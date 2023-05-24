KAMALEON MEXICAN KITCHEN 180 North Central Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
180 North Central Avenue, Upland, CA 91786
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Montclair
4.7 • 710
9359 Central Avenue Suite C Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurant