Juan Luis
15 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by his childhood memories in El Paso, Pitmaster John Lewis brings "border food" to the Lowcountry. Now serving breakfast tacos from 8am-11am and lunch and dinner daily.
Location
464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
No Reviews
1081 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston - 45 Romney St
No Reviews
45 Romney Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant