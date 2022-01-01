- Home
Knolls Laguna
No reviews yet
29971 ALICIA PARKWAY
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
Order Again
Appetizers
Boom Boom Shrimp
Pan seared in our homemade Tai Sweet Chili Sauce
Crab Cakes
Maryland style hand made lump crab cake with our special sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
4 jumbo shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce & lemon
Cheese Quesadilla
Assorted cheese grilled in a tortilla with guacamole
Chicken Nachos
Chili, tomatoes, sour cream
Homemade Hummus
Served with cucumbers, tomatoes, pita bread
Korean Tacos
Tender New York Steak, marinated Korean style
Garlic Fries
Fries covered in fresh garlic
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried wings tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce
Chicken Pot Stickers
Seared chicken pot stickers served with Ponzu sauce
Lobster Mac n Cheese
Baked creamy Mac n Cheese with chopped lobster
BBQ Pork Sliders
With pulled pork, cole slaw. Served with fries or salad
Verde Mac n Cheese
Slowly cooked pork in a spicy verde sauce
Poke
Ahi stacked on greens, ginger and Asian sauce with mango and avocado
Calamari
Served with a French aioli sauce and marinara sauce
Ceviche
Crab, shrimp & fish in our house lime sauce with avocado
Beef Sliders
Melted brie or cheddar choice of fries
Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes
Served with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Red Neck Fries
Topped with Mac n Cheese and puuled pork with BBQ sauce
Avocado Toast
Toasted Neapolitan Bread topped with guacamole and Burrata Cheese. Finished with a balsamic glaze
Zucchini Slices
A basket of fresh hot zucchini slices served with ranch and our special chipotle mayo sauce
Mac n Cheese Balls
Perfect bar bites. Served with two favorite sauces
Pork Nachos
Corn Fritters
Salads
Classic Caesar
Classic style romaine in a creamy Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and homemade croutons.
Pear and Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, shaved pears, candied walnuts, served with our balsamic dressing.
Char Crusted Ahi Salad
Char crusted Ahi filet, seared rare. Served with crisp greens, wontons, sliced carrots and avocado.Tossed in balsamic dressing and ponzu sauce. Real Asian flavors.
Braised Short Rib Salad
Mixed greens topped with hot tender beef short ribs, topped with a maple glaze and blended with braising liquid. Served with crispy fried onions and wontons in a citrus dressing.
Sirloin Steak Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and diced red onions. Tossed in a spicy cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of sirloin steak grilled to order, avocado and cucumbers.
Our Signature Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, avocado, eggs, gorgonzola cheese, hot grilled bacon served with our creamy ranch dressing.
Chopped BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, sweet corn, cheddar cheese, black bean, basil, crispy tortilla strips, BBQ chicken, red onions, diced tomatoes with our creamy ranch house made dressing.
Grilled Veggie Salad
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, onions, roasted corn, sundried tomatoes, peppers, yellow squash and mushrooms served hot over a bed of fresh mixed greens with our balasmic dressing.
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken with rosemary, cranberries and goat cheese served with our honey mustard dressing.
Baby Spinach, Chicken and Orange Citrus
Grilled marinated chicken topped with mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and goat cheese over fresh spinach served with our honey mustard dressing.
Mediterranean Greek Salad
A chilled salad of cucumbers, red onions, fresh tomatoes and Greek olives, over crisp mixed greens, feta cheese and served with our balsamic dressing.
Heirloom Tomato Stacked Salad
Made with Buffalo mozarrella, red onion and basil, topped with our Cabernet Vinaigrette: Tis colorful visual feast will tantalize your taste buds!
Calamari Salad
Mixed greens, topped with crispy calamari, sliced avocado and tossed with honey mustard dressing.
Chinese Chopped Chicken
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, crispy Asian noodles, mandarin oranges and carrots with sesame Asian dressing.
House Special
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, candied walnuts served with our balsamic dressing.
Soup
Sides
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Vegetables
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Small House Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Garlic Fries
Rice Pilaf
Chicken
Salmon
Shrimp
Garlic Bread
Loaded Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Rice
Chips N Salsa
Side Carrots/Celery
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Asparragus
Regular Baked Potato
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken and Brie Sandwich
Fresh tender chicken breast with melted brie, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a bioche bun.
Braised Short Rib Sandwich
Tender short rib, sharp cheddar and Jack cheese on toasted sourdough.
BLT and Avocado Sandwich
A traditional favorite, bacon, lettuce, tomato with avocado on toasted sourdough.
Seared Ahi Sandwich
Seared Ahi filet, with wasabi mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Tender Philly steak, grilled peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli on a toasted French roll.
Turkey, Brie and Pear Sandwich
Sliced turkey, melted brie cheese, marinated pear with honey mustard on a toasted French roll.
Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese and Bacon Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta bread.
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Apple & Brie Sandwich
Melted brie over hickory smoked bacon, sliced apples, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.
Sourdough Pastrami
Tinly sliced pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese. Stacked on toasted sourdough with tangy coleslaw and Dijon mustard.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, tomato, avocado, bacon on toasted sourdough bread.
Country Fried Chicken
Steak Sandwish
Burgers
Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan seared salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Orange Sesame Salmon
Salmon with an orange glaze sauce served over rice pilaf and asparagus.
Braised Short Ribs
Slowly braised short ribs served over mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Steak Diane
Prime cut top sirloin sauteed in a creamy mushroom sauce. Served on garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Prime Cut Top Sirloin Steak
10 oz. cut of prime top sirloin sliced over garlic mashed potatoes. Topped with a demi-glaze sauce and seasonal vegetables.
Filet Mignon
8 oz. tender cut filet mignon with a peppercorn wine reduction sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Rib Eye Steak
12 oz. Rib Eye served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
French Cut Pork Chop
12 oz. Double Cut Pork Chop with a homemade butter sauce, potatoes and asparagus.
Lobster Carbonara
Chunks of lobster and bacon in a butter white wine sauce, mixed in pasta and cheeses. Topped with a sunny side up egg. Delightful.
Lemon Mahi Mahi
Pan seared mahi mahi in a lemon caper butter sauce. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Breast Filet
Tender chicken breast sauteed in a creamy mushroom sauce. Served over a bed of rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Crispy beer battered cod. Served with coleslaw, steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Herb Lime Chicken
1/2 deboned chicken sauteed in a citrus lime herb sauce. Served over mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Served with a sweet Tai chili sauce, steamed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Diablo Chicken
1/2 deboned chicken grilled and sauteed in a spicy pepper sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Pan Roasted Chicken Piccata
Served with a lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Short Rib Pasta
Short rib meat sauteed with garlic, shallots, mushrooms and special sauce. Tossed in a penne pasta parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley with garlic bread.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Homemade meatballs and our chef ’s special Bolognese sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Pasta
With sundried tomatoes, scallions, assorted cheeses in a chardonnay cream sauce.
Chicken Penne Pesto Pasta
Sliced chicken breast served with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus in creamy wine pesto sauce with garlic bread.
Pizza
Braised Short Rib and Cheddar Flat Bread
Mushroom and Goat Cheese Flat Bread
Baked Brie and Fig Flat Bread
Pepperoni, Bacon and Tomato Flat Bread
Brushetta and Basil Flat Bread
Chopped Sirloin Steak and Cheese
Pear and Gorgonzola Flat Bread
Garlic Chicken and Pesto Flat Bread
Margarita Flatbread
Caprese / Margherita Pizza - Personal
Basil infused red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, parmesan and fresh basil.
Classic Pepperoni Pizza - Personal
Fresh pepperoni, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.
Knolls Famous White Pizza - Personal
Creamy white sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, zucchini and mozzarella.
Sausage, Pepperoni and Mushroom - Personal
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Personal
Marinated BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes and cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Pesto - Personal
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs with creamy pesto, red sauce and mozzarella.
