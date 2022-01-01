A map showing the location of Knolls LagunaView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Knolls Laguna

review star

No reviews yet

29971 ALICIA PARKWAY

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.95

Pan seared in our homemade Tai Sweet Chili Sauce

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Maryland style hand made lump crab cake with our special sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

4 jumbo shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce & lemon

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Assorted cheese grilled in a tortilla with guacamole

Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Chili, tomatoes, sour cream

Homemade Hummus

$9.95

Served with cucumbers, tomatoes, pita bread

Korean Tacos

$11.95

Tender New York Steak, marinated Korean style

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Fries covered in fresh garlic

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Crispy fried wings tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce

Chicken Pot Stickers

$12.95

Seared chicken pot stickers served with Ponzu sauce

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$14.95

Baked creamy Mac n Cheese with chopped lobster

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.95

With pulled pork, cole slaw. Served with fries or salad

Verde Mac n Cheese

$11.95

Slowly cooked pork in a spicy verde sauce

Poke

$13.95

Ahi stacked on greens, ginger and Asian sauce with mango and avocado

Calamari

$12.95

Served with a French aioli sauce and marinara sauce

Ceviche

$12.95

Crab, shrimp & fish in our house lime sauce with avocado

Beef Sliders

$12.95

Melted brie or cheddar choice of fries

Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes

$11.95

Served with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Red Neck Fries

$11.95

Topped with Mac n Cheese and puuled pork with BBQ sauce

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Toasted Neapolitan Bread topped with guacamole and Burrata Cheese. Finished with a balsamic glaze

Zucchini Slices

$9.95

A basket of fresh hot zucchini slices served with ranch and our special chipotle mayo sauce

Mac n Cheese Balls

$9.95

Perfect bar bites. Served with two favorite sauces

Pork Nachos

$12.95

Corn Fritters

$9.95

Salads

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Classic style romaine in a creamy Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and homemade croutons.

Pear and Gorgonzola Salad

$12.95

Fresh mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, shaved pears, candied walnuts, served with our balsamic dressing.

Char Crusted Ahi Salad

$16.95

Char crusted Ahi filet, seared rare. Served with crisp greens, wontons, sliced carrots and avocado.Tossed in balsamic dressing and ponzu sauce. Real Asian flavors.

Braised Short Rib Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with hot tender beef short ribs, topped with a maple glaze and blended with braising liquid. Served with crispy fried onions and wontons in a citrus dressing.

Sirloin Steak Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and diced red onions. Tossed in a spicy cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of sirloin steak grilled to order, avocado and cucumbers.

Our Signature Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, avocado, eggs, gorgonzola cheese, hot grilled bacon served with our creamy ranch dressing.

Chopped BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, sweet corn, cheddar cheese, black bean, basil, crispy tortilla strips, BBQ chicken, red onions, diced tomatoes with our creamy ranch house made dressing.

Grilled Veggie Salad

$13.95

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, onions, roasted corn, sundried tomatoes, peppers, yellow squash and mushrooms served hot over a bed of fresh mixed greens with our balasmic dressing.

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken with rosemary, cranberries and goat cheese served with our honey mustard dressing.

Baby Spinach, Chicken and Orange Citrus

$14.95

Grilled marinated chicken topped with mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and goat cheese over fresh spinach served with our honey mustard dressing.

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$14.95

A chilled salad of cucumbers, red onions, fresh tomatoes and Greek olives, over crisp mixed greens, feta cheese and served with our balsamic dressing.

Heirloom Tomato Stacked Salad

$13.95

Made with Buffalo mozarrella, red onion and basil, topped with our Cabernet Vinaigrette: Tis colorful visual feast will tantalize your taste buds!

Calamari Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, topped with crispy calamari, sliced avocado and tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Chinese Chopped Chicken

$14.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, crispy Asian noodles, mandarin oranges and carrots with sesame Asian dressing.

House Special

$9.95

Fresh mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, candied walnuts served with our balsamic dressing.

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.96

Bowl of Soup

$7.95

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.96

Bowl Chx Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Cup Chx Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Small House Salad

$9.95

Small Caesar Salad

$9.95

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Chicken

$6.95

Salmon

$8.95

Shrimp

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Rice

$5.50

Chips N Salsa

$7.95

Side Carrots/Celery

$3.95

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Asparragus

$5.95

Regular Baked Potato

$6.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken and Brie Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh tender chicken breast with melted brie, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Cuban Sandwich

$16.95

Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a bioche bun.

