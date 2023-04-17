Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

MISO SOUP

$4.00

Japanese Soybean Paste Soup/Tofu/Mushroom

GYOZA

GYOZA

$9.00

Pork Dumpling 5pcs / Citrus Soy Dipping Sauce

SAMOSA

$5.00

3pcs/ fresh crispy handcrafted wrap with chicken/potato/onion/ dipping chili sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$10.00

Fried in Coconut Panko Mix / Honey Mustard / Sweet Chili

GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME

GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME

$7.00

Japanese Soybean / Garlic Chili Sauce

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.00

Japanese Soybean/ Kosher Salt

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

Shishito Peppers Sauteed with Garlic Sauce

CRISPY RICE

$10.00

Crispy Sushi Rice / Spicy Tuna / Sliced Jalapeno / Eel Sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$7.00

Crispy deep-fried shrimp tempura 3pcs/ Tempura dipping sauce

IKA TEMPURA

$12.00

Crispy deep-fried shrimp tempura 3pcs/ Tempura dipping sauce

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$7.00

Julienne style mixed/vegetables 3 pcs Tempura dipping sauce

VEGETABLE & SHRIMP TEMPURA

VEGETABLE & SHRIMP TEMPURA

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura 3pcs / Vegetable Tempura 2pcs / Tempura Dipping Sauce

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

Japanese Seasoned Seaweed Salad

SQUID SALAD

$5.00

Japanese Seasoned Squid Salad

CUCUMBER SUNOMONO

CUCUMBER SUNOMONO

$5.00

Japanese Vinaigrette Seasoned Cucumber Salad

AHI TUNA TATAKI SALAD

AHI TUNA TATAKI SALAD

$17.00

Seared Garlic Pepper Ahi Tuna/ Spring Mix / Modern Tataki Dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Spring Mix / Avocado / Asian Pear / Vinaigrette Ponzu Dressing

CHEF'S CHOICE PLATER

40 CHEF'S CHOICE SASHIMI PLATER

$40.00

Chef's choice sashimi plater come with 15pcs slide of fish

70 CHEF'S CHOICE SASHIMI PLATER

70 CHEF'S CHOICE SASHIMI PLATER

$70.00

Chef's choice sashimi plater come with 24pcs slide of fish

100 CHEF'S CHOICE SASHIMI PLATER

$100.00

Chef's choice sashimi plater come with 33pcs slide of fish

SIGNATURE ROLL

VEGI VEGI

VEGI VEGI

$13.00

Cucumber Wrap / Spring Mix / Yamagobo / Asparagus / Avocado /Pickled Radish

NORI CRUNCHY

$15.00

Spicy Crab Mix / Shrimp Tempura / Cucumber / Nori Crunchy Mix / Spicy Mayo / Eel Sauce

CATERPILLAR

$15.00

Crab Mix / Fresh Water Eel / Cucumber / Avocado / Eel Sauce

AHI TUNA TATAKI

$16.00

Spicy Tuna / Asparagus / Cucumber / Seared Ahi Tuna / Avocado / Modern Dressing / Crispy Fried Onion

HAMACHI FIRE

$16.00

Spicy Crab Mix / Asparagus / Cucumber / Yellowtail / Sliced Jalapeno / Gochujang Chili Sauce

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$15.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab / Crab Mix / Cucumber / Asparagus / Avocado

BLAZING SALMON

$16.00

Spicy crab/ avocado/tempura shrimp/ Topped with aburi salmon/ spicy mayo/ eel sauce and Jalapeno

HOUSE SPECIAL

$15.00

Fresh Salmon / Tuna / Crab Mix/ Mango / Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Rolled in Soy Paper / Sweet chili Sauce

ONE MORE TIME

$15.00

Spicy crab/ Avocado/shrimp tempura/ cream cheese/ topped with spicy tuna/ jalapeno/ spicy mayo and eel sauce

SPICY GARLIC YELLOWTAIL

$16.00

Spicy Yellowtail/ Cucumber/ Asparagus/ Avocado / topped with yellowtail / Cilantro mixed Jalapeno / garlic sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

Crab Mix / Shrimp Tempura / Cucumber / Asparagus / Avocado

BIG EYE DIVER

$16.00

Spicy Scallop Mix / Cucumber / Ahi Tuna / Cilantro Jalapeno Mix/ Poki Sauce

POKI POKI

$16.00

Crab Mix / Ahi Tuna Poki Mix / Asparagus / Cucumber / Avocado

SAKANA TRIO

$17.00

Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / Sweet Citrus Popping Boba

NORI TEMPURA

$15.00

Spicy Tuna / Shrimp Tempura / Asparagus / Yama gobo / Jalapeno / Crispy Panko Fried / Sweet Miso / Spicy Mayo / Eel Sauce

LOLLIPOP

$18.00

Yellowtail / Salmon / Tuna/ Shrimp / Crab Stick / Avocado / Wrap with cucumber Ponzu Sauce

BAKED LOBSTER TEMPURA

$18.00

Gochujang Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Crispy Lobster Tempura / Nori Bake Sauce / Eel Sauce

RAINBOW

$16.00

Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Topped With Fresh Salmon / Yellowtail / Tuna / Shrimp

DOUBLE DRAGON

$16.00

Crab Mix / Fresh Water Eel / Tempura Eel / Asparagus / Cucumber / Avocado / Eel Sauce

LAS VEGAS

$13.00

Salmon / Crab Mix / Cream Cheese / Asparagus / Tempura Fried / Eel Sauce

COLD DISHES

SASHIMI SAMPLER

SASHIMI SAMPLER

$20.00

Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / White Fish (No Substitutions)

POKI BOWL

POKI BOWL

$16.00

Assorted Fish / Sushi Rice / Mixed Green Salad / Poki Sauce

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$17.00

Sliced Yellowtail / Jalapeno / Cilantro / Yuzu Ponzu

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION

$17.00

Seared Albacore / Julienned Crispy Onion / Garlic Chili Ponzu

YUZU HIRAME

$16.00

Sliced Hirame / sea salt / yuzu kosho / sliced lemon

SUSHI MIX

$25.00

Spicy Tuna roll / 5 pcs Nigiri – Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Halibut, and Shrimp

HOT DISHES

PORK KATSU

PORK KATSU

$17.00

Pork Tenderloin / Fresh Panko Fried / Cabbage Salad / Katsu Sauce

CHICKEN KATSU

$16.00

Chicken Breast / Fresh Panko Fried / Cabbage Salad / Katsu Sauce

BUTTER CORN SALMON

BUTTER CORN SALMON

$22.00

Pan-Fried Salmon / Wasabi Mashed Potato / Sauteed Vegetable / Creamy Butter Corn Sauce

HAMACHI KAMA

HAMACHI KAMA

$14.00

Baked Yellowtail Collar / Ponzu Dipping Sauce

TOM YUM

$14.00

Thai Exotic spices and mushroom with your choice of Chicken / Vegetable / Tofu / Shrimp

MISO CHILEAN SEA BASS

MISO CHILEAN SEA BASS

$37.00

Chilean Sea Bass / Wasabi Mashed Potato / Sauteed Vegetable / Creamy Beurre Blanc Sauce

THAI FRIED RICE CHICKEN

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg/ onion/scallion and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp

GALBI

GALBI

$25.00

Sliced Beef Short Rib / Marinated in Korean Style BBQ / Mixed Vegetables

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast / Stir-Fried Vegetable / White Rice / Teriyaki Sauce

STEAK TERIYAKI

$22.00

Rib – Eye Steak / Stir – Fried Vegetables / White Rice / Teriyaki Sauce

THAI FRIED RICE SHRIMP

$15.00

MAKI

SALMON ROLL

$8.00

Salmon roll with rice and seaweed

TUNA ROLL

$9.00

Tuna roll with rice and seaweed

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

Crab mix/Cucumber/Avocado

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.00

Spicy Tuna/Cucumber

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$9.00

Spicy Salmon/Cucumber

CRUNCH ROLL

$9.00

Crab mix/Cucumber/Avocado/ crunch on top

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$10.00

Salmon/Cream Cheese/Cucumber

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

Eel/Avocado

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.00

Salmon Skin/Avocado/Cucumber/Yamagobo

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.00

Yellowtail roll with rice and seaweed

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail/Cucumber

VEGETABLE ROLL

$8.00

Cucumber/Avocado/Asparagus/Yamagobo

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

NIGIRI

TORO NIGIRI

$19.00Out of stock

TUNA NIGIRI

$8.00

SALMON NIGIRI

$8.00

SALMON BELLY NIGIRI

$9.00

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY NIGIRI

$9.00

FLYING FISH EGG NIGIRI

$7.00

HORSE MACKEREL NIGIRI

$12.00

FRESH WATER EEL NIGIRI

$10.00

SWEET SHRIMP NIGIRI

$10.00

SWEET EGG NIGIRI

$7.00

SMELT EGG NIGIRI

$7.00

SHRIMP NIGIRI

$9.00

SCALLOP NIGIRI

$8.00

ALBACORE NIGIRI

$7.00

SQUID NIGIRI

$8.00

SEA URCHIN NIGIRI

$16.00

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$8.00

HALIBUT NIGIRI

$9.00

MACKEREL NIGIRI

$8.00

SNOW CRAB NIGIRI

$12.00

HAMACHI ABURI NIGIRI

$9.00

SALMON ABURI NIGIRI

$9.00

SABA ABURI NIGIRI

$9.00

RED SNAPPER NIGIRI

$9.00

Salmon Egg-Ikura

$7.00

NOODLES

YAKISOBA

$12.00

Stir-Fried Yakisoba Noodle / Mixed Vegetable / Soy Worcestershire

NABEYAKI UDON

$17.00

Udon Noodle / Seafood / Vegetables / Soy Seafood Dashi Soup

YAKI UDON

$12.00

Udon Noodle / Mixed Vegetables / Sweet House Soy Sauce

TEMPURA UDON

$16.00

Udon Noodle / Shrimp Tempura / Vegetable Tempura / Vegetables / Soy Seafood Dashi Soup

NAGASAKI CHAMPON

NAGASAKI CHAMPON

$18.00

Ramen Noodle / Seafood / Mixed Vegetables / Rich Seafood Broth

PAD THAI

$15.00

Stir fried with small rice noodles / egg/ bean sprouts/ topped with scallion/ lemon/ with choice of Chicken or Shrimp

SASHIMI

TORO SASHIMI

$38.00Out of stock

TUNA SASHIMI

$16.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$16.00

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$16.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SASHIMI

$18.00

FLYING FISH EGG SASHIMI

$14.00

HORSE MACKEREL SASHIMI

$24.00

FRESH WATER EEL SASHIMI

$20.00

SWEET SHRIMP SASHIMI

$20.00

SWEET EGG SASHIMI

$14.00

SMELT EGG SASHIMI

$14.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$18.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$16.00

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$14.00

SQUID SASHIMI

$16.00

SEA URCHIN SASHIMI

$30.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$16.00

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$19.00

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$16.00

SNOW CRAB SASHIMI

$24.00

HAMACHI ABURI SASHIMI

$18.00

SALMON ABURI SASHIMI

$18.00

SABA ABURI SASHIMI

$18.00

RED SNAPPER SASHIMI

$19.00

TORO SASHIMI (Copy)

$38.00

Salmon Egg-Ikura

$14.00

SIDE

SIDE NOODLES

$6.00

SIDE PICKLED WASABI

$1.00

SIDE POTATO

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE SF MIX VEGI

$4.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$3.00

SIDE REAL WASABI

$1.00

KID MENU

KIDS BEEF TERIYAKI

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$5.00

KIDS SALMON TERIYAKI

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN SOBA

$5.00

KIDS SHRIMP SOBA

$5.00

KIDS PORK KATSU

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN KATSU

$5.00

DESSERTS

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$5.00

TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$9.00

CRISPY GREEN TEA WAFFLE

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00
