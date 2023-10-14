Main Menu 😋

Appetizers

A1. Fresh Rolls (2)

$8.00

Choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu Fresh rice paper rolls filled with veggies and noodles, served with a side of peanut sauce.

A2. Vegetable Egg Rolls (5)

$9.00

Egg rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce on the side.

A3. Fried Wontons (8)

$9.00

Deep fried wontons stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet & sauce sauce.

A4. Fried Tofu (8)

$9.00

Deep fried tofu served with crushed peanuts and sweet & sour sauce.

A5. Shrimp in Cradle (6)

$10.00
A6. Spicy Chicken Liver

$10.00

Spicy chicken liver served with hot and sour sauce.

A7. Shrimp Tempura (6)

$10.00

Shrimp dipped into tempura mix, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

A8. Shrimp Wraps (5)

$10.00

Shrimps wraps stuffed with ground chicken and eggs noodles.

A9. Cream Cheese Wonton (8)

$10.00

Deep fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese and crab meat.

A10. Chicken Dumplings (8)

$10.00

Choice of steamed or deep-fried Dumplings filled with a savory blend of chicken and vegetables. *IMAGE DISPLAYED IS FRIED*

A11. Chicken Satay (5)

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

A12. Combination Plate (12)

$16.00

Egg Rolls (2) Wontons (2) Coconut Shrimp (2) Shrimp Tempura (2) Cream Cheese Wontons (2) Fried Chicken Dumplings (2)

Soup

SU1. Tom Yum-Chicken or Tofu

$8.00

Choice of chicken or tofu Mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass in a hot & sour broth.

SU2. Tom Yum-Shrimp or Fish

$10.00

Choice of shrimp or fish Mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass in a hot & sour broth.

SU3. Wonton Soup

$8.00

Wonton stuffed with vegetables, ground chicken and BBQ pork in clear broth soup.

SU4. Mixed Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Choice of chicken or tofu Mixed veggies in a clear broth.

SU5. Tom Kha (Coconut Milk Soup)

$10.00

Choice of chicken or tofu Hot and sour soup infused with creamy coconut milk, fragrant lemongrass, spicy chili paste, and tender mushrooms.

SU6. Rice Soup

$12.00

Clear broth soup with jasmine rice, ground chicken, ginger slices, garlic oils, green onions and cilantro.

SU7. Egg Noodle Soup

$12.00

Egg noodles served in a clear broth with ground chicken, BBQ pork, and bean sprouts. *IMAGE DISPLAYED IS A BOWL*

SU8. Spicy Noodle Soup

$14.00

Rice noodles with ground chicken, BBQ pork, and shrimp, served in a savory chili paste broth with bean sprouts, green onions, and cilantro.

SU9. Potak (Seafood Soup)

$18.00

Hot and sour soup made with combination seafood, mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime juice.

Salad

S1. Larb

$12.00

Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu Spiced ground meat with onions, lime juice, and rice powder on a bed of lettuce.

S2. Nam Sod

$12.00

Spicy ground pork with lime juice, onion, ginger, and peanuts on a bed of lettuce.

S3. Papaya Salad (Bangkok Style)

$12.00

Add grilled shrimp for $3 Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes, carrots, and crushed peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.

S4. Glass Noodle Salad

$14.00

Bean thread noodles mixed with ground chicken, shrimp, and onions in spicy lime juice.

S5. Yum Neau/Yum Gai

$14.00

Choice of beef or chicken Grilled slices tossed with spicy lime juice, cucumber, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce.

S6. Yumyai

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, and boiled egg served with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peanut dressing.

S7. Pla Goong (Shrimp Salad)

$16.00

Grilled shrimp tossed with spicy lime juice and chili paste served with lettuce and tomatoes.

S8. Seafood Salad

$19.00

Combination of seafood and vegetables in spicy lime juice.

Fried Rice

FR1. Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu Stir-fried rice with eggs, onions, and tomatoes.

FR2. Spicy Fried Rice

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu Stir-fried rice, with your choice of meat, garlic, chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil leaves.

FR3. Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables, eggs, onions, and tomatoes.

FR4. Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, BBQ pork, shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts, and green onions, all served in a fresh pineapple.

FR5. Combination Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp with eggs, green onions, and tomatoes, served with sliced tomato, and cucumbers.

FR6. Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with shrimps, eggs, and onions served with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers on the side.

FR7. Seafood Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir-fried rice with mixed seafood (including shrimp, fish, green mussels, scallops, squid and imitation crab) mixed with eggs, onions, and tomato.

FR8. South Sea Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir-fried rice with mixed seafood, chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil leaves.

FR9. Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Stir-fried rice with crab meat, eggs, and onions served with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers on the side.

Noodles

N1. Pad Thai

$12.00

Pan-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and peanuts.

N2. Lad Nah

$12.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce.

N3. Pad See Ewe

$12.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and a sweet black soy sauce.

N4. Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)

$12.00

Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs celery, tomatoes , onions, cabbages, green onions, and black mushrooms.

N5. Spicy Noodles

$12.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chili, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves.

N6. Gai Kua (Chicken Noodles)

$12.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, chicken, bean sprouts, and green onions, served on a bed of lettuce.

N7. Chow Mein

$12.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables with egg noodles.

Seafood

SF1. Naked Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled shrimp skewers with sweet and sour sauce.

SF2. Spicy Seafood

$18.00

Mixed seafood stir-fried with chili paste sauce, bell peppers, ginger, onions, carrots, and mushrooms.

