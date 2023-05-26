Restaurant header imageView gallery

KOK Wings & Things 1509 Government Street

1509 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Food Online

A la Carte Online

Fish

$5.99

1 piece of fried fish

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$3.99

Hawaiin Rolls

$1.00

Load Your Fry

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large Loaded Fry

$6.49

Small Loaded Fry

$3.99

KOK Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Entree Online

Naked Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries

Breaded Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries

Boneless Wings

Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce

2 Piece Fish

$12.99

2 fried fish flets serverd w/ fries

Fish Sliders

$11.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

The Personal Platter

$18.99+

1 fried fish filet, 5 fried shrimp, and 5 wings of your choice served w/ fries

The Seafood Platter

$17.99

1 fried fish flet, 10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

KOK Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.99

Shareables Online

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

5 mozzarella sticks served w/ marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried pickles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Boneless Sliders

$7.99

3 Boneless wings served on hawaiian rolls

Southwest Egg-Rolls

$8.59

3 southwest eggrolles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Fish Sliders App

$9.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls topped with 2 sauces

Shareable Sampler

$14.99

3 southwest eggrolls, 5 mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles

The Pressure Pack

$44.99+

fried pickles, fish sliders, fried shrimp, fries, mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and traditional wings

KOK Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Beverages Online

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Soft Drink

Red Bull

$5.00

Kentwood Water

$1.99

KOK Punch

$4.99

Family Deals

25 piece w/ Fries

$36.99

40 pc (20 Boneless/20 Naked) w/ fries

$53.99

100 piece w/ Fries

$138.99

50 pc w/ shareable sampler and fries

$84.99

Kids meal (3 wings w/ fries)

Hats

KOK Hats

KOK Hats

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Restaurant info

Baton Rouge location of KOK Wings & Things best wings in the State.

Location

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

