Baton Rouge cafés you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Java Mama Central Square
14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$6.75
A Blend of Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Loaded with Cheese, Spinach, and Marinated Artichoke Hearts
|Popper Steak Melt
|$12.00
Herb butter basted brioche with jalepeno popper spread, top sirloin steak, roasted bell pepper & crispy onion strings
|Turkey and Spinach & Artichoke Melt
|$11.00
Spinach and artichoke spread topped with sliced turkey, caramelized onion, and heirloom tomato on toasted brioche
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|BLT&P
|$11.00
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
Leola's Cafe
1857 Government Street, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|The Basic "B" Breakfast
|$12.00
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Grits, Breakfast Spuds
|The Bro Rito
|$14.50
HUGE Brisket Burrito, Eggs, Cheese, Potoates, Sour Cream, Green Onion
|Southwest Omelet
|$15.00
House Smoked Brisket, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice