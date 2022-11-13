Leola's Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Leola's Cafe 1857 Government Street

review star

No reviews yet

1857 Government Street

BATON ROUGE, LA 70802

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chicken, Bacon, Cado Panini
Brisket Panini
The Bro Rito

Sharables

Fruit and brie board

$22.00

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

Pimento Points

$10.00

Pancake Flight

$18.00

Brunchish One Platers

Brunch Board

$54.00

A Generous Sampling of Our Brunch Menu

Bagel & Lox

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Herbed Cream Cheese, Capers, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion

Basic Cado Toast

$12.00

Avocados, Over Easy Egg on Whole Grain with Accoutrements

Bougie Cado Toast

$15.00

Dad bod special

$28.00

Quiche caprese

$14.00

Leola's Vegetarian Quiche Recipe of the Day

Southwest Omelet

$16.50

House Smoked Brisket, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa

The Basic "B" Breakfast

$12.00

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Grits, Breakfast Spuds

The Big 'A' Special

$15.00

Two Flapjack tacos, cheesy eggs, breakfast spuds, crumbled bacon, maple honey butter

The Bro Rito

$15.00

HUGE Brisket Burrito, Eggs, Cheese, Potoates, Sour Cream, Green Onion

The Dugga

$11.00

Best Cheesy Egg Sandwich of Your Life!