Veggie Light and Healthy - Personal
A combination of fresh vegetables, yellow squash, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, spinach, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella.
The Hawaiian Island Pizza - Personal
Canadian bacon, fresh roma tomatoes, bacon pieces topped with pineapple slices and mozzarella.
Knolls Signature California Pepperoni - Personal
Pepperoni, spinach, bacon pieces, sliced roma tomatoes and mozzarella.
Pesto Mushroom Pizza - Personal
Covered with meaty portabella and button mushrooms, sundried tomatoes with creamy pesto sauce.
Meat Lovers - Personal
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon pieces and mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken and Sausage Pizza - Personal
Grilled chicken breast sliced with crumbled sausage mix of cheeses.
Build Your Own - Personal
Choose up to 5 toppings of your choice from any ingredients in the above pizzas
Caprese / Margherita Pizza - 14"
Basil infused red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, parmesan and fresh basil.
Classic Pepperoni Pizza - 14"
Fresh pepperoni, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.
Knolls Famous White Pizza - 14"
Creamy white sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, zucchini and mozzarella.
Sausage, Pepperoni and Mushroom - 14"
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and basil infused red sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza - 14"
Marinated BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes and cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Pesto - 14"
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs with creamy pesto, red sauce and mozzarella.
Veggie Light and Healthy -14"
A combination of fresh vegetables, yellow squash, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, spinach, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella.
The Hawaiian Island Pizza - 14"
Canadian bacon, fresh roma tomatoes, bacon pieces topped with pineapple slices and mozzarella.
Knolls Signature California Pepperoni - 14"
Pepperoni, spinach, bacon pieces, sliced roma tomatoes and mozzarella.
Pesto Mushroom Pizza - 14"
Covered with meaty portabella and button mushrooms, sundried tomatoes with creamy pesto sauce.
Meat Lovers - 14"
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped meatballs, Canadian bacon, bacon pieces and mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken and Sausage Pizza - 14"
Grilled chicken breast sliced with crumbled sausage mix of cheeses.
Build Your Own - 14"
Choose up to 5 toppings of your choice from any ingredients in the above pizzas
Kid's Menu
Specials
Chilean Seabass
Salmon Tacos
Seared Scallops
Lobster Enchiladas
Seabass Ala Veracruzana
Scallops With Risotto
Prime Ribs With Roasted Potato
Shrimp N Lobster
Potato Tacos
Potato Chips
Margarita
Kamakasi
Pineapple Upside Down
BJ
WP Shot
Strawberry Marg
Blackberry Marg
Cucumber Marg
Spicy Marg
Draft Beer
Dessert
Signature Cocktails and Drinks
HH Margarita
HH Strawberry Margarita
HH Blackberry Margarita
HH Pineapple Margarita
HH Spicy Cucumber Margarita
HH Moscow Mule
HH Irish Mule
HH Dark & Stormy
HH Well Rum
HH House Merlot
HH House P Grigio
HH House Pinot Noir
HH House Chard
HH House SB
HH Well Scotch
HH Well Vodka
HH Well Tequila
HH Well Gin
HH House Cab
A-Z Drinks
Irish Coffee
Kamakasi
Tom Collins
Mexican Coffee
Moscow Mule
Mexican Mule
Irish Mule
Long Island
Dark N Stormy
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Mai Tai
Black Russian
Negroni
Mimosa
Paloma
White Russian
Grayhond
Gibson Martini
Aperol Spritz
Salty Dog
Manhathan
Gin Gimlet
Vodka Gimlet
Vodka Sunrise
Tequila Sunrise
7 & 7
Bacardi N Coke