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$17.95

Tender short rib, sharp cheddar and Jack cheese on toasted sourdough.

BLT and Avocado Sandwich

$15.95

A traditional favorite, bacon, lettuce, tomato with avocado on toasted sourdough.

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$17.95

Seared Ahi filet, with wasabi mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Tender Philly steak, grilled peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli on a toasted French roll.

Turkey, Brie and Pear Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced turkey, melted brie cheese, marinated pear with honey mustard on a toasted French roll.

Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese and Bacon Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta bread.

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Apple & Brie Sandwich

$14.95

Melted brie over hickory smoked bacon, sliced apples, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.

Sourdough Pastrami

$16.95

Tinly sliced pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese. Stacked on toasted sourdough with tangy coleslaw and Dijon mustard.

Club Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey, ham, tomato, avocado, bacon on toasted sourdough bread.

Country Fried Chicken

$16.95

Steak Sandwish

$16.95

Burgers

Classic Beef Burger

$17.95

Kobe Beef Burger

$18.95

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Chicken Breast Burger

$15.95

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.95

Pan seared salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Orange Sesame Salmon

$22.95

Salmon with an orange glaze sauce served over rice pilaf and asparagus.

Braised Short Ribs

$26.95

Slowly braised short ribs served over mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Steak Diane

$28.95

Prime cut top sirloin sauteed in a creamy mushroom sauce. Served on garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Prime Cut Top Sirloin Steak

$28.95

10 oz. cut of prime top sirloin sliced over garlic mashed potatoes. Topped with a demi-glaze sauce and seasonal vegetables.

Filet Mignon

$39.95

8 oz. tender cut filet mignon with a peppercorn wine reduction sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Rib Eye Steak

$35.95

12 oz. Rib Eye served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

French Cut Pork Chop

$28.95

12 oz. Double Cut Pork Chop with a homemade butter sauce, potatoes and asparagus.

Lobster Carbonara

$23.95

Chunks of lobster and bacon in a butter white wine sauce, mixed in pasta and cheeses. Topped with a sunny side up egg. Delightful.

Lemon Mahi Mahi

$25.95

Pan seared mahi mahi in a lemon caper butter sauce. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Breast Filet

$20.95

Tender chicken breast sauteed in a creamy mushroom sauce. Served over a bed of rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$22.95

Crispy beer battered cod. Served with coleslaw, steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedge.

Herb Lime Chicken

$22.95

1/2 deboned chicken sauteed in a citrus lime herb sauce. Served over mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.95

Served with a sweet Tai chili sauce, steamed vegetables and your choice of potato.

Diablo Chicken

$22.95

1/2 deboned chicken grilled and sauteed in a spicy pepper sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Pan Roasted Chicken Piccata

$22.95

Served with a lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Short Rib Pasta

$21.95

Short rib meat sauteed with garlic, shallots, mushrooms and special sauce. Tossed in a penne pasta parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley with garlic bread.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.95

Homemade meatballs and our chef ’s special Bolognese sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

With sundried tomatoes, scallions, assorted cheeses in a chardonnay cream sauce.

Chicken Penne Pesto Pasta

$19.95

Sliced chicken breast served with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus in creamy wine pesto sauce with garlic bread.

Pizza

Braised Short Rib and Cheddar Flat Bread

$13.95

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Flat Bread

$11.95

Baked Brie and Fig Flat Bread

$11.95

Pepperoni, Bacon and Tomato Flat Bread

$11.95

Brushetta and Basil Flat Bread

$10.95

Chopped Sirloin Steak and Cheese

$13.95

Pear and Gorgonzola Flat Bread

$11.95

Garlic Chicken and Pesto Flat Bread

$11.95

Margarita Flatbread

$11.95

Caprese / Margherita Pizza - Personal

$11.95

Basil infused red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, parmesan and fresh basil.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza - Personal

$11.95

Fresh pepperoni, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.

Knolls Famous White Pizza - Personal

$14.95

Creamy white sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, zucchini and mozzarella.

