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken in a house-made Nashville hot sauce with mayo, lettuce, pickles, toasted brioche

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

chopped steak, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll

Veggie Cuban

$16.00

Vegetarian version of our Cuban with portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard aioli, toasted french roll (V)

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

marinated portobello mushroom, cabbage, pickled radish & onion, avocado crema, cilantro, corn tortillas (gf)

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$44.00

8oz filet served with garlic and rosemary smashed potatoes and a red wine demiglace (GF)

Ribeye

$46.00

14oz Ribeye cut in house served with garlic and rosemary smashed potatoes and a red wine demiglace (GF)

Pork Chop

$32.00

12oz grilled pork chop in an al Pastor sauce served with pineapple salsa, rice pilaf, pickled onion and radish, and cilantro (gf)

Ginger Miso Salmon

$28.00

Seared Salmon Filet served with bok choy kimchi, crispy cauliflower, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF)

Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

Roasted half chicken served with a garlic white wine sauce, couscous, B+H brussels sprouts (gf)

Gnocchi Bolognese

$25.00

Potato gnocchi with a beef and pork tomato cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Sauteed Shrimp with tomato, parmesan, spinach fettucine, garlic white wine sauce

Spinach Fettuccine

$22.00

Spinach Fettucine with tomato, caramelized onions, spinach, garlic, cauliflower cream sauce, parmesan, arugula oil (v)

Falafel

$20.00

house-made chickpea fritters, marinated cabbage, garlic aioli, blistered tomatoes, rice pilaf, chimichurri sauce (GF, vegan without garlic aioli)

Kids

carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portabello mushroom, lettuce, cheese, corn tortilla, choice of fries, kids salad, or seasonal fruit

Kids - Bolognese

$10.00

Kids - Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

Kids - Grilled Chicken

$9.00

choice of fries, kids salad, or seasonal fruit

Kids - Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids - Noodles and Butter

$7.00

Kids - Alfredo Shells and Sauce

$7.00

butter or alfredo, with parmesan cheese

Kids - Slider Trio

$7.00

PB&J, Grilled Cheese, Cuban, one of each or choice of. Served with fries, kids salad, or season fruit

Kids - Taco

$6.00

Dessert

Pot de Creme

$12.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Cookies/ Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

Lemon Poppyseed Cake

$12.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Cotija Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Mustard Aioli

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

Habanero Jam

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

Mayo

Yellow Mustard

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Miso Sauce

$0.75

Liquor

VODKA

Roaring Fork

$8.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$8.00

GG Peach & Rosemary

$10.00

GG Strawberry & Lemongrass

$10.00

GG Watermelon Basil

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Streeter Flynn

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

LIFT

$11.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$8.00

Wheatley

$9.00

GIN

Aviation

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Botonist

$11.00

Breckenridge GIN

$8.00

Conniption

$11.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Fords

$9.00

Garnish Island

$9.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Ha Penny Rhubarb

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Leopold's

$11.00

Roku

$13.00

Tenqueray

$10.00

RUM

*Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Flor De Cana 12 Yr

$12.00

Flor De Cana 18 Yr

$15.00

Flor De Cana 4 Yr

$8.00

Flor De Cana 7 Yr

$9.00

Gosling Dark Rum

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Shipwreck Spiced Rum

$10.00

Zacapa

$14.00

TEQUILA

* Dobel Tequila Flight

$20.00

* Well Tequila

$8.00

123 Anejo

$18.00

123 Blanco

$12.00

123 Diablito

$48.00

123 Reposado

$15.00

Adictivo Xtra Anejo

$25.00

Arta Reposado

$16.00

Casamigas Silver

$11.00

Cayeya Anejo

$45.00

Cayeya Blanco

$12.00

Cayeya Reposado

$28.00

Clase Azul Mezcal 1oz Pour

$40.00

Clase Azul Mezcal 2oz Pour

$80.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Corazon Silver

$10.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Don Juilo 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Dona Loca Mezcal

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$12.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$13.00

El Bandito Yankee

$12.00

El Nicel Cucumber

$14.00

El Nivel Blanco

$12.00

El Nivel Ghost Pepper

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.50

Espandin Mezcal

$13.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Gran Coramino Repo Cristalino

$19.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$48.00

Maestro Dobel Diamonte

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$9.00

Ocho

$15.00

Ocho Extra Anejo

$35.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Casks

$22.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$28.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

A-M Bourbon/ Whiskey

* Well Bourbon

$8.00

1792

$13.00

291 Barrel Proof

$25.00

291 Rye

$13.00

291 Small Batch

$13.00

Amador

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Cask Strength 1oz Pour

$26.00

Angels Envy Cask Strength 2oz Pour

$52.00

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Badstown Ferrand

$42.00

Badstown Founders Bourbon

$35.00

Baker's 107 Proof Bourbon

$22.00

Bardstown Fusion Bourbon

$30.00

Bardstown Prisoner

$35.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$18.00

Basil Hayden Smoke

$15.00

Bernheim Wheat Whiskey

$10.00

Blade & Bow

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Blood Oath Pact 8 Bourbon

$35.00

Blue Run High Rye Bourbon

$23.00

Blue Run Reflection Bourbon

$23.00

Blue Spot 7 year Irish Whiskey

$20.00

Bookers

$28.00

Bookers 2021-01

$28.00

Bookers 2021-02

$28.00

Bookers 2021-03

$28.00

Bookers 2022-04

$28.00

Bookers 2022-2

$28.00

Bowman Borthers Virginia Whiskey

$15.00

Branch & Barrel

$13.00

Branch & Barrel Cafe Miel

$14.00

Breckenridge

$12.00

Breckenridge Madeira Finish Whiskey

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Bourbon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye

$15.00

Bulliet

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Castle & Key Bourbon

$15.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$13.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Rye- Distillers Edition

$15.00

Chattanooga 91

$11.00

Chattanooga Cask Strength

$13.00

Chicken Cock Kentucky Bourbon

$14.00

Chicken Cock Kentucky Rye

$16.00

Copper Sky 13 Yr Whiskey

$15.00