White Wine Spts
AMF
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Knolls Amber Ale
Knolls Blonde Ale
Knolls IPA
Two-Coast Hefe
Stella
Space Dust
Lagunitas
805
Mango Cart
Coors Light
Negra Modelo
Modelo Special
Corona Premier
Pacifico
XX Lager
Hazy IPA
Sculpin
Michelada
Abnormal Pale Ale
Liqueur
Liquor
Angel Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
Jameson
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Skrewball
Hennessy
Woodford Reserve
Whistlepig 10
Whistlepig 12
Well Whiskey
Dough Ball
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Dewars
Dewars 12
J&B
Mecallan 12
Oban 14
Oban 18
Glenderenach 15
Glenlivet 12
Laphroag 10
Glendronach 18
Glenmorangie 18
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu Coconut
Sailor Jerry
Zaya Gran Reserva
Well Rum
9 North
RumChata
Cruzan
Mayers Dark
Hendericks
Tangueray
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Well Gin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Absolut
Choppin
Belvedere
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Ketel One Citron
Stoli Elite
Effen Cucumber
Beluga
Trust Me Org
Trust Me GF
Well Vodka
Watermelon Vodka
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repesado
Don Julio Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repesado
Casamigos Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Repesado
Herradura Anejo
Cazadorez Blanco
Cazadorez Repesado
ClaseAzuel Repesado
Mandala Extra Anejo
Cincoro Anejo
Don Julio 1942
R/ Cultural Extra Añejo
Well Tequila
El Tesoro Añejo
Dulce Amargura
Silencio Mezcal
Otaca Plata
Cuervo Familia
Margaritas
Knolls Margarita
Niguel Cadillac
Boss Margarita
Blue Coconut Marg
Spicy Watermelon Basil Marg
The Spicy Strawberry
Spicy Margarita
Spicy Watermelon Marg
Blackberry Marg
Strawberry Marg
Cucumber Marg
Spicy Cucumber Marg
The Spicy Watermelon Marg
Pineapple Margarita
Martinis
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Cosmo
Spicy Cucumber Mart
Lemon Drop
Espresso Mart
Grapefruit Mart
Watermelon Mart
Chocolate Mart
Gin Campari Sour
Cactus Flower
Strawberry Mint Cooler
Strawberry Sunset
Spicy Cucumber Mart
The B Experience
Tequila Martini
Strawberry Lemon Drop
Rasberry Lemon Drop
Blackberry Lemon Drop
Apple Martini
Melon Ball Martini
Mojitos
NA Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Small Pelegrino
L Pelegrino
Shirley Temple
Old-Fashioneds
Well Drinks
Wine
House Cabernet
Franciscan Cab
Daou Cab
Justin
Unshackled
Synthesis Cab
Earthquake
House Cabernet - BTL
Daou - BTL
Justin - BTL
Unshackled - Btl
Synthesis BTL
Earthquake BTL
Franciscan Cqb BTL
Austin Hope Cab- BTL
Corkage Fee
Bonanza
House Merlot
Cannonball
House Merlot - BTL
Cannonball - BTL
House Pinto Noir
Meioni
Parducci
House Pinto Noir - BTL
Meioni - BTL
Parducci - BTL
7 Deadly Sins ( Zinfandel )
Rabble ( Syrah )
Pessimist Red Blend
Conundrum Red Blend
7 Deadly Sins ( Zinfandel ) - BTL
Rabble ( Syrah ) - BTL
Prisoner - BTL
Pessinist Red Blend-BTL
Conundrum Red BTL
Luigi Malbec
Luigi Cab--BTL
House Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson
La Crema
Hands Of Friends Chard
Sonoma
House Chardonnay - BTL
Kendall Jackson- BTL
Hands Of Friends Chard- BTL
Sonoma- BTL
La Crema Btl
House Sauvignon Blanc
Oyster Bay
House Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
Oyster Bay - BTL
House Pinnot Grigio
Ruffino
Terlato PG
House Pinot Grigio - BTL
Ruffino-BTL
Terlato PG BTL
House Champagne
House Champagne - BTL
Champagne Split - BTL
Proseco Split - BTL
Veuve
Risiling
Daou Rose
Belleruche Rose
Risiling - BTL
Daou Rose - BTL
Belleruche Rose BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
29971 ALICIA PARKWAY, LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
Photos coming soon!