Sausage, Pepperoni and Mushroom - Personal

$13.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Personal

$14.95

Marinated BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes and cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Pesto - Personal

$14.95

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs with creamy pesto, red sauce and mozzarella.

Veggie Light and Healthy - Personal

$13.95

A combination of fresh vegetables, yellow squash, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, spinach, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella.

The Hawaiian Island Pizza - Personal

$14.95

Canadian bacon, fresh roma tomatoes, bacon pieces topped with pineapple slices and mozzarella.

Knolls Signature California Pepperoni - Personal

$14.95

Pepperoni, spinach, bacon pieces, sliced roma tomatoes and mozzarella.

Pesto Mushroom Pizza - Personal

$13.95

Covered with meaty portabella and button mushrooms, sundried tomatoes with creamy pesto sauce.

Meat Lovers - Personal

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon pieces and mozzarella.

Grilled Chicken and Sausage Pizza - Personal

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast sliced with crumbled sausage mix of cheeses.

Build Your Own - Personal

$13.95

Choose up to 5 toppings of your choice from any ingredients in the above pizzas

Caprese / Margherita Pizza - 14"

$15.95

Basil infused red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, parmesan and fresh basil.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza - 14"

$16.95

Fresh pepperoni, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.

Knolls Famous White Pizza - 14"

$19.95

Creamy white sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, zucchini and mozzarella.

Sausage, Pepperoni and Mushroom - 14"

$18.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza - 14"

$19.95

Marinated BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes and cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Pesto - 14"

$19.95

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs with creamy pesto, red sauce and mozzarella.

Veggie Light and Healthy -14"

$17.95

A combination of fresh vegetables, yellow squash, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, spinach, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella.

The Hawaiian Island Pizza - 14"

$19.95

Canadian bacon, fresh roma tomatoes, bacon pieces topped with pineapple slices and mozzarella.

Knolls Signature California Pepperoni - 14"

$19.95

Pepperoni, spinach, bacon pieces, sliced roma tomatoes and mozzarella.

Pesto Mushroom Pizza - 14"

$19.95

Covered with meaty portabella and button mushrooms, sundried tomatoes with creamy pesto sauce.

Meat Lovers - 14"

$19.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon pieces and mozzarella.

Grilled Chicken and Sausage Pizza - 14"

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast sliced with crumbled sausage mix of cheeses.

Build Your Own - 14"

$19.95

Choose up to 5 toppings of your choice from any ingredients in the above pizzas

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Mac Cheese

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid Sliders

$8.95

Kid Fettucini Alfredo

$8.95

Specials

Chilean Seabass

$38.95

Salmon Tacos

$24.99

Seared Scallops

$34.99

Lobster Enchiladas

$32.99

Seabass Ala Veracruzana

$38.99

Scallops With Risotto

$30.99

Prime Ribs With Roasted Potato

$58.00

Shrimp N Lobster

$34.99

Potato Tacos

$7.99

Potato Chips

$7.99

Margarita

$7.99

Kamakasi

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

BJ

$7.00

WP Shot

$7.00

Strawberry Marg

$7.00

Blackberry Marg

$7.00

Cucumber Marg

$7.00

Spicy Marg

$7.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Soufle

$9.00

Bomba

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Mix Fresh Berries

$1,400.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Appetizers

HH Avocado Toast

$8.95

Toasted Neapolitan Bread topped with guacamole

HH Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.95

Pan seared in our homemade Tai Sweet Chili Sauce

HH Pot Stickers

$9.95

Seared chicken pot stickers served with Ponzu sauce

HH Calamari

$9.95

Served with a French aioli sauce and marinara sauce

HH Homemade Hummus

$8.95

Served with cucumbers, tomatoes, pita bread

HH Korean Tacos

$8.95

Tender New York Steak, marinated Korean style

HH Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

4 jumbo shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce & lemon

HH Fried Zucchini

$7.95

A basket of fresh hot zucchini slices served with ranch

HH Mac n Cheese Balls

$7.95

Perfect bar bites. Served with two favorite sauces

HH Crab Cakes

$11.95

Maryland style hand made lump crab cake with our special sauce

HH Garlic Fries

$3.95

Fries covered in fresh garlic

HH Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Assorted cheese grilled in a tortilla with guacamole

