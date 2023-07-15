FOOD

Signature Wraps

Wrap - Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Pesto Chicken

$13.99

Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Sunny Salmon

$17.99

Baked Salmon, arugula, spinach, kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Mediterranean

$13.99

Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Morning Egg

$10.99

Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Sproutz

$12.99

Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in wrap of choice.

Poke Bowls

Poke - Plain

$11.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Poke - Tuna (raw)

$17.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Salmon (raw)

$19.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)

$18.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Seared Sesame Tuna

$19.99

Seared tuna w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Baked Salmon

$21.99

Baked salmon w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Chicken

$17.49

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Paninis

Panini - Smoked Turkey Brie

$12.99

Sliced smoked turkey, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam and arugula toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Spicy Chicken NEW!

$13.99

Chipotle aioli, baked chicken, jack cheese and pico de gallo toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Tomato Mozzarella

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Tuna Melt

$12.99

Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula

Panini - Turkey Pesto

$12.99

Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Chicken Tomato

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.

All Day Favorites

Quesadilla

$5.99

Yummy crunchy whole wheat Quesadilla filled with Jack cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
Beyond Burger

$10.99

100% plant-based burger made from Beyond Meat, tomato, & lettuce on a potato bun.

Fruit Salad

$5.99

Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple

Smoothie Bowl

$9.99

100% pure fruit pulp (*base flavor of your choice) sweetened with honey & topped with banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola & coconut flakes.

Toast - Poke

$15.99

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, choice of raw ahi tuna OR raw salmon, drizzled w/spicy mayo & unagi sauce & topped w/sesame seeds & arugula.

Zucchini Pasta

$9.99

Hand-grated fresh zucchini w/homemade tomato sauce or plant-based bolognese (Beyond Meat.) Served w/parmesan cheese.

Toast - Avocado & Feta

$11.99

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, feta cheese, red pepper flakes, arugula & drizzled with olive oil.

Toast - Balsamic & Goat Cheese

$13.49

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, goat cheese, c