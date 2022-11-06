  • Home
  Cedar Park
  King & Cardinal - 3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200
King & Cardinal 3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200

No reviews yet

3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

KC Spicy Classic Chicken 🌶
KC Spicy Veg 🌶
KC Spicy Paneer (Soft Cheese) 🌶

Snacks

Mirchi Bhaji (4 Pcs)

$3.99

Puffs

$2.49Out of stock

Aloo Samosa (2 Pcs)

$3.99

Chota Onion Samosa (6 Pcs)

$5.99

Corn Samosa (6 Pcs)

$5.99

Onion Pakoda

$3.49

Butter Corn

$3.99

Bread Omelette

$5.99

Build your own Omelette

$4.99

Veg Coins

$5.99

Spicy Chota Onion Samosa (6 Pcs)

$6.49

Mini Aloo Samosa (6 PCS)

$3.99

Osmania Biscuit (2 Pcs)

$1.49Out of stock

Jalapeño Cheese Samosa (6 Pcs)

$5.99

Appetizers

Curly Fries

$2.49

Twisted Fries 🌶

$2.99

Avacado Wedges (6 pc)

$6.99

Paneer Pakoda (Soft Cheese)

$6.99

Veg Cutlet (2 pc)

$5.99

Egg Pakoda

$5.99

Chicken Cutlet (3 pc) 🌶

$6.49

Chicken Meatballs 🌶

$6.49

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Chili Chicken 🌶

$7.99

Chili Paneer 🌶

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Fire Cracker Chicken 🌶

$7.99

Wings

Original Wing

$7.99

Lemon Pepper Wings

$7.99

Butter Chicken Wings

$7.99

Malai Tikka Wings

$7.99

Bhuna Masala Wings 🌶

$7.99

Spicy Wings 🌶

$7.99

Spicy Garlic Wings 🌶

$7.99

Sesamic Wings

$7.99

Tandoori Wings

$7.99

Thai Wings

$7.99

Masala Wings 🌶

$7.99

Parmesan Wings

$7.99

Chili Lime Dry Rub Wings 🌶

$7.99

12 Wings

12 wings

Original Wing

$14.99

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.99

Butter Chicken Wings

$14.99

Malai Tikka Wings

$14.99

Bhuna Masala Wings 🌶

$14.99

Spicy Wings 🌶

$14.99

Spicy Garlic Wings 🌶

$14.99

Sesamic Wings

$14.99

Tandoori Wings

$14.99

Thai Wings

$14.99

Masala Wings 🌶

$14.99

Parmesan Wings

$14.99

Chili Lime Dry Rub Wings 🌶

$14.99

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$2.99

Double Scoop

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Hot Dogs

Chicken Hot Dog

$5.99

Mutton (Lamb) Hot Dog

$6.99

Burgers

KC Veggie

$8.99

KC Spicy Veg 🌶

$8.99

KC Paneer (Soft Cheese)

$8.99

KC Spicy Paneer (Soft Cheese) 🌶

$8.99

KC Classic Chicken

$9.49

KC Spicy Classic Chicken 🌶

$9.49

KC Fried Chicken

$9.49

KC Krazy Chicken

$9.49

KC BBQ Chicken

$9.49

KC Chicken Shami

$9.49

KC Mutton (Lamb)

$9.99

KC Mutton (Lamb) Shami

$9.99

KC Spicy Mutton (Lamb) 🌶

$9.99

KC CheeseBurger

$9.49

KC Dirty Burger

$9.49

KC Masala Hamburger 🌶

$9.99

KC Veg Spinach Ricotta

$8.99

Bang-Bang Chicken Burger (Chefs special) 🌶

$9.99

Sandwiches

Classic White

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Veg

$4.99

Grilled Paneer (Soft Cheese)

$5.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled Krazy Chicken

$6.49

Grilled Mutton (Lamb)

$6.99

B-L-T Sandwich (Bacon, lettuce, tomato)

$6.99

Salads

Veggie Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Extra Options

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Extra Chips

$1.00

Bubble Bar

Slushie

$4.99

Smoothie

$5.99

Milk Tea

$5.99

Fruit Tea

$5.99

Thick Shakes

Choco Brownie

$6.99

Coffee Break

$6.99

Nutty Butterscotch

$6.99

Kesar Fasataq

$6.99

Let's Kit Kat

$6.99

I Go Mango

$6.99

Paan Dora

$6.99

Flaky Shaky

$6.99

Choco Bourbon

$6.99

Classic Oreo

$6.99

M&M Shake

$6.99

Nutella

$6.99

Honey Dew

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

Straw the Berry

$6.99

Chocoloate

$6.99

Much Peachu

$6.99

Give me the Kiwi

$6.99

Unleash the Litchi

$6.99

Chikoo

$6.99

Avocado Almond

$6.99

Royal Rabdi

$7.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.99

Soda

$1.49

Irani Chai

$2.49

Thums Up/Limca

$1.99

Masala Lime Soda

$2.99

Masala Coke / Thums Up

$2.99

Fresh Lime Juice

$2.99

Kids Organic Juice

$1.99

Frooti

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Here at King & Cardinal, we serve cuisine such as Chicken Shami, Spicy Classic Chicken, Jr Chicken, Lemon Pepper, and KC Dirty. We are located on Whitestone Blvd and 1431! Order online for carryout or delivery!

3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

