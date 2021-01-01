Black Haus Tavern - Littleton 2439 West Main Street
No reviews yet
2439 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Crispy Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower served with sriracha aioli and sesame seeds (GF, vegan w/ no aioli)
Brussels Sprouts
Pan roasted sprouts served with tasso ham, marcona almonds, apple cider glaze (GF, vegan - no ham)
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Blistered peppers served with shoestring potatoes, cotija cheese aioli and ponzu sauce (GF, no nuts, vegan-no aioli)
Seared Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna seared rare served with charred avocado, caramelized onion, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds (GF, no nuts)
Thai Chili Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce served over a fried rice cake with cilantro, sesame seeds, and a sweet soy sauce (GF)
Salmon Poke
Raw salmon tossed with ponzu sauce, bok choy kimchi, sesame seeds, mango, wasabi micro greens, tortilla chips (GF)
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried pickles served with confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)
Burrata
heirloom tomatoes, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, black sea salt, herb Texas Toast (v, GF-no toast)
Hummus
house-made hummus topped with chimichurri, served with potato chips, carrots, and celery (GF, Vegan)
Mac n' Cheese
Shells in a smoked cheddar sauce topped with bacon, caramelized onions, arugula oil and microgreens
Parmesan Fries
Fries tossed in a garlic and herb mix (GF, V)
Fries
Served with choice of fries
Salads
Black+Haus Salad Large
Our house salad made with avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, and maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)
Black+Haus Salad Small
Our house salad made with avocado, pickled radish and red onion, pine nuts, and maple mustard vinaigrette (GF, vegan)
Strawberry Beet Salad
Spinach salad with strawberries, crumbled blue cheese, toasted pistachio, rye croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (GF-no croutons, V)
Tuna Mango Salad
Blackened tuna and spinach salad with mango, cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, sesame seeds, rice wine (GF)
Shrimp Louis Salad
Shrimp, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, pickled radish & onion, spiced bacon, herbed croutons, 1000 Island
Chopped Chicken Salad
Grilled and chopped chicken breast, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled egg, herb croutons, spiced bacon, ranch dressing (GF-no croutons)
Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled and chopped chicken breast with romaine, spinach, pickled red onion & radish, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chili tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and cumin lime dressing (GF)
Grilled Steak Salad
sliced tenderloin, butter lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic confit aioli, marcona almonds (GF)
Side Salad
Handhelds
Banh Mi
roasted pork, bok choy kimchi, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish & onion, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sweet soy sauce, toasted french roll
Black+Haus Burger
blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries (no nuts)
Blackened Fish Tacos
blackened cod with cabbage, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, cilantro (GF)
Carnitas Tacos
Carnitas served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema, corn tortillas, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese or crema)
Cheeseburger
*cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
herb chicken breast, burrata cheese, tomato, spinach, basil, balsamic glaze, toasted brioche bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made Chicken salad with dried cranberries served on a toasted brioche bun
Cuban
pulled pork, tasso ham, swiss cheese, pickles, stone ground mustard aioli, toasted french roll, served with fries
Hamburger
Patty Melt
Burger Patty, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Marbled Rye Bread
Portabello Sandwich
Grilled Portobello with burrata cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, chimichurri, toasted brioche bun, served with fries (v)
Reuben
house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, marbled rye
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken in a house-made Nashville hot sauce with mayo, lettuce, pickles, toasted brioche
Steak Sandwich
chopped steak, caramelized onions, garlic confit aioli, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, toasted french roll
Veggie Cuban
Vegetarian version of our Cuban with portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard aioli, toasted french roll (V)
Veggie Tacos
marinated portobello mushroom, cabbage, pickled radish & onion, avocado crema, cilantro, corn tortillas (gf)
Entrees
Filet Mignon
8oz filet served with garlic and rosemary smashed potatoes and a red wine demiglace (GF)
Ribeye
14oz Ribeye cut in house served with garlic and rosemary smashed potatoes and a red wine demiglace (GF)
Pork Chop
12oz grilled pork chop in an al Pastor sauce served with pineapple salsa, rice pilaf, pickled onion and radish, and cilantro (gf)
Ginger Miso Salmon
Seared Salmon Filet served with bok choy kimchi, crispy cauliflower, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF)
Roasted Half Chicken
Roasted half chicken served with a garlic white wine sauce, couscous, B+H brussels sprouts (gf)
Gnocchi Bolognese
Potato gnocchi with a beef and pork tomato cream sauce and parmesan cheese
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp with tomato, parmesan, spinach fettucine, garlic white wine sauce
Spinach Fettuccine
Spinach Fettucine with tomato, caramelized onions, spinach, garlic, cauliflower cream sauce, parmesan, arugula oil (v)
Falafel
house-made chickpea fritters, marinated cabbage, garlic aioli, blistered tomatoes, rice pilaf, chimichurri sauce (GF, vegan without garlic aioli)
As Entree / Sides
Brussel Sprouts
Chef's Soup
Crispy Cauliflower
Fries
Half Cauli
Half FF
Half Order Brussels
Half Order Mac n Cheese
Half Parm FF
Hummus
Mac n Cheese
Parmesan Fries
Pickle Chips
Pot Leek Soup
Salmon Poke
Seared Tuna
Shishito Peppers
Side Avocado
Side Cold Veggies
Side Texas Toast
Thai Chili Shrimp
Kids
Kids - Bolognese
Kids - Cheeseburger Sliders
Kids - Grilled Chicken
choice of fries, kids salad, or seasonal fruit
Kids - Mac N Cheese
Kids - Noodles and Butter
Kids - Alfredo Shells and Sauce
butter or alfredo, with parmesan cheese
Kids - Slider Trio
PB&J, Grilled Cheese, Cuban, one of each or choice of. Served with fries, kids salad, or season fruit