K's Kitchen and Deli 1515 White Bear Ave N St. Paul, MN 55106

No reviews yet

1515 White Bear Avenue North

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Regular Menu

Sandwiches

House Deluxe Bahn Mi

House Deluxe Bahn Mi

$7.00

Made fresh daily with local bakery baguette. Sandwich contains pickled papaya and carrots, chicken liver pate and several types of cold cuts.

Meat

House Wings

House Wings

$10.00

Our fresh and never frozen wings are marinated in our signature sauce and lightly battered then fry to a golden brown! 6 pieces per order.

House Wings Combo

House Wings Combo

$12.00

Our fresh and never frozen wings are marinated in our signature sauce and lightly battered then fry to a golden brown! 6 pieces per order. Get it with sticky rice for the best combo!

Hmong Sausage

$8.00

Made with ground pork and mixtures of herbs and spices like ginger, garlic and other spices. It's the perfect balance of umami! Order with a side of sticky rice for the perfect combo!

Hmong Sausage Combo

$10.00

Made with ground pork and mixtures of herbs and spices like ginger, garlic and other spices. It's the perfect balance of umami! Order with a side of sticky rice for the perfect combo!

House Chicken Quarter

$8.00

Our fresh and never frozen quarter leg are marinated in our signature sauce and lightly battered then fry to a golden brown!

House Chicken Quarter Combo

$10.00

Our fresh and never frozen quarter leg are marinated in our signature sauce and lightly battered then fry to a golden brown! Try it with a side of sticky rice for the perfect combo!

House Pork Belly

$13.00

Pork belly is marinated in our signature sauce and slowly roasted until tender and then fried for the perfect crispy skin!

Pork Belly Combo

$15.00

Pork belly is marinated in our signature sauce and slowly roasted until tender and then fried for the perfect crispy skin! Get it with a side of sticky rice for the perfect combo!

JUMBO S&P Shrimp

$17.99+

Jumbo shrimps coated in our family signature breading and fried to a perfection before toss it in with fresh vegetables.

Laab

$15.00

Drumstick

$2.50

Drumstick Combo

$12.00

Chicken Skewer

$4.00

Chicken Skewer Combo

$10.00

Moo Ping Skewer

$4.00

Moo Ping Combo

$10.00

Appetizers

House Egg Rolls

$2.00

Fried Banana

$1.00

Eggroll combo 3

$5.00

Sides

Signature Stick Rice

$5.00

Aromatic Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Red Sauce

$0.50

Black Sauce

$0.50

Super Sweet Sauce

$0.50

Small Sticky Rice

$3.00

Small White Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Regular Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Small Gatorade

$2.00

Large Gatorade

$3.00

Soy Milk

$1.00

White Gourd Drink

$1.00

Coconut Drink

$3.00

Special Thai Tea

$5.00

Special Matcha

$5.00

Daily Specials

Steamed Rolls

$8.00

Fish Curry Noodle

$10.00

House Special Noodle

$12.00

House Baked Egg

$6.50

House Fried Noodle

$5.00

Chicken Curry Noodle

$10.00

Mov Raj

$8.00+

Pad Ka Pao

$7.00

Mov Qaub

$5.00

Salad

Papaya Salad Thai

$10.00

Papaya Salad Lao

$10.00

Catering Menu

Catering Menu Items

Signature Fried Chicken Wings

$60.00+

Highsho Banhmi Sandwich (10 Sandwiches)

$67.50

Highsho Banhmi Sandwich (20 Sandwiches)

$130.00

House Fried Noodles

$50.00+

K's Special Eggrolls

$60.00+

Jumbo Salt 'n' Pepper Shrimp

$80.00+

Special House Laab

$80.00+

Green Papaya Salad

$55.00+

Pad Ka Pao

$80.00+

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.99

Chicken Quarter Leg (10 pieces)

$75.00

Chicken Quarter Leg (20 pieces)

$140.00

House Fried Rice

$60.00+

Regular Rice

$30.00+

Sticky Rice

$40.00+

Steamed Roll

$65.00+

Pork Belly Stir Fried

$80.00+

Fresh Spring Rolls (10 Rolls)

$25.00

Fresh Spring Rolls (20 Rolls)

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We want to share the food that makes the most memorable memories with everyone.

Location

1515 White Bear Avenue North, Saint Paul, MN 55106

Directions

