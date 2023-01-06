Kindred Kitchen 3315 Broadway
3315 Broadway
Everett, WA 98201
Breakfast
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, organic cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, and maple dijon sauce on a toasted croissant. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.
Romesco Breakfast Bagel
Organic cage-free eggs, cream cheese, avocado, and our signature romesco sauce on a toasted everything bagel. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.
Pacific Breakfast Sandwich
Organic, cage-free eggs, pesto cream cheese, tomato, avocado, and red onion on a toasted rustic roll. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.
Santa Fe Breakfast Quesadilla
Organic, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, diced tomato, corn, red onion, and chipotle cream in a baked flour tortilla. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit
Bayside Breakfast Burrito
Organic, cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, fire-roasted red peppers, grilled onion, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, roasted breakfast potatoes, and seasonal fruit.
Sandwich
Classic Club
Black Forest ham, hickory smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, ripe tomato, crisp green leaf lettuce and mayo on toasted Dave's Killer whole grain bread. Served with tortilla chips.
Turkey Berry
Hickory smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, crisp leaf lettuce, our signature orange spiced cranberry sauce, and mayo on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.
B.L.A.S.T.
Smoked, honey-cured thick-cut bacon, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, avocado, crisp leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on our signature house-made toasted focaccia bread. Served with tortilla chips.
Tukey BLT
Hickory smoked turkey, smoked honey-cured bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a toasted croissant. Served with tortilla chips.
Roast Beef Dip
Shaved in-house roasted beef, caramelized onion, cheddar, smoked gouda, and horseradish spread on our signature house-made toasted focaccia. Served with au jus dip and tortilla chips.
Hat Island Ham
Black Forest ham, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, red onion, crisp leaf lettuce, and dijionnaise on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and Havarti melted to gooey goodness on grilled Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.
The Vegetarian
Creamy house-made Tunisian carrot spread, traditional hummus, Swiss and Havarti cheese, fresh English cucumber, vine ripened tomato, crisp leaf lettuce and red onion on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.
Santa Fe Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, tomatoes and melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and chipotle salsa.
Club Wrap
Roasted turkey breast, ham, honey-cured bacon, smoked cheddar, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce and dijonnaise wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Market Fresh Wrap
Hummus, Tunisian carrot spread, leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion, matchstick carrots and sunflower seeds wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tortilla chips.
Salad
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
Our signature grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and crushed peanuts served with our house-made Thai peanut dressing and a roll with butter.
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
Our signature grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and crushed peanuts served with our house-made Thai peanut dressing and a dinner roll.
Snoho Chef Salad
The ultimate Chef Salad! In-house roasted chicken and ham, cheddar, smoked gouda, carrot, ripe tomato, English cucumber, Kalamata olives, and a hard-cooked egg over fresh seasonal greens. Served with white balsamic dressing, and house made dinner roll. (wheat-free without dinner roll)
Tex-Mex Chopped Salad
Our signature grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, chopped green cabbage, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with roadhouse ranch dressing and tortilla chips.
Side Salad
Small salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumber and dressing.
Soup & Salad Combos
Soup & Salad Combo
Small green salad with your choice of dressing and a cup of scratch-made soup. Served with house made dinner roll
Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad
Half sandwich of choice and a small green salad with your choice of dressing or a cup of our signature soup of the day. Served with tortilla chips.
Kids Meals
Kids Cup of Soup Meal
Cup of our scratch made soup of the day, organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under.
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich with organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch dressing. For kids 7 and under
Kids Quesadilla Meal
Kid sized cheese quesadilla, organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under.
Kids PB&J
Half peanut butter and jelly sandwich, organic applesauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under
Baked Goods
Cookie of the day
Today's scratch made cookie.
Cheesy Dill Scone
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Cinnamon Roll
Croissant Plain
Apple Turnover
Lemon Bar
Raspberry Strudel
Maple Oat Muffin
Marionberry Turnover
Mini Pastry
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter And Nutella Cookie
Mini Pie Pumpkin
Rosey Plum Cake
Smores Cookie
Specialty Pastry
Specialty Pastry
Specialty Pastry
Triple Choclate Brownie
Zucchini Bread
Snacks
Fruit Salad
Kettle Chips: Cheddar
Kettle Chips: Maui
Kettle Chips: Sea Salt
Mini Protein Pack
Organic Apple
Organic Apricot
Organic Cage Free Eggs
1 Dozen, Raw
Organic Hard Boiled Egg
Organic Nectarine
Organic Orange
Organic Pear
Organic Plum
Organic Whole Milk
32 oz.
String Cheese
Sun Chips
Veggie Snack Pack
Assorted veggies, house made hummus, Tunisian Spread and Pita bread
Fishy Crackers
Coffee & Espresso
Tea & More
Bottled Beverages
Retail
Signature Blend Wholebean Coffee
12oz of whole beans, roasted locally by Mukilteo Coffee Roasters (Whidbey).
Ceramic Travel Mug
Ceramic Travel Mug with cork base and travel lid.
Ceramic Dino Mug
Ceramic mug with quote "Coffee is vital to survival. The dinosaurs didn't have coffee...look how they turn out."
GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Travel Mug
Give the perfect holiday gift. Ceramic Travel Mug with cork base and travel lid, 12oz. bag of Mukilteo Roasters whole bean "French", and cocoa.
GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Dino Mug
Give the perfect holiday gift. Ceramic "Dino" Mug with the enscription "Coffee is vital for survival. The dinosaurs didn't have coffee. Look how they turned out...", 12oz. bag of Mukilteo Roasters whole bean "French", and cocoa.
Artisan Charcuterie Board
Apple Sauce, Cinnamon 32oz
Spiced Blueberry Jam
Scratch made with organic blueberries.
Orange spiced Cranberry Sauce
Scratch made and uniquely delicious!
Dinner Kits
Laoaded Veggie Rigatoni
Rich marinara, loads of veggies and pasta with creamy cheesy goodness. Dinner Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.
Grandma's Speghetti with Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage
Grandma's marinara sauce over pasta with deliciously sweet organic apple-chicken sausage, topped with shredded parmesan cheese. Dinner Kit comes with fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.
Chicken Enchiladas with Spicy Black Bean
Non traditional enchiladas with creamy white chili sauce Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.
Veggie and Cheese Ravioli with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
Grilled vegetable and cheese ravioli smothered in a creamy mushroom sauce. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients ready to assemble and cook with easy-to-follow instructions.
Sesame Ginger chicken with Rice
Better than take-out! Sticky ginger chicken and vegetables over rice. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions
Tuscan Chicken with Pasta
Chicken and spinach in a light, creamy Tuscan sauce with pasta. Dinner kit comes with fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.
Creamy Pesto Chicken
Creamy, cheesy, pesto sauce over chicken and pasta. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow cooking instructions. Contains pine nuts.
Dinner Kits: KETO Friendly
Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry with Cilantro Cauliflower Rice
Flavorful chicken with vegetables. An easy to make classic. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions. 8 carbs per serving.
Creamy Pesto Chicken with Cauliflower rice
Creamy, cheesy, pesto sauce over chicken and cauliflower rice. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow cooking instructions. Contains pine nuts.
Chicken Enchiladas with Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Non traditional enchiladas with creamy white chili sauce. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions. 8 carbs per serving
Dinner Kits: Gluten Free
Chicken Enchiladas with Black Beans
Chicken, corn tortillas, salsa, black beans, green chilies, Mexican style cheese, sour cream, butter, spices.
Grandma's Speghetti with Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage
Organic tomatoes/marinara, gluten free pasta, organic sausage, all natural parmesan
Kung Pau Shrimp
Shrimp, gluten free pasta, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, sweet chili sauce, siracha, tamari spices.
Single Serve Entrees
Creamy Pest Chicken
Delicious grilled chicken in a creamy parmesan pesto sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Thai Peanut Chicken Curry
Delicious creamy Thai peanut curry with grilled chicken served over rice.
Two Cheese Ravioli with Seasonal Vegetables
Cheesy ravioli in a classic herbed marinara sauce with seasonal vegetables. (Vegetarian)
Yellow Thai Curry with Rice
Mild yellow curry loaded with vegetables over a bed of rice. (Vegetarian)
Ravioli with Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Sauce
Cheese and spinach ravioli with creamy mushroom parmesan sauce. (Vegetarian)
