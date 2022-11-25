A map showing the location of Katsu Tustin 13771 newport ave. #8View gallery

Katsu Tustin 13771 newport ave. #8

review star

No reviews yet

13771 newport ave. #8

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Katsu Bowl
Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Waffle Fries
Dill Egg Salad Sando

Katsu Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Waffle Fries

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00Out of stock

Curry Katsu

Curry Katsu Bowl

Curry Katsu Bowl

$14.00

Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles

Plain Curry Bowl

$9.00

Curry, white rice and side of home-made pickles

Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

$14.00

Curry with korean kimchi mandu, white rice and assorted pickles

Cauliflower Curry Bowl

Cauliflower Curry Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Curry with cauliflower tempura, white rice and assorted pickles

Mushroom Curry Bowl

Mushroom Curry Bowl

$14.00

Curry with mushroom tempura, white rice and assorted pickles

Katsu Sandwich

Katsu Sandwich w/ Waffle Fries

Katsu Sandwich w/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Cole slaw, pickles, Swiss cheese on Brioche Bun

Hot Chicken with Waffle Fries

Hot Chicken with Waffle Fries

$13.00

Spicy hot chicken, coleslaw, pickles, swiss cheese

Special Menu

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

$14.00
Curry Udon with Katsu

Curry Udon with Katsu

$14.00
Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki (벌집 로제 떡볶이)

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki (벌집 로제 떡볶이)

$13.00

Rice cake, odeng, cabbage, flat noodle

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Szechuan Chili (벌집 로제 마라 떡볶이)

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Szechuan Chili (벌집 로제 마라 떡볶이)

$14.00

Rice cake, odeng, cabbage, flat noodle

Yubu Pockets (대왕 유부)

Yubu Pockets (대왕 유부)

Appetizers

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$9.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries

Cauliflower Tempura

Cauliflower Tempura

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$7.00

Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Kimchi Mandu

Kimchi Mandu

$7.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Assorted Pickles (12 oz)

Assorted Pickles (12 oz)

$4.00

Assorted veggie pickle. Excellent side choice for a Katsu Sando/Sandwich!

Curry Dip

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50

Drinks

Stubborn Fountain Drink

Stubborn Fountain Drink

$2.50Out of stock

Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.00

Homemade organic strawberry base with whole milk on top.

Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade banana base with whole milk on top

Strawberry Ade

Strawberry Ade

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade strawberry base mixed with sparkling water

Lemon Ginger Ade

Lemon Ginger Ade

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Lemon and ginger base mixed with sparkling water

Grape Ade

$4.50Out of stock
Kimino Yuzu

Kimino Yuzu

$4.50

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. House favorite!

Kimino Ume

Kimino Ume

$4.50

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling.

Kimino Mikan

Kimino Mikan

$4.50

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. Contains 44% Juice

Kimino Ringo

Kimino Ringo

$4.50

Sparking Apple juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. Contains 64% Juice

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Niagara water

$1.50

Niagara water (Copy)

$1.50

Ginger beer

$3.99

Desserts

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00Out of stock
Manhattan Cheesecake

Manhattan Cheesecake

$5.50
Blackout Chocolate Cake

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13771 newport ave. #8, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin - 434 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
434 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
orange starNo Reviews
658 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin - 1450 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
1450 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sugar Drip ♡ - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
17292 McFadden Ave Unit C Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston