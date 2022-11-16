Main picView gallery

Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

10401 E McDowell Mountain Ranch RD Suite 401-160

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thompson Focaccia
Classic Truck Stop Burger
Gnocchi Sorrentino

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Cast Iron Filet

$50.00

8 oz barrel cut filet mignon/ raosted garlic/ seasonal grilled veggie

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

all-natural chicken breast/ house sewasoned bread crumbs/ parmigiano/ provolone/ marinara

Pesce Livornese

$31.00

seasonal white-fish/ olives/ capers/ tomoatoes/ pine nuts/ herb salad/ crusty bread

Prime Rib Dinner

$39.00

wood fired oak &pecan porcini rubbed/ polenta/ fresh veggie/ au jus

Roasted Salmon

$29.00

grilled asparagus/ blistered tomato & caper relish

Wood grilled Bistro Steak & Fries

$34.00

grass fed hanging tender/ watercress salad/ fries

Wood Rotisserie 1/2 Chicken

$25.00

slow roasted over oak & pecan/ seasonal veg/ pan gravy

INDULGENCES

arizona key lime pie

$10.00Out of stock

Arizona limes/ almonds/ brown butter crust/ fresh whipped cream

budino di pane

$12.00

spiced bread pudding/ golden raisins/ bourbon anglaise

cast iron brownie

$12.00

cookie dough/ chocolate and caramel sauce/ potato chips/ pretzels/ butterscotch chips/ dulce de leche

Scoop

$5.00

seasonal scoop of iced cream

Little Guests

Kids Mac

$10.00

house-radiatore / three cheese sauce / seasonal veg

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

hand breaded buttermilk tenders / French fries / seasonal veg

Kids Noodles & Meatballs

$10.00

house spaghetti, rigatoni, or radiatore / tomato sauce / meatballs

PASTA

Cannelloni

$21.00

wood fired chicken / spinach / ricotta cheese / parmesan cream / marinara / pesto

Cannelloni (Half)

$12.00

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$12.00+

house made potato pasta/ heirloom tomato/basil/ evoo/ provolone/ pecorino

Lasagna Patrizia

$23.00

mom's tiny veal meatballs/ fresh mozzarella/ hand sheeted pasta

Mushroom Polenta

$21.00

wild & cultivated mushroom/ grilled king trumpets/ truffle pecorino/ creamy polenta

Prawn Spaghetti

$13.00+

mexican white shrimp/ calabrian chili agliolio/ blistered tomoato/ house-square spaghetti

Rigatoni Rustica

$13.00+

slow brasied beef & pork/ pecorino/ house rigatoni

Rigatoni Carbonara

$18.00

egg/ parmigiano/ pancetta/ butter/ pepper

Rigatoni Carbonara (Half)

$10.00

egg/ parmigiano/ pancetta/ butter/ pepper

Fettuccine Primavera

$19.00

house made spinach fettuccine/ wood grilled veggies/ pomodoro

Fettuccine Primavera (Half)

$11.00

house made spinach fettuccine/ wood grilled veggies/ pomodoro

SALADS

Brussels Sprout Caesar

$16.00

brussel leaves/ dino kale/ radish/ toasty cheesy crouton/ meyer lemon Caesar vinaigrette

Caprese 105

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes / fresh mozz / local beets / basil / citrus vin

Citrus Salad

$12.00

shaved fennel / arugula & cress/ local citrus/ castelvetrano / hazelnuts / prickly pear chili vin

House Salad

$7.00

romaine/ iceberg/ radiccgio/ heirloom grape tomato/ cucumber/ shredded carrot/ red onion/ house Italian

KO Chix Cobb

$17.00

Rotisserie Chicken / bacon / boiled egg / heirloom tomato / cucumber / avocado / fire roasted corn / bibb lettuce / spinach / arugula / hibiscus poppy seed vinaigrette

Brussels Sprout Caesar (Half)

$9.00

KO Chix Cobb (Half)

$9.00

SANDWICHES

Classic Truck Stop Burger

$17.00

chuck, brisket, short rib/ american cheese/ lettuce/ pickle/ onion/ truck stop sauce

Thompson 105 Burger

$17.00

porcini rubbed rotisserie prime rib/ turner sea salt/ extra virgin olive oil

Rotisserie Prime Rib Sando

$24.00

porcini rubbed rotisserie prime rib/ turner sea salt/ extra virgin olive oil/ swiss/ creamy horsey/ au jus

SIGNATURE SIDES

parmesan & garlic fries

$7.00

battered o-rings

$7.00

tuscan roasted potatoes

$7.00

italian green beans

$7.00

mac & cheesier

$7.00

brussel sprouts

$7.00

STARTERS

Daily Soup

$7.00+

an ever-rotating selection of seasonal chef prepared soup

Thompson Focaccia

$5.00

skillet-baked/ turner sea salt/ evoo

Prawn & Avocado

$18.00

agave glazed grilled prawn/ avocado/ heirloom tomato relish

McDowell Mountain Meatballs

$18.00

certified angus/ ground pork/ parmigiana/ slow cooked tomato gravy/ creamy polenta/ toast

All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10401 E McDowell Mountain Ranch RD Suite 401-160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - McDowell Mountain
orange star4.6 • 2,437
10101 E Bell Road #107 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Hash Kitchen - Frank
orange starNo Reviews
14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 84260
View restaurantnext
La Torretta - 14144 North 100th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14144 North 100th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Ramen Hood - Scottsdale
orange star4.3 • 774
15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale - 15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129 scottdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston