- Home
- /
- Sherman Oaks
- /
- Karma Sushi - 14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd
Karma Sushi 14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd
No reviews yet
14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink Menu
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Sake by the Bottle
Sake by the Glass
Cocktail Selections
- Gold Fashioned$18.00
Angel's Envy Rye, Amaro Montenegro, Orange Bitters
- Cinnamon Smoke$18.00
El Jimador Blanco, Mezcal, Maraschino Liqueur, Chartreuse, Agave Syrup, Lime, Egg White, Tomatillo Lime, Smoked Cinnamon Infusion
- Jasmine Tea$18.00
Lemongrass Infused Jasmine Tea, Matcha, Vodka, Whisky, Ginger Liqueur, Giffard Peach, Wildflower Honey, Lemon, Lime
- Lychee Martini$17.00
Vodka, Giffard Lichi Li, Gran Marnier, Lemon, Rose Water Reduction, Lychee
- Soukai Strawberry$17.00
Absolut Vodka, Cocchi Americano, Strawberry, Strawberry Basil Infused Sparkling Water, Lime
- Samui Watermelon$17.00
Blanco Tequila, Giffard Orange Liqueur, Frozen Watermelon Purée, Agave Syrup, Lime, Mint
- Yuzu Lemon Drop$17.00
- Hibiscus Margarita$16.00
Reposado Tequila, Hibiscus Liqueur, Agave Syrup, Lime
- Tokyo Mule$16.00
Vodka, Sake, Cucumber, Ginger Beer
- Kyoto Spritz$16.00
Prosecco, Apricot Puree, Peach Bitters
- 'Mitsu Spritz$11.00
- Kabuki Cooler$11.00
- Okinawa Splash$10.00
- Mimosa Margarita$10.00
- Vanilla Peach Bellini$10.00
- Sabita Katana$17.00
Japanese Whisky, Drambuie, Fernet Branca, Lemon Peel
- Empress$17.00
Beefeater Gin, Empress Gin, Pomegranate, Maraschino Liqueur, Lemon
- Mezcal Aperitivo$17.00
Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, Aperitif Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Zest
- Espresso Martini$17.00
Blueberry Vodka, Gran Marnier, Nola Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Extract, Espresso
- Osaka$17.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Antica Carpano, Angostura Bitters, Lemon Peel
- Piña Yokohama$17.00
Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, Coconut Liqueur, Pineapple, Lemon, Lime
- Paper Plane$16.00
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Lemon
- Flaming Shishito$18.00
Jameson Black Barrel, Shishito Infused Bacardi 151, St. Germaine, Ginger Beer, Togarashi
- Kiku-Tea$17.00Out of stock
Premium Daiginjo Sake, Raspberry Tea, Cane Sugar
- Karma-Kaze$21.00Out of stock
3 Small Bartender's Omakaze Cocktails
- Hyaku Old Fashioned$100.00
Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Blood Orange, Angostura Bitters, Applewood Smoke
Beer Selections
- Sapporo$9.00
- Asahi$9.00
- Kirin Ichiban$9.00
- Kirin Light$9.00
- Orion$9.00
- Hitachino White Ale$8.00
- Echigo Koshihikari$10.00
- Echigo Stout$10.00Out of stock
- Weihenstephaner Festbier$9.00
- Delirium Tremens$12.00Out of stock
- Einstök Arctic Pale Ale$8.00Out of stock
- Kikusui Funaguchi Sake$12.00Out of stock
- Modelo$7.00Out of stock
- OZE IPA$7.00Out of stock
Wine Selections
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
AROMA: Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. APPELLATION: New Zealand PAIRINGS: Pairs brilliantly with fresh oysters, asparagus, lobster, or summer salads.
- Santa Marguerita Pinot Grigio
Grapes: Pinot Grigio Production zone: Adige River Valley Altitude: 985 - 1475 ft. above sea level Alcohol level: 12.5% vol. Serving temperature: 50 - 54 °F Recommended glass: Medium-sized, tulip-shaped, narrowing towards the rim Type of soil: Moderately loose and pebbly of morainic and fluvial origin Training systems: Guyot Plant density: 1,620 - 2,025 per acre Harvest period: First half of September Aging potential: 1-2 years, meant to be enjoyed fresh
- Venica Pinot Grigio
- J Lohr Chardonnay
- Meiomi Pinot Noir
100% California Bright Fruit Jam Mocha Oak Notes: Juicy Strawberry Dark Berries Toasted Mocha
- Ruffino Prosecco
Flights
Bottle Service
- Casamigos Bottle Service$220.00
- Clase Azul Reposado Bottle Service$400.00
- Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service$325.00
- Hennessy VSOP Bottle Service$250.00
- D'Usse VSOP Bottle Service$250.00
- Grey Goose Bottle Service$150.00