HH Chicken Wings

$10.95

Crispy fried wings tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce

HH Lobster Mac n Cheese

$10.95

Baked creamy Mac n Cheese with chopped lobster

HH Verde Mac n Cheese

$8.95

Slowly cooked pork in a spicy verde sauce

HH Hawaiian Poke

$10.95

Ahi stacked on greens, ginger & Asian sauce with mango & avocado

HH Ceviche

$8.95

Crab, shrimp and fish in our house lime sauce with avocado

HH Beef Sliders

$10.95

Melted brie or cheddar with fries

HH Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

HH Red Neck Fries

$9.95

Topped with Mac n Cheese and pulled pork with BBQ sauce

HH BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.95

With pulled pork, cole slaw, with choice of fries

HH Steak Nachos

$10.95

HH Pork Nachos

$10.95

HH Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Chips N Salsa

$3.50

Corn Fritters

$7.95

Beers

HH House Hefeweizen

$6.50

HH House IPA

$6.50

HH House Amber Ale

$6.50

HH House Blonde Lager

$6.50

Signature Cocktails and Drinks

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

HH Blackberry Margarita

$8.00

HH Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

HH Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$8.00

HH Moscow Mule

$8.00

HH Irish Mule

$8.00

HH Dark & Stormy

$8.00

HH Well Rum

$8.00

HH House Merlot

$8.00

HH House P Grigio

$8.00

HH House Pinot Noir

$8.00

HH House Chard

$8.00

HH House SB

$8.00

HH Well Scotch

$8.00

HH Well Vodka

$8.00

HH Well Tequila

$8.00

HH Well Gin

$8.00

HH House Cab

$8.00

A-Z Drinks

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kamakasi

$10.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Long Island

$14.00

Dark N Stormy

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Paloma

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Grayhond

$10.00

Gibson Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Manhathan

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Vodka Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

7 & 7

$11.00

Bacardi N Coke

$11.00

White Wine Spts

$11.00

AMF

$14.00

Bottle Beer

Corona Btl

$6.00

Coors Light Btl

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$6.00

Ace Cider Btl

$6.00

NA Beer Btl

$5.50

HN Pineapple

$9.00

HN Grapefruit

$9.00

HN Mango

$9.00

Guinness Btl

$7.00

Modelo Spcl

$6.00

Draft Beer

Knolls Amber Ale

$7.50

Knolls Blonde Ale

$7.50

Knolls IPA

$7.50

Two-Coast Hefe

$9.00

Stella

$7.50

Space Dust

$9.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

805

$7.50

Mango Cart

$7.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$7.50

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Modelo Special

$7.50

Corona Premier

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

XX Lager

$7.50

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Sculpin

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

Abnormal Pale Ale

$9.00

Liqueur

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Baileys

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

B&B

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Martel

$14.00

Jagermeinster

$12.00

Sanbuka

$12.00

Grahan 10

$14.00

Fernett

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Liquor

Angel Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Whistlepig 10

$21.00

Whistlepig 12

$32.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Dough Ball

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Dewars

$13.00

Dewars 12

$15.00

J&B

$13.00

Mecallan 12

$20.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Oban 18

$30.00

Glenderenach 15

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Laphroag 10

$16.00

Glendronach 18

$29.00

Glenmorangie 18

$25.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu Coconut

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$13.00

Well Rum

$9.00

9 North

$14.00

RumChata

$12.00

Cruzan

$11.00

Mayers Dark

$12.00

Hendericks

$15.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Absolut

$11.00

Choppin

$13.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Stoli Elite

$17.00

Effen Cucumber

$13.00

Beluga

$14.00

Trust Me Org

$12.00

Trust Me GF

$12.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Watermelon Vodka

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Repesado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repesado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Repesado