SF3. Seafood Kaprow

$18.00

Mixed seafood stir-fry with chili and basil leaves in a house sauce.

SF4. Tilapia

$19.00

Fried tilapia served with lime sauce.

SF5. Salmon Curry

$19.00

Grilled salmon with curry sauce, served with steamed vegetables.

SF6. Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce and steamed vegetables.

SF7. Ginger Fish

$19.00

Deep fried swai fish served with ginger.

SF8. Spicy Catfish

$19.00

Deep fried catfish mixed with spicy house sauce.

SF9. Garlic Salmon

$19.00

Grilled salmon seasoned with garlic and served with a side of steamed vegetables.

SF10. Sweet & Sour Fish

$19.00

Deep fried swai fillet served with vegetables and sweet & sour sauce.

Curries

C1. Panang Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk with red curry, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves.

C2. Yellow Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk with yellow chili paste, onions, potatoes, and carrots.

C3. Red Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk and red curry paste stir-fried with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil leaves.

C4. Green Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk with green chili paste, bamboo shoots, squash, bell pepper, and topped with basil leaves.

C5. Mus-Sa-Mun Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk with Mus-sa-mun curry paste, tender potatoes, tomatoes and crunchy peanuts.

C6. Pineapple Curry

$12.00

Coconut milk with red chili paste, pineapple, bell peppers and basil.

A La Carte

AL1. Thai BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken served with honey sauce.

AL2. BBQ Spare Ribs

$15.00

BBQ spare ribs served with honey sauce.

AL3. Crying Tiger

$15.00

Grilled marinated beef served with a side of cucumbers and tomatoes accompanied by spicy chili sauce.

AL4. Cashew Nut

$12.00

Stir-fried vegetables with bell pepper, onions, carrots, spicy chili paste, and topped with cashew nuts.

AL5. Garlic & Pepper

$12.00

Stir-fried with fresh garlic and black pepper.

AL6. Ginger

$12.00

Stir-fried dish with fresh ginger, onions, celery, and mushrooms.

AL7. Spicy Mint Leaves

$12.00

Stir-fried bell peppers with chili, onions, and mint leaves.

AL8. Broccoli

$12.00

Broccoli and mushrooms stir-fried with savory oyster sauce.

AL9. Baby Corn Mushrooms

$12.00

Stir-fried baby corn, carrots, and green onion served with oyster sauce.

AL10. Vegetable Delight

$12.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables with oyster sauce.

AL11. Spicy Green Beans

$12.00

Stir-fried green beans with chili paste.

AL12. Spicy Eggplant

$12.00

Stir-fried eggplant with chili and basil leaves.

AL13. Sweet & Sour

$12.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables with a homemade sauce.

AL14. Orange Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken with orange sauce.

AL15. Magic String Beans

$12.00

Stir-fried green beans sauteed in garlic with house sauce.

Side Orders

SO1. Steamed Rice

$3.00+

SO2. Brown Rice

$3.00+
SO3. Berry Rice

$4.00+

SO4. Fried Rice

$4.00+

SO5. Sticky Rice

$4.00+

SO6. Cucumber Sauce

$2.00+

SO7. Peanut Sauce

$2.00+

SO8. Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00+

SO9. Salad

$5.00

Dessert

D1. Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Served with black sweet rice.

D2. Fried Banana's w/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Deep fried bananas served with coconut ice cream.

D3. Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock

D4. Pumpkin w/ Egg Custard

$6.00

D5. Egg Custard w/ Sticky Rice

$6.00

Dinner Specials 🌛

Dinner Special

Served all day, every day. Served with Steamed Rice or Egg Fried Rice, an Egg Roll, and Veggie Soup

DS1. Cashew Nut

$14.00

Stir-fried vegetables with bell pepper, onions, carrots, spicy chili paste, and topped with cashew nuts.

DS2. Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken served with honey sauce.

DS3. Garlic & Pepper

$14.00

Stir-fried with fresh garlic and black pepper.

DS4. Spicy Mint Leaves

$14.00

Stir-fried bell peppers with chili, onions, and mint leaves.

DS5. Broccoli

$14.00

Broccoli and mushrooms stir-fried with savory oyster sauce.

DS6. Vegetable Delight

$14.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables with oyster sauce.

DS7. Baby Corn Mushrooms

$14.00

Stir-fried baby corn, carrots, and green onion served with oyster sauce.

DS8. Yellow Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk with yellow chili paste, onions, potatoes, and carrots.

DS9. Red Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk and red curry paste stir-fried with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil leaves.

DS10. Green Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk with green chili paste, bamboo shoots, squash, bell pepper, and topped with basil leaves.

DS11. Spicy Green Beans

$14.00

Stir-fried green beans with chili paste.

DS12. Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Stir-fried eggplant with chili and basil leaves.

DS13. Ginger

$14.00

Stir-fried dish with fresh ginger, onions, celery, and mushrooms.

DS14. Pad Thai

$14.00

Pan-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and peanuts.

DS15. Chow Mein

$14.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables with egg noodles.

DS16. BBQ Spare Ribs

$16.00

BBQ spare ribs served with honey sauce.

Beverages 🍹

Beverages

B1. Canned Soda

$2.00

B2. Snapple

$3.00

B3. Iced Tea

$3.00

B4. Hot Tea

$2.00

B5. Young Coconut

$5.00

B6. Thai Iced Tea

$3.00+

B7. Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Lemons