King & Cardinal 3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Here at King & Cardinal, we serve cuisine such as Chicken Shami, Spicy Classic Chicken, Jr Chicken, Lemon Pepper, and KC Dirty. We are located on Whitestone Blvd and 1431! Order online for carryout or delivery!
3101 East Whitestone Boulevard, Bldg F Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613
