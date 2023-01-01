[KYOJIN]

Hot Starter

Miso Soup

$6.00

Edamame

$7.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Tempura with Rice

Out of stock

Crispy Tuna Tataki

$25.00

House Made Gyoza

$16.00

Tempura Wrap

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

KYOJIN Signature Bun

Asari Baby Clam

$16.00

Miso Cod Fish

$25.00Out of stock

Cold Starter

House Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Pickled Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Watermelon Daikon Salad

$8.00

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$9.00

Scallop Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Sunomono Salad

$13.00

Tako Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Tako Octopus Salad

$13.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Lobster Salad Bun

$15.00

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Sashimi and Sushi Entree

Sushi Dinner

$48.00

Sashimi Dinner

$58.00

Chirashi Bowl

$45.00

Poke Bowl

$35.00

BBQ Eel Bowl

$38.00

Entree

Kyojin Roll

$48.00

A5 Wagyu Bowl

$55.00

Molar Duck

$35.00Out of stock

Salmon Teriyaki

$35.00Out of stock

Japanese Curry with Iberico Pork Katsu

$35.00Out of stock

Foie Gras Fried Rice

$25.00Out of stock

Chef Signature Nigiri

Smoked Salmon nigiri W/cavair 1 Pc

$12.00

Toro W/ Caviar Nigiri 1 Pc

$23.00

Toro W/uni Nigiri 1 Pc

$25.00

Toro Tartar

$25.00Out of stock

Jp White Fish W/caviar Nigiri 1pc

$13.00

Seared Sea Scallop 1pc

$15.00Out of stock

A5 W/ Cavair Nigiri 1pc

$20.00

Seared Wagyu and Foie Gras1 Pc

$25.00

Seared Wagyu W/ Uni 1 Pc

$26.00

Chef Seared

Out of stock

Signature Dish

The Winner

$30.00

Lemon Shooter

Monster Trio

$45.00

Butter Garlic Miso Scallops

$25.00

Toro Tartar

$35.00Out of stock

Uni Pasta

$28.00

Squid Ink Uni Pasta

$35.00

Monk Fish Tower

$25.00

Toro Tower

$35.00

Tataki Style 6 Pc

Fish and Jalapeno 6pc

Yusuzukuri Style 6 Pc

Carpaccio Style 6pc

Smoked Box

Seared with Foie Gras 4pc

Topped Hokkaido Uni 4pc

Monster Quad

$55.00

Taste of Toro

$55.00

Taste Of Japan

$55.00

Sushi a la Carte

Tuna

$7.00

Salmon

$6.00

Salmon Belly

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Yellowtail Belly

$8.00

Kona Kanpachi

$8.00

Lavender Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

$7.00

Scallop

$7.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Octopus

$7.00

Salmon Roe

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe

$5.00

Egg Omelet

$3.00

Uni

$19.00

French Caviar

$25.00Out of stock

Akami Pink Tuna

$5.00

Kinmedai

$15.00

Madai

$12.00

Aji

$12.00Out of stock

Hiramasa Belly

$8.00

Kanpachi Belly

$8.00

Toro Kama

$22.00

Signature Roll

Jeff Roll

$11.00

Veggie J Roll

$11.00

Naked Roll

$14.00

Sashimi Roll

$14.00

All About Eel

$14.00

Dream Roll

$13.00

After Rain Roll

$15.00

Creamy Scallop Roll

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Scallop Sunlight

$14.00

Kamikaze Roll

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Crazy Monkey

$14.00

Crunchy Salsa Roll

$12.00

YUME Roll

$12.00

Head Hunter Roll

$12.00

Mexican Roll

$13.00

Peter Roll

$13.00

Salmon Lover Roll

$13.00

Tiger Roll

$14.00

Green Day Roll

$14.00

Green River Roll

$14.00

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Katsu Roll

$14.00

Japanese Sandwich

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

A5 Waygu Roll

$25.00

Spicy Toro Roll

$25.00

Create Your Own Roll

Create Your Own Roll

Dessert

Chocolate Sponge Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Green Tea Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Yuzu Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Birds Nest

$12.00

Yuzu Flan

$12.00

Crepe Cake

$12.00

Crepe With Icecream

$15.00

Small Sides

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Carpaccio Sauce

$1.00

50 years Old sauce

$4.00

Creamy Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Pink Ginger dressing Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sweet chili Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Pasta Garlic Butter

$6.00

Wasabi Chips

$3.00

Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Allergies

Diary Allergies

Egg Allergies

Shell Fish Allergies

Peanut Allergies

Celiac Allergies

Soy Allergies

Sesame Allergies

Tree Nut Allergies

Wheat Allergies

Gluten-Free

Vegetarian

Open Allergy

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Well Roku

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Well Don Q Silver

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$15.00Out of stock

Cotton and Reed Coconut Rum

$15.00Out of stock

Bacardi Ocho

$15.00

Well Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Altos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Plata

$55.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$70.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$140.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$160.00

