KAMALEON MEXICAN KITCHEN 180 North Central Avenue

No reviews yet

180 North Central Avenue

Upland, CA 91786

CALDOS

POZOLE

$12.99

MENUDO

$13.50

BIRRIA DE RES

$15.50

BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$17.50

CONSOME DE CHIVO

$4.95

CONSOME DE CHIVO CON CARNE

$5.95

CONSOME DE RES

$4.95

CONSOME DE RES CON CARNE

$5.95

MINI CONSOME

$1.59

BIRRIA RAMEN

$12.50

TAMALES

TAMAL DE POLLO

$3.59

TAMALE PUERCO

$3.59

TAMAL DE PINA

$3.59

TAMALES DOCENA

$37.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BURRITO HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON PAPA

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON JAMON

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON ASADA

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON MACHACA

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVOS CON SALCHICHAS

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON CHORIZO/FRIJOL

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON SALCHICHA/FRIJOL

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON TOCINO/FRIJOL

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON PAPAS/FRIJOL

$8.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON MACHACA/FRIJOL

$9.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON ASADA/FRIJOL

$9.99

BURRITO HUEVO CON JAMON/FRIJOL

$8.99

BURRITO

BURRITO ASADA

$10.99

BURRITO POLLO

$10.99

BURRITO ADOBADA

$10.99

BURRITO TRIPAS

$12.50

BURRITO CARNITAS

$10.50

BURRITO CAMARON

$13.50

BURRITO PESCADO

$10.99

BURRITO CHILE RELLENO

$9.99

KIDS BURRITO

$4.99

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.99

BIRRIA BURRITOS

$11.50

QUESADILLA DE HARINA

RAJAS QUESADILLA

$6.89

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$7.50

POLLO QUESADILLA

$6.89

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$6.89

ADOBADA QUESADILLA

$6.89

QUESO QUESADILLA

$5.50

ASADA QUESADILLA

$7.50

CAMARON QUESADILLA

$8.50

PESCADO QUESADILLA

$7.50

SOPES

SOPE ASADA

$4.99

SOPE POLLO

$4.99

SOPE ADOBADA

$4.99

SOPE BIRRIA

$4.99

SOPE CARNITAS

$4.99

SOPE DESHEBRADA

$4.99

TACOS

TACO BIRRIA

$3.50

TACO TRIPA

$4.09

TACO JALISCO

$4.50

TACO CAMARON

$4.50

TACO PESCADO

$4.00

TACO DURO DE BIRRIA

$4.00

QUESATACO DURO

$4.50

QUESATACO BLANDO

$4.00

CRUNCHY TACO

$4.50

TACO AHOGADO

$4.50

TACO CARNITAS

$3.59

TACO POLLO

$3.79

TACO ADOBADA

$3.79

TACO ASADA

$3.79

MULITAS

MULITA POLLO

$8.99

MULITA ADOBADA

$8.99

MULITA ASADA

$8.99

MULITA BIRRIA

$8.99

MULITA CARNITAS

$8.99

MULITA TRIPAS

$8.99

MULITA RAJAS

$8.99

DINNER

#1 BURRITO SMALL

$11.99

#2 TACOS BIRRIA

$9.99

#3 ENCHILADAS

$12.99

#4 PORK & GREEN SAUCE

$12.99

#5 ROLL TACOS

$10.99

#6 KOMBO DE RES

$14.99

#7 KOMBO DE CHIVO

$17.99

#8 CARNITAS

$13.99

#9 CARNE ASADA

$14.99

#10 TORTA & FRIES

$10.99

#11 CHILE RELLENO

$11.99

#12 MIX TACOS

$10.99

#13 KOMBO QUESADILLA

$10.99

#14 KOMBO SOPES

$13.50

#15 TAMALES

$10.50

#16 1 ENCHILADA,2ROLL TACOS,

$13.50

#17 1 SOPE, 1 ENCHILADA

$14.50

#18 1 TAMAL,2 ENCHILADAS

$13.50

#19 EL REY (CHILE RELLENO,ENCHILADA,

$13.50

#20 1 ENCHILADA,2 ROLL TACOS

$12.00

#21 1 SOPE,1 ENCHILADA

$11.50

#22 1 TAMAL,2 ENCHILADAS

$10.99

#23 2 TOSTADAS VEGANAS

$9.50

BREAKFAST PLATE

#1 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

#2 HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$10.99

#3 HUEVOS CON JAMON

$10.99

HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA

$10.99

HUEVOS CON PAPA

$10.99

HUEVOS CON SALCHICHA

$10.99

HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$10.99

CHILAQUILES/HUEVOS

$10.99

APPETIZER

FRIES

$9.95

NACHOS

$9.95

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$11.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.50

