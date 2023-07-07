Main picView gallery

Junior 390 North Sunrise Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

390 North Sunrise Avenue

Roseville, CA 95661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

MAINS

EDISON SEAFOOD BOIL

$99.00

1/2 ROASTED CUBANO CHICKEN

$32.00

BONE IN BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIBS

$42.00

ROASTED PABLANO CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$22.00

RIGATONI WITH SUMMER VEGETABLES

$26.00

MACADAMIAN NUT CRUSTAED SEABASS

$34.00

10oz FLAT IRON STEAK

$30.00

JRS NY STEAK

STARTERS AND SHARES

OYSTERS ON A 1/2 SHEET

$23.00

ROCK SHRIMP

$20.00

BEEF SLIDERS(3)

$12.00

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$15.00

EMPANADAS DE CAMERON Y RAJAS

$21.00

FREE RANGE TURKEY MEATBALLS

$13.00

SWEET & SPICY WINGS

$18.00

SUSHI TACOS (2)

$17.00

WAYGU BEEF CARPACCIO

$24.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$24.00

MARGARITA FLATBEAD

$18.00

CHICKEN POT STICKERS

$15.00

SOUPS & SALADS

PROSCIUTTO AND MELON SALAD

$19.00

JUNIORS CEASAR SALAD

$16.00

WATERMELON SALAD

$17.00

STONEFRUIT SALAD

$19.00

HANDHELDS

BAJA FISH TACOS

$22.00

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$18.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00

JUNIOR MAC BURGER

$26.00

SIDES

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$10.00

ROASTED DELTA ASPARAGUS

$10.00

GARLIC MASDED POTATOES

$10.00

ROASTED LOCAL MUSHROOMS

$12.00

MAC N CHEESE

$1,000.00

HERB FRIES

$10.00

TRUFFLE PARMESAN HERB FRIES

$12.00

DESSERTS

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$14.00

FROG HOLLOW FARM PEACH COBBLER

$13.00

LIZZY'S STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM

$13.00

ARTICANAL GELATOS OR SORBETS

$6.00

CHOCOLATE BUDINO

$14.00

BAR DRINKS

COCKTAILS

MAMACITA MARGARITA

$15.00

LA GRAND SENORA MARGARITA

$15.00

PALOMA

$13.00

MOJITO

$12.00

916 LINEN

$12.00

JUNIOR 75

$12.00

BOTANICAL SQUEEZE

$13.00

MOSCOW MULE

$13.00

COSMO

$13.00

RASPBERRY LEMON DROP

$13.00

GOOSE ON THE LOOSE ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

BLACKBERRY WHISKEY SMASH

$13.00

JUNIOR MARGARITA (PALETA MARGARITA)

$16.00

WYGU OLD FASHION

$16.00

SMOKED OLD FASHION

$15.00

HIGHLAND PALOMA

$16.00

LIQUIORS

TEQUILA

VODKA

GIN

WHISKEY

BOURBON

RUM

FLIGHTS

BRONZE FLIGHT

$50.00

SILVER FLIGHT

$75.00

GOLD FLIGHT

$125.00

PLATINUM FLIGHT

$200.00

DON JUNIOR MARGARITA FLIGHT

$23.00

PATRON MARGARITA TREE

$65.00

WELL COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$11.00

PALOMA

$11.00

TEQUILA SODA

$9.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

VODKA SODA

$9.00

VODKA TONIC

$9.00

GON & TONIC

$9.00

WINE

RED

WHITE

BUBBLES

NA BEV

SODA/TEA/COFFEE

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONDAE

$3.00

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$3.00

ROY ROGERS

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINAPPLE JUICE

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Global menu inspired by flavors from around the world. Come relax with our lounge seating or get a craft cocktail at our beautiful bar!

Location

390 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicago Fire - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
500 North Sunrise Avenue Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Q1227
orange star4.8 • 809
1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Blue Nami - Roseville
orange star3.1 • 1,208
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar - Roseville
orange star3.9 • 1,709
1475 Eureka Rd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Cluck N Cone
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Eureka Rd suite 150 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Mexico Lindo - 1410 E Roseville Pkwy STE 140
orange starNo Reviews
1410 East Roseville Parkway Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Creekside
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston