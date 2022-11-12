La Torretta 14144 North 100th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Meatballs Arrabbiata

$11.00

Tuscan Bruschetta

$11.00

Escargot

$16.00

Breaded Ravioli

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Salad

Berry Gorgonzola

$9.00

Half Berry Gorgonzola

$6.00

Caesar

$9.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Organic

$7.00

Half Organic

$4.00

Caprese

$11.00

Half Caprese

$6.00

Soup

Minestrone

$9.00

Pasta Fagioli

$9.00

Wedding Soup

$9.00

Half Minestrone

$6.00

Ravioli

Beef Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Shrimp Ravioli

$24.00

Squash Ravioli

$21.00

Pasta

Pasta Reza

$22.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Lasagna

$26.00

Tortellini

$21.00

Stuffed Shells

$24.00

Aglio E Olio

$15.00

Primavera

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Linguine and Clams

$21.00

Pesto

$16.00

Marinara

$15.00

Salmon Ala Vodka

$24.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken Franchese

$26.00

Chicken Genovese

$26.00

Fricasse

$26.00

Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Veal

Veal Parmesan

$35.00

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Veal Genovese

$35.00

Seafood

Salmon Francesca

$24.00

Sunfish

$26.00

Shrimp Fra Diablo

$32.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$32.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Limon Tartufo

$10.00

Seasonal Berries

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Bubbles

Veuve

$11.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Rose

$11.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
