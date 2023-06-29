Restaurant header imageView gallery

Judy Restaurant

No reviews yet

2212 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Pupusa Deal

$12.00

Pupusas

El Tipico

$16.00

Food

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.00

Queso Dip

$9.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Platanos Frito con Crema y Frijoles

$10.00

Pupusas

Pupusa Deal

$12.00

Tamal

$7.00

Yuca Con Chicharron

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Alas de Pollo

$14.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Tacos

House Specials

Campesino

$13.00

Guanaquita

$14.00

Burrito Azteca

$17.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.00

El Tipico

$16.00

Judy's Combination

$16.00

Burrito

$13.00

Trio Enchilada

$17.00

Fajitas

$15.00

Meats

Carne Asada

$18.00

Pollo Guisado

$17.00

Carne Deshilada con Huevo

$17.00

Chuletas a la Criolla

$17.00

Masitas de Cerdo Fritas

$15.00

Polla Asado

$16.00

Bistec Encebollado

$19.00

Bistec a la Criolla

$19.00

Lengua Guisada

$17.00

Carne Guisada

$16.00

Lomo Saltado

$19.00

Bistec al Caballo

$19.00

Pollo Saltado

$17.00

Sandwiches

Torta de Chipotle

$13.00

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Salads

Cobb a la Mexicana

$12.00

Soups

Sopas

$15.00

Sopa de Marisco con Crema y Huevo

$18.00

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Sides

Arroz

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Cuajada

$3.50

Curtido

$3.50

Avocado

$6.00

Tortilla

$0.75

Papas Fritas

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Salsa

$1.00

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Huevos

$2.00

Crema

$2.50

Enchilada

$7.00

Vejtales

$3.50

Side of Platanos

$7.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Queso Dip

$5.00

Bar

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke MX

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Juice and Water

Horchata

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Maranon

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Apple

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Bottled Water

Takeout Items

Takeout

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Latin American Food

Location

2212 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

