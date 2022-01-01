Baton Rouge cafés you'll love

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Baton Rouge

Java Mama Central Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Java Mama Central Square

14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.75
A Blend of Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Loaded with Cheese, Spinach, and Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Popper Steak Melt$12.00
Herb butter basted brioche with jalepeno popper spread, top sirloin steak, roasted bell pepper & crispy onion strings
Turkey and Spinach & Artichoke Melt$11.00
Spinach and artichoke spread topped with sliced turkey, caramelized onion, and heirloom tomato on toasted brioche
More about Java Mama Central Square
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT&P$11.00
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
More about French Truck Coffee
Leola's Cafe image

 

Leola's Cafe

1857 Government Street, BATON ROUGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Basic "B" Breakfast$12.00
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Grits, Breakfast Spuds
The Bro Rito$14.50
HUGE Brisket Burrito, Eggs, Cheese, Potoates, Sour Cream, Green Onion
Southwest Omelet$15.00
House Smoked Brisket, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Leola's Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Dipper$7.00
Grilled cheese with bacon and a side of two fried eggs
Cubano$8.00
Turkey & Swiss Wrap$7.00
More about Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Cookies

Seafood Gumbo

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston