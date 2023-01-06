Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kindred Kitchen 3315 Broadway

No reviews yet

3315 Broadway

Everett, WA 98201

Popular Items

Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad
Roast Beef Dip
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

Breakfast

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, organic cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, and maple dijon sauce on a toasted croissant. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.

Romesco Breakfast Bagel

$13.99Out of stock

Organic cage-free eggs, cream cheese, avocado, and our signature romesco sauce on a toasted everything bagel. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.

Pacific Breakfast Sandwich

Pacific Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Organic, cage-free eggs, pesto cream cheese, tomato, avocado, and red onion on a toasted rustic roll. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit.

Santa Fe Breakfast Quesadilla

Santa Fe Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.99Out of stock

Organic, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, diced tomato, corn, red onion, and chipotle cream in a baked flour tortilla. Served with roasted breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit

Bayside Breakfast Burrito

$13.99Out of stock

Organic, cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, fire-roasted red peppers, grilled onion, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, roasted breakfast potatoes, and seasonal fruit.

Sandwich

Classic Club

Classic Club

$14.99

Black Forest ham, hickory smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, ripe tomato, crisp green leaf lettuce and mayo on toasted Dave's Killer whole grain bread. Served with tortilla chips.

Turkey Berry

Turkey Berry

$7.50+

Hickory smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, crisp leaf lettuce, our signature orange spiced cranberry sauce, and mayo on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.

B.L.A.S.T.

B.L.A.S.T.

$7.50+

Smoked, honey-cured thick-cut bacon, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, avocado, crisp leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on our signature house-made toasted focaccia bread. Served with tortilla chips.

Tukey BLT

Tukey BLT

$14.99

Hickory smoked turkey, smoked honey-cured bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a toasted croissant. Served with tortilla chips.

Roast Beef Dip

Roast Beef Dip

$8.50+

Shaved in-house roasted beef, caramelized onion, cheddar, smoked gouda, and horseradish spread on our signature house-made toasted focaccia. Served with au jus dip and tortilla chips.

Hat Island Ham

Hat Island Ham

$7.50+

Black Forest ham, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, red onion, crisp leaf lettuce, and dijionnaise on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50+

Cheddar and Havarti melted to gooey goodness on grilled Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$7.50+

Creamy house-made Tunisian carrot spread, traditional hummus, Swiss and Havarti cheese, fresh English cucumber, vine ripened tomato, crisp leaf lettuce and red onion on organic Dave's Killer bread. Served with tortilla chips.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, tomatoes and melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream and chipotle salsa.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$14.99

Roasted turkey breast, ham, honey-cured bacon, smoked cheddar, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce and dijonnaise wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Market Fresh Wrap

Market Fresh Wrap

$12.99

Hummus, Tunisian carrot spread, leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion, matchstick carrots and sunflower seeds wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tortilla chips.

Salad

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

$14.99

Our signature grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and crushed peanuts served with our house-made Thai peanut dressing and a roll with butter.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$14.99

Our signature grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and crushed peanuts served with our house-made Thai peanut dressing and a dinner roll.

Snoho Chef Salad

Snoho Chef Salad

$14.99

The ultimate Chef Salad! In-house roasted chicken and ham, cheddar, smoked gouda, carrot, ripe tomato, English cucumber, Kalamata olives, and a hard-cooked egg over fresh seasonal greens. Served with white balsamic dressing, and house made dinner roll. (wheat-free without dinner roll)

Tex-Mex Chopped Salad

Tex-Mex Chopped Salad

$14.99

Our signature grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, chopped green cabbage, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with roadhouse ranch dressing and tortilla chips.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Small salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumber and dressing.

Soup & Salad Combos

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.99

Small green salad with your choice of dressing and a cup of scratch-made soup. Served with house made dinner roll

Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad

Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad

$10.99

Half sandwich of choice and a small green salad with your choice of dressing or a cup of our signature soup of the day. Served with tortilla chips.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Scratch-made soup of the day served with house-made crostini.

Kids Meals

Kids Cup of Soup Meal

Kids Cup of Soup Meal

$6.95

Cup of our scratch made soup of the day, organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under.

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.95

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich with organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch dressing. For kids 7 and under

Kids Quesadilla Meal

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$6.95

Kid sized cheese quesadilla, organic apple sauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under.

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$6.95

Half peanut butter and jelly sandwich, organic applesauce, carrot sticks and ranch. For kids 7 and under

Baked Goods

Cookie of the day

Cookie of the day

$2.00Out of stock

Today's scratch made cookie.

Cheesy Dill Scone

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25Out of stock
Croissant Plain

Croissant Plain

$3.25

Apple Turnover

$3.25
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Strudel

$3.25

Maple Oat Muffin

$2.25Out of stock
Marionberry Turnover

Marionberry Turnover

$3.25

Mini Pastry

$0.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter And Nutella Cookie

$2.00

Mini Pie Pumpkin

$4.50

Rosey Plum Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Smores Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Specialty Pastry

$2.25

Specialty Pastry

$2.50Out of stock

Specialty Pastry

$3.25Out of stock

Triple Choclate Brownie

$2.50

Zucchini Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Snacks

Fruit Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Kettle Chips: Cheddar

$1.75

Kettle Chips: Maui

$1.75Out of stock

Kettle Chips: Sea Salt

$1.75

Mini Protein Pack

$1.50Out of stock

Organic Apple

$0.75

Organic Apricot

$0.75Out of stock

Organic Cage Free Eggs

$3.75

1 Dozen, Raw

Organic Hard Boiled Egg

$0.75

Organic Nectarine

$0.75Out of stock

Organic Orange

$0.75

Organic Pear

$0.75

Organic Plum

$0.75

Organic Whole Milk

$3.00

32 oz.

String Cheese

$0.75Out of stock

Sun Chips

$1.75

Veggie Snack Pack

$4.50Out of stock

Assorted veggies, house made hummus, Tunisian Spread and Pita bread

Fishy Crackers

$1.50

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

12 oz.

Latte

$3.00+

12 oz.

Mocha

$3.50+Out of stock

Cappucino

$3.25+

12 oz.

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.25+

12 oz.

Café Au Lait

$2.50+

12 oz.

Doppio

$2.25

12 oz.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

12 oz.

Tea & More

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

12 oz.

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

12 oz.

Iced Tea

$2.25+

12 oz.

Italian Soda

$3.00+

12 oz.

Lemonade

$3.00+

12 oz.

London Fog

$3.00+

12 oz.

Red Bull Charger

$5.25

Steamer

$2.25

12 oz.

Bottled Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Assorted La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coca-Cola Classic

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Honest Juice

$1.25

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.50

Kerns Juice

$2.25

Naked Juice

$2.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.75

Red Bull, large 12oz

$4.75

Sprite

$1.50

Retail

Signature Blend Wholebean Coffee

$14.50

12oz of whole beans, roasted locally by Mukilteo Coffee Roasters (Whidbey).

Ceramic Travel Mug

Ceramic Travel Mug

$18.00

Ceramic Travel Mug with cork base and travel lid.

Ceramic Dino Mug

Ceramic Dino Mug

$13.00

Ceramic mug with quote "Coffee is vital to survival. The dinosaurs didn't have coffee...look how they turn out."

GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Travel Mug

GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Travel Mug

$30.00

Give the perfect holiday gift. Ceramic Travel Mug with cork base and travel lid, 12oz. bag of Mukilteo Roasters whole bean "French", and cocoa.

GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Dino Mug

GIFT BOX w/Ceramic Dino Mug

$25.00

Give the perfect holiday gift. Ceramic "Dino" Mug with the enscription "Coffee is vital for survival. The dinosaurs didn't have coffee. Look how they turned out...", 12oz. bag of Mukilteo Roasters whole bean "French", and cocoa.

Artisan Charcuterie Board

$100.00

Apple Sauce, Cinnamon 32oz

$13.00

Spiced Blueberry Jam

$10.00

Scratch made with organic blueberries.

Orange spiced Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Scratch made and uniquely delicious!

Dinner Kits

Laoaded Veggie Rigatoni

Laoaded Veggie Rigatoni

$25.00

Rich marinara, loads of veggies and pasta with creamy cheesy goodness. Dinner Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.

Grandma's Speghetti with Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage

Grandma's Speghetti with Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage

$20.00

Grandma's marinara sauce over pasta with deliciously sweet organic apple-chicken sausage, topped with shredded parmesan cheese. Dinner Kit comes with fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.

Chicken Enchiladas with Spicy Black Bean

$28.00

Non traditional enchiladas with creamy white chili sauce Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.

Veggie and Cheese Ravioli with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Veggie and Cheese Ravioli with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

$25.00

Grilled vegetable and cheese ravioli smothered in a creamy mushroom sauce. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients ready to assemble and cook with easy-to-follow instructions.

Sesame Ginger chicken with Rice

$25.00

Better than take-out! Sticky ginger chicken and vegetables over rice. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions

Tuscan Chicken with Pasta

$25.00

Chicken and spinach in a light, creamy Tuscan sauce with pasta. Dinner kit comes with fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions.

Creamy Pesto Chicken

$28.00

Creamy, cheesy, pesto sauce over chicken and pasta. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow cooking instructions. Contains pine nuts.

Dinner Kits: KETO Friendly

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry with Cilantro Cauliflower Rice

$28.00

Flavorful chicken with vegetables. An easy to make classic. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions. 8 carbs per serving.

Creamy Pesto Chicken with Cauliflower rice

$28.00

Creamy, cheesy, pesto sauce over chicken and cauliflower rice. Kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow cooking instructions. Contains pine nuts.

Chicken Enchiladas with Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

$28.00

Non traditional enchiladas with creamy white chili sauce. Dinner kit includes fully prepped ingredients and easy to follow preparation instructions. 8 carbs per serving

Dinner Kits: Gluten Free

Chicken Enchiladas with Black Beans

$28.00

Chicken, corn tortillas, salsa, black beans, green chilies, Mexican style cheese, sour cream, butter, spices.

Grandma's Speghetti with Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage

$25.00

Organic tomatoes/marinara, gluten free pasta, organic sausage, all natural parmesan

Kung Pau Shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp, gluten free pasta, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, sweet chili sauce, siracha, tamari spices.

Single Serve Entrees

Creamy Pest Chicken

$9.99

Delicious grilled chicken in a creamy parmesan pesto sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Thai Peanut Chicken Curry

$9.99

Delicious creamy Thai peanut curry with grilled chicken served over rice.

Two Cheese Ravioli with Seasonal Vegetables

$9.99

Cheesy ravioli in a classic herbed marinara sauce with seasonal vegetables. (Vegetarian)

Yellow Thai Curry with Rice

$9.99

Mild yellow curry loaded with vegetables over a bed of rice. (Vegetarian)

Ravioli with Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Sauce

$9.99

Cheese and spinach ravioli with creamy mushroom parmesan sauce. (Vegetarian)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3315 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201

Directions