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Cazadorez Blanco

$12.00

Cazadorez Repesado

$13.00

ClaseAzuel Repesado

$35.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$45.00

Cincoro Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

R/ Cultural Extra Añejo

$31.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

El Tesoro Añejo

$21.00

Dulce Amargura

$36.00

Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

Otaca Plata

$18.00

Cuervo Familia

$45.00

Margaritas

Knolls Margarita

$11.00

Niguel Cadillac

$15.00

Boss Margarita

$15.00

Blue Coconut Marg

$14.00

Spicy Watermelon Basil Marg

$14.00

The Spicy Strawberry

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Watermelon Marg

$14.00

Blackberry Marg

$13.00

Strawberry Marg

$13.00

Cucumber Marg

$13.00

Spicy Cucumber Marg

$13.00

The Spicy Watermelon Marg

$14.00

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Martinis

Vodka Martini

$13.00

Gin Martini

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Spicy Cucumber Mart

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Espresso Mart

$15.00

Grapefruit Mart

$15.00

Watermelon Mart

$15.00

Chocolate Mart

$15.00

Gin Campari Sour

$15.00

Cactus Flower

$15.00

Strawberry Mint Cooler

$15.00

Strawberry Sunset

$15.00

Spicy Cucumber Mart

$14.00

The B Experience

$14.00

Tequila Martini

$13.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Rasberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Blackberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Melon Ball Martini

$15.00

Mojitos

Cuban Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

Blackberry Mojito

$14.00

Blue Berry Mojito

$14.00

Watermelon Mojito

$14.00

Pinepple Mojito

$14.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Small Pelegrino

$5.50

L Pelegrino

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Old-Fashioneds

Knolls Olf-Fashioned

$15.00

Rum Oldfashioned

$15.00

Oaxaca Oldfashioned

$16.00

Stinger Oldfashioned

$16.00

Peach Oldfashioned

$15.00

Sangrias

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Pink Sangria

$13.00

Sparkling Sangria

$13.00

Well Drinks

Vodka Soda

$9.00

Vodka Cranberry

$9.00

Vodka Tonic

$9.00

Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Gin Soda

$9.00

Gin Tonic

$9.00

Rum N Coke

$9.00

Rum N Diet

$9.00

Tequila Soda

$9.00

Whiskey Ginger Ale

$9.00

Whiskey Diet

$9.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$9.00

Franciscan Cab

$15.00Out of stock

Daou Cab

$15.00

Justin

$17.00

Unshackled

$20.00

Synthesis Cab

$18.00

Earthquake

$13.00

House Cabernet - BTL

$28.00

Daou - BTL

$54.00

Justin - BTL

$60.00

Unshackled - Btl

$74.00

Synthesis BTL

$64.00

Earthquake BTL

$44.00

Franciscan Cqb BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Austin Hope Cab- BTL

$90.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Bonanza

$12.00

House Merlot

$9.00

Cannonball

$12.00

House Merlot - BTL

$28.00

Cannonball - BTL

$40.00

House Pinto Noir

$9.00

Meioni

$12.00

Parducci

$14.00

House Pinto Noir - BTL

$28.00

Meioni - BTL

$40.00

Parducci - BTL

$49.00Out of stock

7 Deadly Sins ( Zinfandel )

$13.00

Rabble ( Syrah )

$14.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00

7 Deadly Sins ( Zinfandel ) - BTL

$48.00

Rabble ( Syrah ) - BTL

$49.00

Prisoner - BTL

$90.00

Pessinist Red Blend-BTL

$49.00

Conundrum Red BTL

$42.00

Luigi Malbec

$14.00

Luigi Cab--BTL

$49.00

House Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.00

La Crema

$12.00

Hands Of Friends Chard

$14.00

Sonoma

$16.00

House Chardonnay - BTL

$28.00

Kendall Jackson- BTL

$34.00

Hands Of Friends Chard- BTL

$49.00

Sonoma- BTL

$59.00

La Crema Btl

$42.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Oyster Bay

$11.00

House Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$28.00

Oyster Bay - BTL

$38.00

House Pinnot Grigio

$9.00

Ruffino

$12.00

Terlato PG

$14.00

House Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

Ruffino-BTL

$42.00

Terlato PG BTL

$49.00

House Champagne

$9.00

House Champagne - BTL

$28.00

Champagne Split - BTL

$13.00

Proseco Split - BTL

$11.00

Veuve

$120.00

Risiling

$9.00

Daou Rose

$12.00

Belleruche Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Risiling - BTL

$30.00

Daou Rose - BTL

$42.00

Belleruche Rose BTL

$37.00Out of stock

Sours

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Gin Campari Sour

$15.00

Tequila Absithe Sour

$15.00

NY Sour

$15.00

Drinks

TS Knolls Margarita

$8.00
