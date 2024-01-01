Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

AROMA: Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. APPELLATION: New Zealand PAIRINGS: Pairs brilliantly with fresh oysters, asparagus, lobster, or summer salads.