- Moet Bottle Service$175.00
- Veuve Clicquot Bottle Service$250.00
- Don Perignon Bottle Service$175.00
- Luc Belaire Bottle Service$150.00
- Hendrick's Bottle Service$200.00
Whiskey
Vodka
Tequila
Cognac
Jagermeister
Mezcal
Harmony Drinks
- Classic Mimosa (Regular Mimosa)$11.95
- Berry Bliss Mimosa (Blue Curacao)$11.95
- Sendai Sunset Mimosa (Strawberry Guava)$11.95
- kagosima Mimosa (kiwi)$11.95
- Mimosa Kit (includes 2 bottles of Champange all flavored mimosas or mix and match)$34.95
- Hibiscus Margarita$16.00
- Tokyo Mule$16.00
- Tokyo Sunset$16.00
- Soukai Strawberry$17.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Hyaku Old Fashion$18.00
- Kids Mimosa (Sparkling Water W/ flavor choice)$8.00
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Truffle & Garlic Edamame (4oz)$8.00+
- Garlic & Bonito Shishito Peppers (4oz)$8.00+
- Baked New Zealand Green Mussels (5pcs)$14.00
5 Pieces
- Bluefin Tuna Crispy Rice (2pcs)$8.00+
2 Pieces
- Chicken & Chashu Pork Gyoza (5pcs)$8.00+
5 Pieces
- Mixed Tempura$8.00+
Black Tiger Shrimp, Eggplant, Sweet Potato, Kabocha 3 Pieces Each Item
- Boiled Wakame$12.00
- Spicy Wakame$14.00
- Blue Crab Sunomono Salad$8.00+
- Lobster Salad$10.00
- Karma Bomb (1pc)$8.00
- Hiyayakko Tofu with Truffle$14.00
- Dried Fried Wings$10.00
- Garlic Truffle Fries$8.00
Seasonal Oysters
Steak
Chef's Specialties
Soups & Hot Kitchen
Light Omakase Set
Signature Sashimi
Chef's Nigiri Set
Sushi & Sashimi
- Albacore / Binnaga$10.00+
- Amberjack / Kanpachi$14.00+
- Bluefin Tuna / Maguro$14.00+
- Sushi Bluefin Toro / Maguro Toro$20.00
- Halibut / Hirame$14.00+
- Salmon / Sake$10.00+
- Sea Urchin / Uni$18.00+
- Scallop / Hotate$12.00+
- Spanish Mackerel / Sawara$12.00+
- Golden Eye Snapper / Kinmedai$14.00+
- Barracuda / Kamasu$14.00+
- King Crab / Tarabagani$15.00+
- Yellowtail / Hamachi$14.00+
- Sushi A5 Wagyu$20.00
- Bonito / Katsuo$14.00+
- Escolar / Abura$15.00+
- Blue Nose Snapper / Medai$15.00+
- Red Snapper / Tai$12.00+
- Black Snapper / Kurodai$10.00+
- Fresh Water Eel / Unagi$12.00+
- Belt Fish / Tachiuo$15.00+
- Japanese Sardine / Iwashi$13.00+
- King Mackerel / Hiramasa$14.00+
- Salmon Egg / Ikura$12.00
- Salmon Egg / Sujiko$14.00
Classic Cut Rolls
Signature Cut Rolls
Signature Hand Rolls
- Amberjack Buri Handroll$14.00
- Albacore Handroll$12.00
- Bluefin Tuna Handroll$16.00
- Bluefin Toro Handroll$20.00
- Salmon Handroll$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Handroll$12.00
- Bara Uni Handroll$20.00
- Hotate Handroll$16.00
- Blue Crab Handroll$16.00
- Snow Crab Handroll$14.00
- Unagi Handroll$16.00
- Baked King Crab Handroll$18.00
- Baked King Spiny Lobster Handroll$20.00
- A5 Wagyu Handroll$20.00
- Deep Fried Hotate Handroll$18.00
- Veggie Handroll$10.00
- Sujiko Handroll$16.00
Sides
Desserts
Lunch Menu
Starters
Soups & Hot Kitchen
Chef's Specialties
Seasonal Oysters
Signature Sashimi
Signature Rolls
Sushi & Sashimi
Signature Hand Rolls
Classic Cut Rolls
Chirashi Bowl
Special Menus
Sushi Bar Omakase Course
Omakase Course
Meat Lover's Omakase Course
Events
VIP Omakase Course
Harmony Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Course
- Buttermilk Pancake Combo$15.95
- Waffle Combo$16.95
- French Toast Combo$17.95
- Chicken & Waffles$21.95
- Kyoto (Skillet)$22.95
- Classic (Skillet)$17.95
- Ysai (Skillet)$16.95
- Karifornia (Omelette)$16.95
- Karma (Omelette)$21.95
- Meat Lover (Omelette)$17.95
- Brioche Egg Sandwich$14.95
- Souffle Pancakes$19.95
- Lox Benedict$20.95
- Eggs Benedict$18.95
- Breakfast Burrito$14.95
- Chicken Sausage Patties (Side)$6.25
- Toast (Side)$4.00
- Two Eggs (Side)$5.95
- Bacon (Side)$5.95
- Assorted Fruit (Side)$6.00
- Avocado (Side)$3.95
- Potatoes/ Hash (Side)$4.95
- OKANE Bacon$12.00
- Regular Sausage Patty$4.50
- Turkey Bacon$5.25
- Side of Pancakes$4.95
- Side waffle$5.95
- Side of french toast$5.95
- Fresh whipped cream$2.50
- Sweet whipped butter cream$1.95
- Kids Combo$12.95
- Chicken tenders with fries$11.95
- Breakfast tacos$9.95
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
An Upscale Sushi Experience.
14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403