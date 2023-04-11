  • Home
Kobi Foods 9831 Nw 58th St Unit 146

No reviews yet

9831 Nw 58th St Unit 146

Doral, FL 33178

Sandwiches

Mortadella on Focaccia

Mortadella on Focaccia

$8.99

Shaved thin Pistachio Mortadella and Mozarella, with kalamata tapenade, mint mayo sauce an arugula on rosemary focaccia

PROSCIUTTO

$8.99

PULLED PORK

$8.99

TRUFFLED GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

NUTELLA PANINI

$5.50

TURKEY CROISSANT

$6.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Juicy pulled chicken in our made from scratch barbecue sauce, red cabbage slaw and arugula on a crunchy baguette

Cheese Add-On

$2.00

Entrees

Asado Negro

$18.00

Chicken/ Cacciatore

$8.00

Chicken/ Green

$8.00

Chicken/ Teriyaki

$8.00

CHILI/ Beef

$15.50

CHILI/ Chicken

$15.50

LASAGNA/ Beef

$12.50

LASAGNA/ Roasted Tomatoes

$12.50

LASAGNA/ Truffled Mushrooms

$12.50

MEATBALLS/ Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Slow oven roasted beef meatballs in our signature Teriyaki Sauce. 4 servings.

MEATBALLS/ Chicken Thai

$18.00

Oven roasted chicken meatballs tossed in our deliciously fresh herb thai sauce. 4 servings.

Pulled Beef/ Large

$18.00

Pulled Beef/ Small

$9.00

Soups

Butternut Squash/ Pint

$8.00

Butternut Squash/ Quart

$14.50

Roasted to tender butternut squash soup with a burst of spices and a silky texture

Carrot Ginger/ Pint

$8.00

Carrot Ginger/ Quart

$14.50

Chicken Soup/ Quart

$12.50

Classical Mom soup that will lift your spirit. Rich with veggies and tasty tender chicken

Lentil/ Pint

$8.00

Lentil/ Quart

$12.00

Potato Leek/ Pint

$8.00

Salads

KaleCaesar

$8.00

Fresh and Crunchy kale tossed in our own made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and home baked croutons

CousCous/ SM

$6.00

Toasted and steamed Pearled Cous Cous, black lentils, chopped sweet peppers, celery, parsley, sliced almonds and dried cranberry tossed in our light EVOO and lime dressing. 1- 2 servings

CousCous/ LGE

$12.00

Toasted and steamed Pearled Cous Cous, black lentils, chopped sweet peppers, celery, parsley, sliced almonds and dried cranberry tossed in our light EVOO and lime dressing. 2- 4 servings

Quinoa/ SM

$6.00

Farro Tabbouleh/ SM

$6.00

Steamed to perfection Farro tossed in EVOO, lemon juice with diced fresh tomatoes and a lot of parsley!

Meal Plans

ASADO NEGRO with noodle jasmine rice, caramelized onions and roasted sweet pepper

$16.00

BEEF LASAGNA with coleslaw salad

$14.50

CHICKEN THAI MEATBALLS with glazed carrots, jasmine rice.

$13.50

CILANTRO GREEN CHICKEN. Cilantro sauce , lime , wild rice steam and fried yuca

$14.50

GRILLED SHRIMP MISSO SALAD, mix of greens , cashew, cucumber.

$14.50

GRILLED TOFU with Asian sauce, noodle jasmine rice and roasted sweet pepper

$16.00

KOBI BURGER. Bare ½ Lb angus burger , potato salad , cherry tomato, wasabi mayonnaise

$16.00

PONZU CHICKEN with noodle rice, bok choy

$14.00

PORCINI LASAGNA. Porcini mushrooms , champignone, mozzarella , parmiggian with coleslaw salad

$14.50

PULLED PORK SANDWICH with arugula, tomato, pickles and side of carrot ginger soup

$14.50

SEARED SALMON in passion fruit sauce, pickled red onions , sweet potato and arugula

$16.00

Meal Plan- 5 meals

$74.00

Weekly meal plan that includes: 5 Lunch menus (weekly rotation) 5 Snacks The order must be placed in advance the previous Friday by noon Deliveries on Monday and Wednesday mornings

Meal Plan- 10 meals

$136.00

Bi- Weekly meal plan that includes: 10 Lunch menus (weekly rotation) 10 Snacks The order must be placed in advance the previous Friday by noon Deliveries on Monday and Wednesday mornings

Meal Plan- 20 meals

$260.00

Monthly meal plan that includes: 20 Lunch menus (weekly rotation) 20 Snacks The order must be placed in advance the previous Friday by noon Deliveries on Monday and Wednesday mornings

Dessert Add-on 5 meals

$20.00

Dessert Add-on 10 meals

$38.00

Dessert Add-on 20 meals

$74.00

Soup Add- on 5 meals

$20.00

Soup Add- on 10 meals

$38.00

Soup Add- on 20 meals

$74.00

Dessert/ Soup Add-on 5 meals

$30.00

Dessert/ Soup Add-on 10 meals

$57.00

Dessert/ Soup Add-on 20 meals

$110.00

Drinks

CocaCola

$2.00

CocaCola Zero

$2.00

Coffee- Exp Double

$3.00

Coffee- Exp Single

$2.00

Coffee- Latte

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 12oz

$5.00

Hibiscus Cold Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00
Papelon Con Limon

Papelon Con Limon

$2.50

Raw Sugar with Lemon Drink

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Bakery and Desserts

Croissant- Chocolate

$3.50

Croissant- Multigrain

$3.00

Croissant- Plain

$3.00

Mini Muffins Dozen- Chocolate

$14.00

Mini Muffins Dozen- Vanilla

$14.00

Muffins- Banana

$4.00

Muffins- Blueberry

$4.00

Muffins- Carrot

$4.00

Muffins- Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Muffins- Vanilla/Chocolate

$4.00

Pound Cake- Poppyseed/ 8 to 10 portions

$15.00

Pound Cake- Vanilla/ 8 to 10 portions

$15.00

Quesillo- 8 to 10 portions cake

$15.00

Bundles

Muffin+Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Soul Foods, Michelin- Star Level

Location

9831 Nw 58th St Unit 146, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