Illegal Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Patron El Cielo

$40.00

Teremana Blanco

$16.00

Teremana Reposado

$17.00

Well Suntory Toki

$15.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Angels Envy Rye

$28.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Legent

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Michters Rye

$20.00

Michters Small Batch

$18.00

Rittenhouse BIB

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Macallan 12

$28.00

Well Suntory Toki

$14.00

Akashi Ume

$15.00

Fuyu

$15.00

Fuyu Small Batch

$18.00

Hatozaki Omakase

$36.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$26.00

Hibiki Harmony

$40.00

Kaiyo

$25.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$28.00

Kaiyo Mizunara

$20.00

Kaiyo Peated

$28.00

Kamiki Intense Wood

$27.00

Kamiki Maltage

$22.00

Kamiki Sakura Wood

$27.00

Kikori

$17.00

Kujira

$28.00

Kurayoshi Mizunara

$30.00

Kurayoshi Peated

$30.00

Kurayoshi Sakura

$30.00

Kurayoshi San-in

$15.00

Kurayoshi Sherry

$32.00

Nikka from the Barrel

$24.00

Mars Iwai

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$25.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$27.00

Nikka Miyagiko

$30.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$34.00

Nikka Yoichi

$30.00

Nikka Yoichi 10

$45.00

Ohishi Islay Cask Finish

$25.00

Takamine 8 Year

$30.00

Takamine 8 YR Old Koji Whiskey

$32.00

Tenjaku

$16.00

Tottori Blended

$15.00

Umiki

$15.00

Yamazaki 12

$50.00

Yamazaki 18

$240.00

Combier Orange

$15.00

Combier Peche

$15.00

Amaretto DiSaronno

$15.00

Dolin Blanc

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$15.00

Hakutsuru Plum

$15.00

Dolin Dry

$15.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$15.00

Pernod Absinthe

$35.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$15.00

Ancho Reyes

$15.00

Averna

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

St Germain

$15.00

Aperol

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

The SG Kome

$20.00

Gankotsuoh Rice Shochu

$15.00

Cocktails

Kyoto in Jerez

$15.00

Only Pandans

$17.00

Cruisin' Ha Long

$18.00

Mai Matcha

$22.00

Mai Shibari

$21.00

Kaffe Kyojin - Vodka

$18.00

Kaffe Kyojin - Tequila

$18.00

Bee'n Buzzed

$16.00

Flower Spray

$16.00

Whiskey in the Basin

$22.00

Love With the Coco(nut)

$16.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Beer

Sapporo

$10.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$13.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$15.00

Echigo Relaxing Weizen

$13.00

Echigo Koshihikari

$14.00

Echigo Stout

$15.00

Echigo Premium Red Ale

$15.00

Wine

Jacques Morgon G

$20.00

Garnerot Bourgogne G

$19.00

Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon G

$20.00

Lauverjat Sancerre G

$20.00

Massolino Moscato G

$16.00

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc G

$17.00

Fossil Point Chardonnay G

$14.00

Selbach Incline Riesling G

$14.00

Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner

$14.00

Peyrassol Provence Rose G

$18.00

Billiecart- Salmon Brut G

$50.00

GH Mumm Grand Cordon G

$30.00

Tattinger Prestige Brut Rose G

$50.00

Henri Champliau Brut Rose G

$18.00

Jansz Sparkling G

$15.00

Billiecart-Salmon Brut BTB

$200.00

GH Mumm Brut BTB

$120.00

Henri Champliau Cremant BTB

$0.72

Jansz Sparkling BTB

$60.00

Taittinger Rose BTB

$200.00

Garnerot Bourgogne BTB

$85.00

Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon BTB

$80.00

Fossil Point Chardonnay BTB

$56.00

Jacques Morgon BTB

$72.00Out of stock

Lauverjat Sancerre BTB

$76.00

Massolino Moscato BTB

$64.00

Schloss Gruner Veltliner BTB

$56.00

Selbach Incline Riesling BTB

$56.00

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc BTB

$68.00

Peyrassol Prevance Rose BTB

$72.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00

San Pelligrino Mineral Water

$9.00

Aqua Panna Still

$9.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Club Soda

Sake

Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu Junmai Glass

$15.00

Born Tokusen Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$1,000.00

Daishichi Minowamon Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$390.00

Dassai 39 300 mL

$85.00

Dassai 45 300 mL

$65.00

Dassai 45 Nigori 300 mL

$60.00Out of stock

Dassai Beyond Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$2,400.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo 300 mL

$60.00Out of stock

Hakushika Snow Beauty 300 mL

$45.00

Hakutsuru Namachozo 180 mL

$18.00

Heavensake Baby Sake 300mL

$45.00

Izumi Judan Tenth Degree Junmai Ginjo 720 mL

$115.00Out of stock

JOTO One Cup 200 mL

$19.00

Kagatobi Sennichi Kakoi 1000 Days 720 mL

$500.00

Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo 180 mL

$50.00

Kiksui Perfect Snow 180 mL

$25.00

Kikumasamune Junmai Taru 300 mL

$35.00Out of stock

Kirin Hizoshu Daiginjo 720 mL

$300.00

Kokoryu Tokusen Crystal Dragon Daiginjo 720 mL

$135.00

Kubota Manju 300 mL

$120.00

Kubota Senju 300 mL

$60.00

Masumi Okuden Kantsukuri Mirror of Truth 300 mL

$45.00

Nishide Shuzo 100 Year Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$500.00

Ryujin Dragon God Kakushi Ginjo 720 mL

$115.00

Ryujin Dragon God Namazume Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$160.00

Shibata Shuzo Yuzu Sake 200 mL

$25.00Out of stock

Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu Junmai - 300 ML

$25.00Out of stock

Suehiro Gensai Daiginjo 720 mL

$575.00

Suigei Drunken Whale 720 mL

$85.00

Watari Bune Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL

$400.00

JOTO One Cup

$19.00

Hakushika Namachozo

$18.00