ENSALADA DE POLLO

$6.99

VEGAN FRIES

$9.99

TORTAS

TORTA AHOGADA. ( LOMO, MAYONESA, CREMA, CEBOLLA MORADA)

$9.95

TORTA ASADA

$9.00

TORTA ADOBADA

$9.00

TORTA POLLO

$9.00

TORTA CARNITAS

$9.00

TORTA JAMON

$9.00

TORTA ESPECIAL JAMON, COCHINITA Y QUESO

$10.50

TORTA VEGAN

$8.50

TORTA BIRRIA

$11.00

EXTRAS

PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

CREMA

$1.00

CHIPOTLE

$0.60

SALSA DE AGUACATE

$0.50

GUACAMOLE. 6OZ

$2.00

GUACAMOLE 16oz

$5.50

ADEREZO BAJA

$0.60

QUESO

$1.80

TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (5)

$2.95

TORTILLAS DE HARINA (3)

$2.50

TOSTADAS

$1.00

SALSA 2OZ

$0.50

SALSA Y CHIPS

$4.50

CHIPS

$2.50

SALSA 16OZ

$5.50

SALSA 8 OZ

$3.50

ARROZ ROJO

$3.95

FRIJOL DE LA OLLA

$3.95

FRIJOL REFRITO

$4.25

FRENCH FRIES (L)

$5.85

FRENCH FRIES (M)

$4.99

JALAPENOS TOREADOS

$1.50

PATA DE MENUDO

$2.00

CEBOLLA ASADA

$1.50

EXTRA FRIES

$2.00

EXTRA PAPA

$0.99

EXTRA CAMARON

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

MIX ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$5.99

HORCHATA

$4.59

CEBADA

$4.59

PINA

$4.59

FRESA

$4.59

PEPINO

$4.59

TE DE JAZMIN

$4.99

BEBIDAS

Soda Fountain M

$2.69

CANTARITO TAMARINDO

$3.50

AGUA BOTELLA

$1.50

CANTARITO MANDARINA

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$1.80

KLAMATO SENCILLO

$9.00

KLAMATOS CON CAMARON

$14.00

SODAS ITALIANAS L

$3.99

SODAS ITALIANAS M

$2.50

BEBIAS

COCA DE LATA

$1.80

JUGOS NATURALES

JUGO NARANJA

$7.00

JUGO ZANAHORIA

$7.00

JUGO MIX. (NARANJA/ZANAHORIA)

$7.00

JUGO VAMPIRO. (ZANAHORIA/NARANJA/BETABEL)

$7.00

JUGO SUPER GREEN.

$7.00

SUSHI

SINALOENSE

$17.50

PICOSITO

$17.99

MAKY DORADO

$18.50

AGUACHILE

$17.99

CALIFORNIA

$16.99

VEGGIE ROLL

$12.99

CORDON BLEU ROLL

$17.50

MAR Y TIERRA ROLL

$16.99

COW BOY

$17.50

CAPEADITO

$16.99

JALISCO

$16.99

SNAKE ROLL (GUERRA ROLL)

$15.99

FLAMIN ROLL

$17.50

TAKISROLL

$17.50

TRIO

$16.99

CAMARONES ROCKA

$19.99

DEL MAR ROLL

$18.99

RETO. MEGA ROLL

$22.99

SEAFOOD BOTANAS

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.50

COCTEL DE CAMARON/PULPO

$18.50

CEVICHE CAM COCIDO

$16.50

CEVICHE DE CAM CRUDO

$15.50

CEVICHE MIXTO (CRUDO/COCIDO)

$17.50

CEVICHE TRIO (CRUDO/COCIDO/PULPO)

$18.50

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$15.50

CEVICHE DE JAIBA

$13.50

CEVICHE PLAYERO

$18.50

CEVICHE MITOTERO

$19.00

BOTANA DE CAMARON

$23.50

FRESI BOTANA.

BOTANA TROPICAL

BOTANA DE CAMARON/PULPO

$25.50

BOTANA DE AGUACHILE

$22.00

BOTANA DE AGUACHILE MIXTO

$25.00

MINITORRE DE MARISCOS

$18.50

BOTANA KAMALEON

$26.00

LA CUERVENA

$27.00

CAMPECHANA.

$19.99

TOSTADAS

CEVICHE DE CAM COCIDO

$13.50

CEVICHE DE CAMARON CRUDO

$12.50

CEVICHE MIXTO

$13.99

CEVICHE TRIO

$12.99

CEVICHE DE JAIBA

$10.50

CEVICHE PLAYERO

$15.50

CEVICHE MITOTERO

$13.99

CAMARON COCIDO

$12.99

AGUACHILE

$13.00

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$11.50

FRESI TOSTADA

$12.99

CEVICHE TROPICAL

$13.99

RETO. AGUACHILE EL MISMO DIABLO

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

180 North Central Avenue, Upland, CA 91786

Directions

