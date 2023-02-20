Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC 10720 NW 58th St

  • Home
Popular Items

Arepas Rellena Carne
Parrilla Picada
Arepas Rellena Mixta

Food

Entradas

Queso Trenza

Queso Trenza

$19.50

Queso Fresco

$5.50
Tequeños

Tequeños

$8.00
Cachapa Especial

Cachapa Especial

$14.99
Cachapa

Cachapa

$14.99
Arepitas de la Casa con Nata

Arepitas de la Casa con Nata

$7.00
Montaditos Mixto de Tostones

Montaditos Mixto de Tostones

$13.50

Montaditos De Carne

$18.00
Guarnición

Guarnición

$14.99
Alitas

Alitas

$13.50
Chicharrones De Cerdo

Chicharrones De Cerdo

$7.50
Trio Sampler

Trio Sampler

$18.00
Ceviche De Camarones

Ceviche De Camarones

$14.50

Sopa del dia

$9.50

Plato Fuerte

Parrilla Corriente

Parrilla Corriente

$20.50
Parrilla Popular

Parrilla Popular

$20.50
Parrilla Súper Especial

Parrilla Súper Especial

$42.00
Parrilla Picada

Parrilla Picada

$54.99

Parrilla Picada Carne y Chorizo

$69.99

Churrasco Strip Loin

$36.00
Chuletas de Cerdo

Chuletas de Cerdo

$14.99
Chuleta Ahumada

Chuleta Ahumada

$14.99
Churrasco de Pechuga

Churrasco de Pechuga

$16.00
Pincho de Carne

Pincho de Carne

$29.00
Pincho de Pollo

Pincho de Pollo

$22.00
Pincho Mixto

Pincho Mixto

$26.00
Medallones de Lomito

Medallones de Lomito

$29.00
Punta Trasera

Punta Trasera

$25.00

1/2 Slab Costillitas BBQ

$24.99
Full Slab Costillitas BBQ

Full Slab Costillitas BBQ

$28.99
New York Da Silva

New York Da Silva

$30.50
Espetada De Carne

Espetada De Carne

$54.00

Espetada De Pollo

$44.00

Espetada De Puerco

$45.00

Parrilla Picada Carne Chorizo Cerdo

$54.99
Lomo De Cerdo

Lomo De Cerdo

$14.50
Chicken Da Silva

Chicken Da Silva

$23.00

Choripan

$4.99

Cortes Especiales

Angus certified N.Y Strip SteakMP

Angus certified N.Y Strip SteakMP

$36.00
Entraña Skirt MP

Entraña Skirt MP

$36.00
Rib Eye Flamed MP

Rib Eye Flamed MP

$75.00

Salads

Ensalada de Aguacate

Ensalada de Aguacate

$9.50
Ensalada Aguaca y Palmito

Ensalada Aguaca y Palmito

$13.00

Ensalada Rusa

$5.50
Ensalada Cesar Con Pollo

Ensalada Cesar Con Pollo

$14.99

Ensalada Cesar Side

$4.99
Ensalada Marcelo's

Ensalada Marcelo's

$19.00
Ensalada Cesar Con Carne

Ensalada Cesar Con Carne

$16.99

Ensalada Cruda Side

$3.00

Extra de Proteinas

Extra Bistec de Carne

$15.00

Extra Pollo

$8.00

Extra Chuleta

$8.00

Extra De Lomo De Cerdo

$6.00

Extra Carne Mechada

$7.00

Extra Pollo Mechado

$5.00

Pescado

Pescado Blanco

Pescado Blanco

$15.95
Salmon

Salmon

$21.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$18.99
Pescado Gratinado Con Camarones

Pescado Gratinado Con Camarones

$19.99

Arepas Rellenas

Arepas Rellena Mixta

Arepas Rellena Mixta

$9.99
Arepas Rellena Carne

Arepas Rellena Carne

$14.00
Arepas Rellena Pollo

Arepas Rellena Pollo

$11.00
Arepas Rellena Puerco

Arepas Rellena Puerco

$9.99
Arepas Rellena Chorizo

Arepas Rellena Chorizo

$11.50

Arepas Rellena Pernil

$9.99

Arepa Rellena De Queso

$9.99

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa Carne Res de 4oz.

Hamburguesa Carne Res de 4oz.

$13.50

Hamburguesa Carne Res de 8oz.

$16.50

Hamburguesa Pollo Grill

$14.50

Hamburguesa Pollo Crispy

$14.50
Da Silva BBQ Rib Sandwich

Da Silva BBQ Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Patacones

Patacon de Carne Mechada

$14.99

Patacon de Pollo Mechado

$13.99

Patacon de Cerdo

$13.00

Patacon de Pollo Al Grill

$13.99

Adicional de Gratinado

$4.00

Patacon Mixto

$18.00
Patacon Carne Asada

Patacon Carne Asada

$19.50

Extras - Sides

Arepa

$2.00

Arepa Grande Sola

$1.50

Arroz

$3.50

Chorizo de la Casa

$7.50

Ensalada Cesar Side Grande

$8.99

Ensalada de la Casa

$3.00

Frijoles Negros

$3.50

Guasacaca

$3.50

Maduros

$3.50

Morcilla

$5.50

Nata

$3.50

Palmito

$3.00

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Pure De Papas

$3.50

Queso de Mano

$3.50

Queso en cuadritos

$5.50

Queso Rallado

$3.00

Salsa de la Casa Con costo

$2.00

Servicio De Aguacate

$3.50

Tostones

$5.00

Yuca Cocida

$3.00

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Desserts

Quesillo de la Casa

Quesillo de la Casa

$7.00
Torta Tres Leches

Torta Tres Leches

$7.00
Brownie Nutella, Helado y Galleta

Brownie Nutella, Helado y Galleta

$10.50

Quesillo Completo

$35.00
Torta De Chocolate

Torta De Chocolate

$12.00

Helado

$2.00

Torta chocolate completa

$90.00

Torta Tres Leches Completa

$50.00

Soft Drinks

Sodas en Lata

$3.00

Jugos Concentrados

$4.75

Papelón con Limón

$4.50

Jugos Naturales

$5.50

NESTEA

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.75

AGUA PERRIER

$3.50

AGUA EN BOTELLA

$2.00

Vaso De Leche

$1.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Refill Soda de Maquina

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Every Family has a tradition, welcome to ours.

Website

Location

10720 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC image

