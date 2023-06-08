A map showing the location of June DowntownView gallery

June Downtown

No reviews yet

200 E. Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33131

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

HAMBURGER

JUNE CLASSIC

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, sunny sauce

LE PARISIENE

$15.00

Onion Confit, demi glase, gruyere melt, thyme aioli

BIG KAHUNA

$15.00

Kimchee,charred pineapple,hoisin glaze, hawaiian sauce, house pickles

SHITAKE SAN

$16.00

Braised Shitake,black garlic, tofu aioli

ANTICUCHO BURGER

$16.00

Aji Panca Glaze, Avocado, Aji Amarimayo, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato

LECHON BURGER

$16.00

Mojo Pullerd Pork,pickled onions, swiss cheese, house pickles, mustard, mayo

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.00

TRUFFLE FURIKAKE FRIES

$6.00

Truffle oil, furikake

KIMCHEE FRIES

$6.00

kimche, spicy aioli, scallion

WAFFLE SWEET POTATO

$5.00

DRINK

N/A BEVERAGES

Pellegrino

$7.00

WATER

$3.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

