Juan Luis

15 Reviews

464 N Nassau St

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

Tacos
Smothered Burrito
Enchiladas


Chips &

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Trio Sampler

$11.95

Chips & Salsa, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso

Platos

Nachos Especial

$8.95

Eight individually prepared nachos on stone ground corn chips, refried pintos, cheese, pickled jalapeños, served with pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Tacos

$11.95

Three old fashioned style griddled corn tortillas, green chile beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Rajas Quesadilla

$11.95

Stone ground corn tortillas, griddled with Queso Asadero, roasted chiles & onions, and grilled corn. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Enchiladas

$12.95

Choice of beef with red chile sauce or chicken with green chile sauce topped with cheese and diced onion (veggie option available). Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Gorditas

$11.95

Two crispy stone ground corn pockets stuffed with red chilepork, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Smothered Burrito

$10.95

Served Christmas style (Hatch Red and Green Chile Sauce) topped with cheese and stuffed with chicken, beef or pork. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Family Meals

Taco Kit

$38.00

The Juan Luis Taco Kit feeds 4! It includes your choice of beef, chicken, or rajas (veg) with a dozen corn tortillas, lettuce, pico, cheese, salsa, and hot sauce along with rice and refried beans. All items are packaged seperately for assembly at home. ** Please allow 30 minutes for pickup. **

Enchilada Tray

$38.00

The Juan Luis Enchilada Tray is the ultimate comfort food and serves 4. Choose from beef, chicken, or rajas (veg) and red, green, or Christmas sauces. They're topped with cheese and onions and granished with lettuce and pico! It's served with rice and refried beans! **Please allow 30 minutes for pickup.**

Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Locally Roasted by King Bean

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Inspired by his childhood memories in El Paso, Pitmaster John Lewis brings "border food" to the Lowcountry. Now serving breakfast tacos from 8am-11am and lunch and dinner daily.

464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403