Bobo Bowl

$16.50

Strawberry Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

Artisan pizza

$14.00

VIP Board + Bottle

$250.00

Sides and Such

Side Brisket

$9.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

Kettle chips

$3.00

Pimento spread large to go

$9.00

Pimento spread small to go

$4.00

Sausage link

$5.00

Small Stack Pancakes

$5.00

3 Homade Pancakes

Toast

$1.50

Specialty short stack

$9.00

Scone

$6.00

Biscuits & gravy

$7.00

One Biscuit

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Breakfast Spuds

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

One Pancake

$1.50

Kiddos

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

Kiddo brunch board

$26.00

Kiddo Plate

$10.00

1 Pancake or Waffle, One Cheesy Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Fresh Fruit

Old Fashioned Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Toppings

PB&J

$5.00

Lunchish Handhelds

Adultish grilled cheese

$10.00

Brisket Panini

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Cado Panini

$14.00

Fat Elvis

$13.00

Pimento BLT

$14.00

The Coho

$16.00

The Herbivore

$12.00

Turkey & Brie

$14.00

Salads

Add Brisket

$9.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Classic Caprese

$14.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Leola's Caesar

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Soup

Bowl

$7.00

Cup

$5.00

Sub cup

$2.00

Kiddo's Lunch

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$6.00

PB&J & Chips

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese & Chips

$7.00

Lunchish Sides and Such

Cup fruit

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side salad

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Private Event Dinners

Vday dinner

$98.00

Vday dinner for one

$49.00

NA Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coca Cola

$3.25

Dr pepper

$3.25

Root beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.25

Specialty Juice

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Kid's OJ

$2.50

Smart water

$3.25

Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced French Vanilla

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$8.00

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

$8.00

Iced Basil Pumpkin Spice

$9.00

Iced Chai

$5.50

Beer

Beer bucket

$10.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud Light Next

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$6.00Out of stock

Holy Roller IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Jucifer IPA

$7.00

Korova Milk Porter

$7.00

Korova Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Nutrl

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light Hard Cola

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Cart

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Agaverita

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Boozy iced coffee

$11.00

Bourbon Praline Coffee

$14.00

Cajun Mai Tai

$10.00

Capital Cocktail

$15.00

Cold brew vanilla martini

$13.00

Dirty martini

$13.00

French 73

$10.00

French Kiss

$16.00

Fuzzy Screwdriver

$9.00

Gov't street fizz

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Lavender lemonade

$11.00

Lavender Lemondrop Tini

$14.00

Leolas Long Island

$9.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Peach belini

$7.00

Pickle Bloody Mary

$6.00

Ringo's Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rosemary lemonade

$12.00

San Fran Irish Coffee

$11.00

Sazerac Sour

$9.00

Seasonal Mule

$12.00

Specialty Mimosa

$6.00

Screwdriver Local

$9.00

Sugarfield Manmosa

$9.00

Strawberry basil Rita

$12.00

Strawberry Sugarfield Mojito

$9.00

Sugar field hurricane

$10.00

Whiskey smash

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

$7 Blueberry Lemon Mule

$7.00

Topo Chico Ranch Aqua

$12.00

Sazerac BlackBerry Mule

$12.00

$5 Cran Marg

$5.00

AM Cocktail Flight

$28.00

Mocktail Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$7.00

Mocktail Mai Tai

$7.00

Mocktail Orange Mule

$7.00

Wine

Babe red

$7.00

Babe rose

$7.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$10.00

Hess Shirtail Sauv Blanc

$10.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House champagne

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Veuve Clicquot

$96.00

Kenwood yulupa brut

$45.00

Bonanza Bottle

$52.00

Conundrum Bottle

$49.00

Hess Sauv Bottle

$38.00

KJ char Bottle

$38.00

KJ cab bottle

$38.00

House champs BOTTLE

$21.00

House BTL + JUICE

$25.00

Specialty Juice Carafe

$5.00

Liquor

Bywater Bourbon Shot

$9.00

Bywater Bourbon Single

$11.00

Bywater Bourbon Double

$18.00

El Jimador Tequila Shot

$7.00

El Jimador Tequila Single

$8.00

El Jimador Tequila Double

$14.00

Gentily Gin Shot

$6.00

Gentilly Gin Single

$7.00

Gintilly Gin Double

$13.00

Irish Channel Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Irish Channel Whiskey Single

$7.00

Irish Channel Whiskey Double

$13.00

Irish Cream Shot

$6.00

Irish Cream Single

$7.00

Irish Cream Double

$12.00

Peach Schnapps Shot

$5.00

Peach Schnapps Single

$6.00

Peach Schnapps Double

$9.00

Sazerac Rye Shot

$7.00

Sazerac Rye Single

$8.00

Sazerac Rye Double

$14.00

St. Roch Cucumber Shot

$6.00

St. Roch Cucumber Single

$7.00

St. Roch Cucumber Double

$13.00

St. Roch Vodka Shot

$6.00

St. Roch Vodka Single

$7.00

St. Roch Vodka Double

$13.00

Sugarfield Liquor Shot

$6.00

Sugarfield Liquor Single

$8.00

Sugarfield Liquor Double

$12.00

Well Vodka Shot

$4.00

Well Vodka Single

$6.00

Well Vodka Double

$8.00

Shot for chef

$2.00

Leola's $3 shooter

$3.00

Well Whiskey Single

$8.00

Well Whiskey Double

$15.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$7.00

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Martini

$14.00

Market Mule

$13.00

Market Rita

$13.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Cab

$8.00

House Champagne

$5.00

Babe Wine

$6.00

$30 GC

$30

$30.00

50 GC

50

$50.00

Deposit

$200

$200.00

$250

$250.00

Wedding Party

Host Sauuvignon Blanc

$6.00

Champagne

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Host Coke

$3.00

Host Prosecco

$4.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

PER PERSON

Sammy combo

$14.00

Catering

$24.00

$15pp

$15.00

Rehearsal dinner

$22pp

$22.00

18pp

$18.00

$32pp

$32.00

$27pp

$27.00

$10

$10.00

$16 PP

$16.00

Retail

Short sleeve shirt

$20.00

GC 25

$25.00

Service charge

Service/bar setup

$100.00

$500 Buffet

$500

$500.00

650 Buffet

650 Buffet

$650.00

Weekday Patio Rental

Weekday Patio

$125.00

$10 gc

$10

$10.00

Service Fee

Service fee $110

$110.00

Bar setup fee

Mimosa Bar

$100.00

Private parties

Room Fee $100

$100.00

Buffet $250

$250.00

$580 buffet

$580.00

$150 room fee

$150.00

$975 party less deposit

$725.00

Buffet 725

$725.00

Buffet 825

$825.00

Buffet 350

$350.00

Buffet less deposit & room fee

$995.00

Buffet 415

$415.00

Buffet

$475.00

Buffet $950

$950.00

$1995 Buffet

$1,995.00

Buffet less deposit

Buffet less deposit

$2,025.00

Buffet less deposit

$570.00

Buffet less $250 deposit

$1,445.00

Easter Buffet Adult

$32.00

Easter Buffet Child

$14.00

Easter

Adult

$32.00

Kid

$14.00

Buffet

$495

$495.00

25 gc

25 gc

$25.00

To go brunch board

To go board

$59.00

Wedding

Wedding

$3,115.00

Desserts

Brownie ala mode

$8.00

Key lime

$8.00

Sundae

$5.00

Scoop

$3.00

Mimosa Pie Slice

$9.00Out of stock

One Brownie

$5.00

Whole Mimosa Pie

$50.00

Kolache Cutie

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$5.00

Apple Cinnamonn Bread Puddingw Ice Cream

$7.00

Specials

Adultish Grl Chz & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Potato Soup Bread Bowl

$11.00

Potato Soup Market Bowl

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread Pudding w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Turkey Cheddar Melt

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1857 Government Street, BATON ROUGE, LA 70802

Directions

Gallery
Leola's Cafe image

Map
