Sproutz Doral
No reviews yet
5875 NW 105th Court
Doral, FL 33178
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Signature Wraps
Wrap - Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken
Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Sunny Salmon
Baked Salmon, arugula, spinach, kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Mediterranean
Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Morning Egg
Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Chicken Caesar
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Sproutz
Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in wrap of choice.
Poke Bowls
Poke - Plain
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Poke - Tuna (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Salmon (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Seared Sesame Tuna
Seared tuna w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Baked Salmon
Baked salmon w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Chicken
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Paninis
Panini - Smoked Turkey Brie
Sliced smoked turkey, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam and arugula toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Spicy Chicken NEW!
Chipotle aioli, baked chicken, jack cheese and pico de gallo toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tomato Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula
Panini - Turkey Pesto
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Chicken Tomato
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
All Day Favorites
Quesadilla
Yummy crunchy whole wheat Quesadilla filled with Jack cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based burger made from Beyond Meat, tomato, & lettuce on a potato bun.
Fruit Salad
Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple
Smoothie Bowl
100% pure fruit pulp (*base flavor of your choice) sweetened with honey & topped with banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola & coconut flakes.
Toast - Poke
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, choice of raw ahi tuna OR raw salmon, drizzled w/spicy mayo & unagi sauce & topped w/sesame seeds & arugula.
Zucchini Pasta
Hand-grated fresh zucchini w/homemade tomato sauce or plant-based bolognese (Beyond Meat.) Served w/parmesan cheese.
Toast - Avocado & Feta
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, feta cheese, red pepper flakes, arugula & drizzled with olive oil.
Toast - Balsamic & Goat Cheese
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, goat cheese, c